Young West Greene girls look to capitalize with talented lineup

Only one player on the West Greene girls basketball team has a driver's license.

“We're young,” said Jordan Watson, who's in his sixth year as head coach. ”It's hard on me because I've got to take them everywhere.”

After graduating a starter and key bench player in 2016, the Pioneers have just one upperclassman on their roster. Three-year starter Marissa Rode is a senior and the licensed driver. She's joined by two freshmen and six sophomores.

But you don't need to know how to drive a car to play basketball well, and the team's youth hasn't kept it from dominating most of the opposition this season. Through 13 games, the only teams to beat West Greene, ranked ninth in the Class A state poll, were 2A schools: Sto-Rox and state-ranked California. No one else has really come close. West Greene's average margin of victory is 34 points.

Such skill has led to a major change from Watson's first season in charge of the team, in 2011, when the main goal was playoff qualification, which the program hadn't achieved since 2000. The team won the first two girls basketball playoff games in school history in 2012 and ‘13 during a string of postseason appearances from 2012-14.

After another playoff appearance a year ago, the goal has turned to winning the section for the first time since 2000 and advancing past the WPIAL first round for the first time ever. A nonsection matchup Friday against Winchester Thurston, No. 5 in the state, should give a better sense of whether the Pioneers (11-2, 4-0) can make more history a month from now.

“A lot of people are looking at us and expecting us to get the section title, to get the playoffs again,” sophomore McKenna Lampe said. “Because they know we're a talented, special group.”

This season appears to be an ideal time to aim high, with the movement of traditional small-school powerhouses Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic and Vincentian Academy to larger classes. Plus, section playoff teams California and Fort Cherry moved up a class and out of West Greene's section. Jefferson-Morgan is the only playoff team from a year ago that's left in the Pioneers' section.

The six-person sophomore class had already proven its athletic and record-breaking ability at the high school level; five of them played as freshmen on last year's WPIAL champion softball team that went on to the state championship game. Rode also played on that team.

“We've always had the motivation to win. We hated losing. We always had that drive be the best and to succeed,” McKenna Lampe said of her class. “Do whatever we could to win. We're just always that competitive.”

Their middle school basketball team went 15-1 when they were eighth-graders.

The current dominance in basketball has come from success on both sides of the floor.

West Greene has allowed just 34.6 points per game, third-best among WPIAL Class A schools, down from 40 a season ago. Opponents have made just eight 3-pointers combined.

Team members realized these necessary improvements needed to be made after losing their WPIAL first round playoff game a year ago 58-35 to Cornell.

The Lampe sisters highlighted defense, rebounds and turnovers as focus areas heading into this year. Lots of practice time has gone toward improving close outs and box outs, increasing jumping ability and grabbing loose balls rather than tipping them.

“At practice we've done so many defensive drills,” McKenna Lampe said. “And whenever we would do them (coaches) would pick out the little things during the defensive drills, and they would just show us ‘hey, you need to fix this.' ”

When it comes to offense, entering every game, the aim is for the interior players to score at least 20 points combined and for the guards to reach 40 or more, according to Watson.

Three sophomores — Madison Lampe, McKenna Lampe and Kaitlyn Rizor — start at the guard spots. They average 15.9, 18.4 and 14.84 points, respectively. The other three 10th-graders split time at forward.

Watson said the team had made 47 3-pointers through 13 games this season after connecting on just 61 a year ago in 23 contests. The Pioneers lead all of WPIAL Class A schools in points per game with 64.

While the future appears promising for West Greene, no one has begun to treat now with any less importance. When the large class came to varsity a year ago, the team talked openly before the season began about not wanting to wait for success until most of them became seniors.

“We're not making excuses for our age or our youth,” Watson recalled. “To (heck) with that. We're going to be good now. And we'll be good the next year, and the next year, and the next year.”

The players agree and have tried to maintain perspective on their opportunity.

“As long as we keep playing our game, we don't worry about being under pressure,” McKenna Lampe said.

