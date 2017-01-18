High school scores, schedules for Jan. 18, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Woodland Hills 94, Penn-Trafford 79

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 66, Thomas Jefferson 54

Charleroi 77, Waynesburg 56

Clairton 68, Elizabeth Forward 55

Connellsville 59, Brownsville 52

Eden Christian 51, Holy Family 41

McKeesport 80, Gateway 59

Moon 48, Trinity 44

Serra Catholic 76, Bentworth 61

South Fayette 55, Steel Valley 43

Washington 82, Monessen 68

Mapletown at Hundred, W.Va. (n)

City League

Allderdice 70, Perry Traditional Academy 65

Carrick 68, Brashear 66

Obama Academy 49, Westinghouse 48

Thursday's schedule

The Battle at Pine-Richland tournament

Lincoln Park at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver County Christian at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Freedom at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; WPSD at Cheswick Christian, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; Penns Manor at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Purchase Line at United, 7:30 p.m.; Saltsburg at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Thomas Jefferson 65, McKeesport 55

Nonsection

Beaver 40, Lincoln Park 28

Frazier 47, Uniontown 39

St. Joseph 58, Valley 24

Sto-Rox 63, Union 25

Washington 55, Monessen 11

Ringgold at Charleroi (n)

District 6

Heritage

Marion Center 43, Ligonier Valley 30

Penns Manor 72, United 28

West Shamokin 61, Saltsburg 28

District 8

City League

Brashear 59, Carrick 26

Obama Academy 59, Westinghouse 21

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; Freedom at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Fort Cherry at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.; Shenango at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Ellis School, 6 p.m.; Leechburg at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carmichaels at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at California, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Cornell at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy at Quigley Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.; Montour at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; Rochester at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Hundred High School, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Harmony at Purchase Line, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday's results

Ambridge 7, Rochester 0

Armstrong 5, Burrell 2

Butler 7, Seneca Valley 0

Hempfield 7, Greensburg Salem 0

Penn-Trafford 4, Norwin 3

Girls

Wednesday's results

Ambridge 7, Rochester 0

Armstrong 5, Burrell 2

Butler 7, Seneca Valley 0

Hempfield 5, Greensburg Salem 2

Norwin 7, Penn-Trafford 0

Hockey

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 9:20 p.m.

Class AA

Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 8 p.m.; Hempfield at Mars, 9 p.m.

Class A

Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Serra Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

Division II

Central Valley at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 8:30 p.m.; Greensburg Catholic at Elizabeth Forward, 8:20 p.m.

Swimming

Boys

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 3

Franklin Regional 96, Latrobe 77

Class AA

Section 5

Belle vernon 75, Thomas Jefferson 58

Girls

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 3

Franklin Regional 91, Latrobe 65

Class AA

Section 5

Thomas Jefferson 84, Belle Vernon 73

Wrestling

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1A

Kiski Area 81, Armstrong 0

Gateway at Plum (n)

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills (n)

Section 1B

Franklin Regional 34, Penn-Trafford 27

Norwin 38, Hempfield 27

Greensburg Salem 44, Latrobe 27

Section 2A

Belle Vernon 37, Connellsville 29

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin (n)

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin (n)

Section 2B

Peters Township 52, Ringgold 18

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair (n)

McKeesport 33, Baldwin 26

Section 3A

Butler 47, Seneca Valley 21

Highlands 39, Knoch 34

Pine-Richland 34, Mars 33

Section 3B

Indiana 40, Hampton 36

North Allegheny 41, North Hills 25

Shaler 52, Fox Chapel 30

Section 4A

Canon-McMillan 62, Trinity 9

Mt. Lebanon 44, Chartiers Valley 28

Waynesburg 54, Central Catholic 27

Section 4B

Ambridge 75, Blackhawk 6

West Allegheny 56, Moon 18

Hopewell at Montour (n)

Class AA

Section 1A

Burgettstown 39, Chartiers-Houston 33

South Park at Avella (n)

Washington at Fort Cherry (n)

