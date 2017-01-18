High school scores, schedules for Jan. 18, 2017
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Woodland Hills 94, Penn-Trafford 79
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 66, Thomas Jefferson 54
Charleroi 77, Waynesburg 56
Clairton 68, Elizabeth Forward 55
Connellsville 59, Brownsville 52
Eden Christian 51, Holy Family 41
McKeesport 80, Gateway 59
Moon 48, Trinity 44
Serra Catholic 76, Bentworth 61
South Fayette 55, Steel Valley 43
Washington 82, Monessen 68
Mapletown at Hundred, W.Va. (n)
City League
Allderdice 70, Perry Traditional Academy 65
Carrick 68, Brashear 66
Obama Academy 49, Westinghouse 48
Thursday's schedule
The Battle at Pine-Richland tournament
Lincoln Park at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver County Christian at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Freedom at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; WPSD at Cheswick Christian, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; Penns Manor at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Purchase Line at United, 7:30 p.m.; Saltsburg at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Thomas Jefferson 65, McKeesport 55
Nonsection
Beaver 40, Lincoln Park 28
Frazier 47, Uniontown 39
St. Joseph 58, Valley 24
Sto-Rox 63, Union 25
Washington 55, Monessen 11
Ringgold at Charleroi (n)
District 6
Heritage
Marion Center 43, Ligonier Valley 30
Penns Manor 72, United 28
West Shamokin 61, Saltsburg 28
District 8
City League
Brashear 59, Carrick 26
Obama Academy 59, Westinghouse 21
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; Freedom at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Fort Cherry at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.; Shenango at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Ellis School, 6 p.m.; Leechburg at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Carmichaels at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at California, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Cornell at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy at Quigley Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.; Montour at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; Rochester at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Hundred High School, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Harmony at Purchase Line, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Wednesday's results
Ambridge 7, Rochester 0
Armstrong 5, Burrell 2
Butler 7, Seneca Valley 0
Hempfield 7, Greensburg Salem 0
Penn-Trafford 4, Norwin 3
Girls
Wednesday's results
Ambridge 7, Rochester 0
Armstrong 5, Burrell 2
Butler 7, Seneca Valley 0
Hempfield 5, Greensburg Salem 2
Norwin 7, Penn-Trafford 0
Hockey
Thursday's schedule
Class AAA
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 9:20 p.m.
Class AA
Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 8 p.m.; Hempfield at Mars, 9 p.m.
Class A
Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Serra Catholic, 6:15 p.m.
Division II
Central Valley at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 8:30 p.m.; Greensburg Catholic at Elizabeth Forward, 8:20 p.m.
Swimming
Boys
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 3
Franklin Regional 96, Latrobe 77
Class AA
Section 5
Belle vernon 75, Thomas Jefferson 58
Girls
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 3
Franklin Regional 91, Latrobe 65
Class AA
Section 5
Thomas Jefferson 84, Belle Vernon 73
Wrestling
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1A
Kiski Area 81, Armstrong 0
Gateway at Plum (n)
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills (n)
Section 1B
Franklin Regional 34, Penn-Trafford 27
Norwin 38, Hempfield 27
Greensburg Salem 44, Latrobe 27
Section 2A
Belle Vernon 37, Connellsville 29
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin (n)
Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin (n)
Section 2B
Peters Township 52, Ringgold 18
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair (n)
McKeesport 33, Baldwin 26
Section 3A
Butler 47, Seneca Valley 21
Highlands 39, Knoch 34
Pine-Richland 34, Mars 33
Section 3B
Indiana 40, Hampton 36
North Allegheny 41, North Hills 25
Shaler 52, Fox Chapel 30
Section 4A
Canon-McMillan 62, Trinity 9
Mt. Lebanon 44, Chartiers Valley 28
Waynesburg 54, Central Catholic 27
Section 4B
Ambridge 75, Blackhawk 6
West Allegheny 56, Moon 18
Hopewell at Montour (n)
Class AA
Section 1A
Burgettstown 39, Chartiers-Houston 33
South Park at Avella (n)
Washington at Fort Cherry (n)
Section 1B
Laurel 51, Beaver 21
Laurel 58, Central Valley 12
Central Valley at Ellwood City (n)
Freedom 65, South Side Beaver 6
Section 2A
Bentworth 49, Mapletown 30
Jefferson-Morgan 48, West Greene 18
McGuffey 45, Beth-Center 28
Section 2B
Derry 49, Mt. Pleasant 15
Elizabeth Forward 48, Frazier 18
Southmoreland 42, Yough 24
Section 3A
Keystone Oaks 48, Carlynton 32
South Allegheny 48, Avonworth 20
South Fayette 65, Quaker Valley 9
Section 3B
Burrell 48, Valley 27
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Jeannette (n)
Riverview at Summit Academy (n)
City League
Carrick 66, Obama Academy 6
Summaries
Class AAA
Section 1A
Kiski Area 81, Armstrong 0
106: Darren Miller (KA) wbf
113: Jared Curcio (KA) p. Brandon Reyes, 1:00.
