RMU-bound Brown makes impact on court for Plum

Next Wednesday, some of the top senior football players from throughout the WPIAL will make their collegiate decisions final on national letter of intent signing day.

Plum's Kevin Brown will be among those celebrating as he puts pen to paper and finalizes his commitment to join the football program at Division I Robert Morris.

“I am really excited to make it official,” Brown said. “From the time they offered me back in February (2016), they've been right with me.”

Robert Morris' recruiting class is well represented within the WPIAL as the Colonials have received nine total verbal commitments.

“They told me to expect to play right away,” Brown said. “They want me to have that confidence. They expect big things out of me. I want to go in and show the older players what I can do.”

Brown said he will get his shot at defensive back and in the slot on offense. He also will be able to show his stuff on special teams.

“It's exciting to know I have a chance to make an impact in a number of different areas,” Brown said. “It wasn't like that with most other schools that offered me.”

Other schools that offered or showed interest in Brown included Division I Bowling Green and Buffalo along with Division II Lock Haven and Slippery Rock.

A number of factors — like scholarship money, comfort in the program and its coaches and location in the Pittsburgh region, Brown said — made it an easy decision.

The Colonials are looking to get back on track after a tough season in 2016. They finished 2-9 overall and 1-5 in the Northeast Conference.

Plum fought through some adversity of its own this past fall as injury and inexperience at the varsity level resulted in a 2-7 record.

Brown was one of several experienced seniors who helped the team stay positive from week to week and begin to heal from the heartbreaking loss of beloved assistant coach Lorenzo Freeman.

Brown earned all-star honors in the Big East 9 Conference: second-team recognition as a multipurpose back and an honorable-mention selection at wide receiver. He made the transition from football to basketball in November, but an ankle injury slowed his progress.

He missed some practice time and the first scrimmage, but he soon returned to the court to help his Mustangs teammates.

“I had to get used to the pain,” Brown said. “I just went out there and played.”

Brown again is a veteran presence on a team that includes several young and talented players.

Plum finds itself in a competitive and rugged Class 6A section reminiscent of recent battles in Class AAAA.

The Mustangs started the season 7-2. They've been competitive in recent games but were not able to get over the hump in a five-game losing skid.

That included a close 52-47 loss Friday at home against Penn Hills (14-1, 8-0).

“It's been frustrating for everyone, but we know we are a good team,” Brown said. “The section has been pretty competitive. It's been back and forth for a lot of teams.”

Plum began the week 2-6 in section play, two games behind Woodland Hills (4-4) for the fourth and final playoff spot from the section with six games left.

In a 76-65 loss to Latrobe on Jan. 10, Brown scored a team-best 25 points. He's had several other double-digit scoring games.

“Kevin's doing a lot of the things we're used to seeing him do. When he's healthy and on his game, one of best guards in section,” Plum coach Ron Richards said.

“There are nights he is the best player on the floor. We look for consistency in his game. He makes good decisions. It's hard to stay in front of him. He's ultra-quick. His first step is one of the quickest around.”

Brown accepts the challenge of being a counted-on veteran.

“I have to set that example and play my hardest,” he said. “I want to let them know that it takes a lot of hard work. It's great to see (the younger players) improve and do well. They have a great future in this program.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.