Section 1B

Laurel 51, Beaver 21

Laurel 58, Central Valley 12

Central Valley at Ellwood City (n)

Freedom 65, South Side Beaver 6

Section 2A

Bentworth 49, Mapletown 30

Jefferson-Morgan 48, West Greene 18

McGuffey 45, Beth-Center 28

Section 2B

Derry 49, Mt. Pleasant 15

Elizabeth Forward 48, Frazier 18

Southmoreland 42, Yough 24

Section 3A

Keystone Oaks 48, Carlynton 32

South Allegheny 48, Avonworth 20

South Fayette 65, Quaker Valley 9

Section 3B

Burrell 48, Valley 27

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Jeannette (n)

Riverview at Summit Academy (n)

City League

Carrick 66, Obama Academy 6

Summaries

Class AAA

Section 1A

Kiski Area 81, Armstrong 0

106: Darren Miller (KA) wbf

113: Jared Curcio (KA) p. Brandon Reyes, 1:00.

120: Matt Siszka (KA) p. Alex Matson, 1:04.

126: Noah Levett (KA) p. Mayce Wonderling, :15.

132: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Jameson Barker, :37.

138: Cam Connor (KA) t.f. Austin Pinkerton, 17-0.

145: Joey Blumer (KA) p. Matt Vukovich, 2:59.

152: Nick Delp (KA) p. Donovan Ashe, 2:56.

*160: Logan Pollick (KA) t.f. Josh Shaner, 16-1.

170: Brad Nagy (KA) p. Kain Acierno, 5:55.

182: Vinny Romano (KA) t.f. Garrett Kelley, 16-0.

195: Danny Starr (KA) p. Gram Hepner, 3:00.

220: Tom Starr (KA) p. Ogden Atwood, :36.

285: Isacc Reid (KA) p. Mike Cornman, 1:08.

*Opening weight

Section records: KA: 5-0. Armstrong 3-2.

