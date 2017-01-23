Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Brentwood freshman displays shooting touch despite size disadvantage

Ray Fisher | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review
Brentwood basketball player CJ Ziegler puts up a shot during a early-season game in 2016, at Brentwood.
Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review
Brentwood basketball player CJ Ziegler puts up a shot during a early-season game in 2016, at Brentwood.

Updated 1 hour ago

He stands 5-foot-3 and weighs 105 pounds.

Nonetheless, freshman guard C.J. Ziegler is a key member of the Brentwood boys varsity basketball team this season.

Ziegler made an almost-immediate impression on the Spartans' first-year coach, Dan Thayer, who inherited the program last spring from longtime Brentwood coach Dave Mislan, who now is coaching at South Fayette.

“I think C.J. is an outstanding kid. After observing him for a short period of time, it became obvious that he was an excellent ball-handler,” Thayer said. “C.J. is also becoming a good shooter.”

Ziegler, who said “C.J.” stands for Christopher Junior, is one of the smallest players in the WPIAL.

But he has seen substantial varsity playing time for the Spartans, and has joined the starting lineup at times.

“My season is going great. I expected to play a little (varsity basketball) this season,” Ziegler said. “I am thankful to my coaches for giving me this amazing opportunity, and for my team's support.

“Our expectation for this year is to improve as much as we can (as a team) and get better as a whole.”

Ziegler was in the starting lineup in Brentwood's first section game at home, a recent 49-48 thriller against Freedom won by the Spartans on a last-second tip-in by junior forward Tanner Wells.

Ziegler scored a game- and career-high 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and was 5 for 5 at the free-throw line.

“My strength is definitely my shot,” said Ziegler, who began playing basketball in third grade, plays the sport year-round, and noted, “I have had so many influences in my life that it is hard to narrow it down to just one.”

Also against Freedom, Ziegler coolly sank two free throws with 10.2 seconds remaining to set up Wells' last-second heroics.

On the year, Ziegler leads the Spartans with a 73 percent free-throw shooting percentage.

“C.J. is our best free-throw shooter,” Thayer said. “He is one of our better overall shooters.”

Ziegler has a full schedule on Brentwood game nights; he also plays for the Spartans' junior varsity team.

And to think, a year ago he was playing eighth-grade basketball.

“The biggest difference is definitely the speed of play,” he said.

In the offseason, Ziegler competes for SBC, an AAU team coached by Mislan and Matt Gould that travels across the country. Ziegler and the SBC team have competed in cities such as Fort Wayne, Ind., Washington D.C., Baltimore, Md., Buffalo, N.Y., and Columbus, Ohio, over the past year.

But, despite the athletic prowess already displayed by the freshman backcourt player, there understandably is room for growth for Ziegler, who said his favorite NBA player is T.J. McConnell, a Philadelphia 76ers guard who starred in high school at Chartiers Valley and in college at Duquesne and Arizona.

“C.J. needs to improve his pace of play, his shot technique, and making decisions on the move,” Thayer said. “These things are very typical of a freshman basketball player.”

The Spartans' coach looks forward to monitoring Ziegler's progress and advancement at the varsity level.

“C.J. has been a real pleasure to work with,” Thayer said. “He is a great listener, and is willing to do whatever he can to improve his game.

“I look forward to watching C.J. improve over the next few years.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.