120: Matt Siszka (KA) p. Alex Matson, 1:04.
126: Noah Levett (KA) p. Mayce Wonderling, :15.
132: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Jameson Barker, :37.
138: Cam Connor (KA) t.f. Austin Pinkerton, 17-0.
145: Joey Blumer (KA) p. Matt Vukovich, 2:59.
152: Nick Delp (KA) p. Donovan Ashe, 2:56.
*160: Logan Pollick (KA) t.f. Josh Shaner, 16-1.
170: Brad Nagy (KA) p. Kain Acierno, 5:55.
182: Vinny Romano (KA) t.f. Garrett Kelley, 16-0.
195: Danny Starr (KA) p. Gram Hepner, 3:00.
220: Tom Starr (KA) p. Ogden Atwood, :36.
285: Isacc Reid (KA) p. Mike Cornman, 1:08.
*Opening weight
Section records: KA: 5-0. Armstrong 3-2.
Section 1B
Greensburg Salem 44, Latrobe 27
106: Gabe Willochell (L) p. Mason Jobe, 1:02
113: Angelicchio Marino (L) won by forfeit
120: Brady Sherback (L) won by forfeit
126: Dajauhn Hertzog (GS) p. Ricky Armstrong, 4:21
132: Tyler Zellers (L) d. Jake Alwine, 5-4
138: Joel Cawozki (L) p. Ian Ewing, 1:31
145: Joseph Williams (GS) d. Max Sanderback, 9-5
152 Luke Ewing (GS) p. Hunter Petrosky, 4:37
160: Jesse Quatse (GS) d. Angelo Harr, 2-0
170: Alec Shaw (GS) m.d. Tyler Ross, 14-5
182: Teegan Hahn (GS) won by forfeit
195: Tommy McCheseny (GS) won by forfeit
220: Trent Patrick (GS) m.d. Joshua Delong, 13-5
285: William Gongaware (GS) p. Josh Kennedy, 2:46
Records: GS 8-2, 4-1, L 0-5, 0-5
Norwin 38, Hempfield 27
106: Vincent Babeo (N) won by forfeit
113: Kyle Burkholder (H) d. Kurtis Phipps, 4-2
120: Vincent Distefanis (H) p. Sebastian Tomai, 3:45
126: Jason Miller (N) p. Tyler Williams, 5:45
132: Bryce Long (N) d. Jared Brean, 3-0
138: Chris Zona (N) m.d. Shane Butler, 12-0
145: Luke Kemerer (H) p. Tyler Plunko, 0:29
152: Caleb Salvi (N) d. Trevor Verkleeren, 3-1
160: Kyle Turcovsky (N) d. Tommy Abraham, 5-2
170: Ryan Weinzen (N) d. Colin Choby, 3-1
*182: Armand Detore (N) m.d. Dallyn Wood, 15-3
195: Chad Coles (N) won by forfeit
220: Otto Speal (H) won by forfeit
285: Eric Alfery (H) won by forfeit
(*) match started at 182
Penn-Trafford 27, Franklin Regional 34
106: Brett Ginther (PT) d. Mason Spears, 7-2
113: Adam McCann (FR) won by forfeit
120 Zach McCann (FR) d. Tony Zona, 8-6 (OT)
126 Colton Camacho (FR) d. Nick Coy, 1-0
132 Spencer Lee (FR) won by forfeit
138 Jobe Chishko (PT) d. Nate Smith, 4-3
145 Jimmy O'Neil (FR) p. Nick Kosan, 1:33