Section 1B

Greensburg Salem 44, Latrobe 27

106: Gabe Willochell (L) p. Mason Jobe, 1:02

113: Angelicchio Marino (L) won by forfeit

120: Brady Sherback (L) won by forfeit

126: Dajauhn Hertzog (GS) p. Ricky Armstrong, 4:21

132: Tyler Zellers (L) d. Jake Alwine, 5-4

138: Joel Cawozki (L) p. Ian Ewing, 1:31

145: Joseph Williams (GS) d. Max Sanderback, 9-5

152 Luke Ewing (GS) p. Hunter Petrosky, 4:37

160: Jesse Quatse (GS) d. Angelo Harr, 2-0

170: Alec Shaw (GS) m.d. Tyler Ross, 14-5

182: Teegan Hahn (GS) won by forfeit

195: Tommy McCheseny (GS) won by forfeit

220: Trent Patrick (GS) m.d. Joshua Delong, 13-5

285: William Gongaware (GS) p. Josh Kennedy, 2:46

Records: GS 8-2, 4-1, L 0-5, 0-5

Norwin 38, Hempfield 27

106: Vincent Babeo (N) won by forfeit

113: Kyle Burkholder (H) d. Kurtis Phipps, 4-2

120: Vincent Distefanis (H) p. Sebastian Tomai, 3:45

126: Jason Miller (N) p. Tyler Williams, 5:45

132: Bryce Long (N) d. Jared Brean, 3-0

138: Chris Zona (N) m.d. Shane Butler, 12-0

145: Luke Kemerer (H) p. Tyler Plunko, 0:29

152: Caleb Salvi (N) d. Trevor Verkleeren, 3-1

160: Kyle Turcovsky (N) d. Tommy Abraham, 5-2

170: Ryan Weinzen (N) d. Colin Choby, 3-1

*182: Armand Detore (N) m.d. Dallyn Wood, 15-3

195: Chad Coles (N) won by forfeit

220: Otto Speal (H) won by forfeit

285: Eric Alfery (H) won by forfeit

(*) match started at 182

Penn-Trafford 27, Franklin Regional 34

106: Brett Ginther (PT) d. Mason Spears, 7-2

113: Adam McCann (FR) won by forfeit

120 Zach McCann (FR) d. Tony Zona, 8-6 (OT)

126 Colton Camacho (FR) d. Nick Coy, 1-0

132 Spencer Lee (FR) won by forfeit

138 Jobe Chishko (PT) d. Nate Smith, 4-3

145 Jimmy O'Neil (FR) p. Nick Kosan, 1:33

152 Max McCann (FR) d. Chris Risnear, 8-2

160 Dan Contraguerro (FR) m.d. Dom Deluca, 11-3

170 Cam Coy (PT) won by forfeit

182 Matt McGillick (PT) won by forfeit

195 John Bachar (PT) d. Safan Rahim, 5-0

220 Logan Miller (FR) d. Matt Wilkey, 2-1 (OT)

285: Josh Maglicco (PT) p. Eric Festa, 3:02

Records: P-T (4-1, 4-1), FR (5-1, 5-0)

Section 3A

Highlands 39, Knoch 34

106: Dashawn Holley (H) wbf

113: Knoch: Hunter Oskin (K) dec. Ethan Shutak, 10-0

120: Knoch: Austin Babinsack (H) wbf.

126: Hunter Cascio (K) p. Noah McQuade, 4:37

132: Chris Butler (K) p. Sean Sekeras, 1:35

138: Lucas Laughner (K) p. Charles D'Angelo, 2:45

145: Max Freyermuth (K) p. Dimitri Lloyd, :44

152: Cam Clark (H) dec. Brendan Hinchberger, 3-1

160: Richard Fox (H) p. Brenden Hinchberger, :34

*170: Eric Green (K) p. Conner Bradley, :36

182: Double forfeit

195: Lukas Lamer (H) wbf.

220: Ethan Jones (H) wbf.

285: Austin Warheit (H) wbf.

Section records: H: 1-4; K: 0-5

Class AA

Section 2B

Derry Area 49, Mt. Pleasant 15

106: Kace Sabedra (DA) m.d. Damien George, 9-0.

113: Doug Bittner (MP) p. Garrett Lenhart, 1:10.

120: Jason Baker (DA) p. Huck Teeters, 1:15.

126: Shawn Broadway (DA) d. Austin Mihalchik, 4-2.

132: Al Miscovich (MP) won by forfeit.

138: No match

*145: Trey Weinell (DA) p. Ryan Gadagno, 2:49.

152: Dom Jellison (DA) d. Zack Presock, 5-2.

160: Dillon Kirtland (DA) won by forfeit.

170: Colton Nemcheck (DA) p. Alex Shaffley, 2:39.

182: Dom DeLuca (DA) won by forfeit.

195: Zack Charlesworth (MP) d. Matt Marron, 6-4.

220: Hunter Edmiston (DA) won by forfeit.

285: Noah Weincek (DA) d. Cody Vokes, 6-2.

(*) match started at 145.

Records: MP 3-2, DA 13-0, 5-0.

Section 3B

Burrell 48, Valley 27

106: Trent Valovchik (B) p. Travis Lasko, 5:18

113: Evan Noll (B) won by forfeit.

120: Bryan Gaul (B) p. Michael Shirley, 0:34.

126: Trent Bechtold (B) d. Kain Stone, 7-3.

132: Dillan Jeffrey (B) p. Nicholas Banko, 5:47.

138: Ethan Awes (B) p. Evan McGinnis, 2:36.

145: Danny McCarthy (B) d. Brandon O'Sullivan, 5-3 (OT).

152: Savien Smith (V) wbf.

160: Noah Hutcherson (V) inj. def. Austin Mele.

170: Chris O'Sullivan (V) p. Colton Moorhead, 0:34.

182: Anthony Marra (B) wbf.

*195: Braden Simpson (V) d. Mason Slahtovsky, 8-3.

220: Phil Coutch (B) p. Joe Ayala, 2:59.

285: David Schuffert (V) wbf.

Records: B: 5-2, 5-0; V: 4-1, 4-1

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.