152 Max McCann (FR) d. Chris Risnear, 8-2
160 Dan Contraguerro (FR) m.d. Dom Deluca, 11-3
170 Cam Coy (PT) won by forfeit
182 Matt McGillick (PT) won by forfeit
195 John Bachar (PT) d. Safan Rahim, 5-0
220 Logan Miller (FR) d. Matt Wilkey, 2-1 (OT)
285: Josh Maglicco (PT) p. Eric Festa, 3:02
Records: P-T (4-1, 4-1), FR (5-1, 5-0)
Section 3A
Highlands 39, Knoch 34
106: Dashawn Holley (H) wbf
113: Knoch: Hunter Oskin (K) dec. Ethan Shutak, 10-0
120: Knoch: Austin Babinsack (H) wbf.
126: Hunter Cascio (K) p. Noah McQuade, 4:37
132: Chris Butler (K) p. Sean Sekeras, 1:35
138: Lucas Laughner (K) p. Charles D'Angelo, 2:45
145: Max Freyermuth (K) p. Dimitri Lloyd, :44
152: Cam Clark (H) dec. Brendan Hinchberger, 3-1
160: Richard Fox (H) p. Brenden Hinchberger, :34
*170: Eric Green (K) p. Conner Bradley, :36
182: Double forfeit
195: Lukas Lamer (H) wbf.
220: Ethan Jones (H) wbf.
285: Austin Warheit (H) wbf.
Section records: H: 1-4; K: 0-5
Class AA
Section 2B
Derry Area 49, Mt. Pleasant 15
106: Kace Sabedra (DA) m.d. Damien George, 9-0.
113: Doug Bittner (MP) p. Garrett Lenhart, 1:10.
120: Jason Baker (DA) p. Huck Teeters, 1:15.
126: Shawn Broadway (DA) d. Austin Mihalchik, 4-2.
132: Al Miscovich (MP) won by forfeit.
138: No match
*145: Trey Weinell (DA) p. Ryan Gadagno, 2:49.
152: Dom Jellison (DA) d. Zack Presock, 5-2.
160: Dillon Kirtland (DA) won by forfeit.
170: Colton Nemcheck (DA) p. Alex Shaffley, 2:39.
182: Dom DeLuca (DA) won by forfeit.
195: Zack Charlesworth (MP) d. Matt Marron, 6-4.
220: Hunter Edmiston (DA) won by forfeit.
285: Noah Weincek (DA) d. Cody Vokes, 6-2.
(*) match started at 145.
Records: MP 3-2, DA 13-0, 5-0.
Section 3B
Burrell 48, Valley 27
106: Trent Valovchik (B) p. Travis Lasko, 5:18
113: Evan Noll (B) won by forfeit.
120: Bryan Gaul (B) p. Michael Shirley, 0:34.
126: Trent Bechtold (B) d. Kain Stone, 7-3.
132: Dillan Jeffrey (B) p. Nicholas Banko, 5:47.
138: Ethan Awes (B) p. Evan McGinnis, 2:36.
145: Danny McCarthy (B) d. Brandon O'Sullivan, 5-3 (OT).
152: Savien Smith (V) wbf.
160: Noah Hutcherson (V) inj. def. Austin Mele.
170: Chris O'Sullivan (V) p. Colton Moorhead, 0:34.
182: Anthony Marra (B) wbf.
*195: Braden Simpson (V) d. Mason Slahtovsky, 8-3.
220: Phil Coutch (B) p. Joe Ayala, 2:59.
285: David Schuffert (V) wbf.
Records: B: 5-2, 5-0; V: 4-1, 4-1
