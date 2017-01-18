Keystone Oaks girls in hunt for 1st section title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In less than a year, the Keystone Oaks girls basketball team has transformed from a fringe playoff team, at least in record, to a likely section champion.

After missing the playoffs in 2014 and ‘15, Keystone Oaks returned a year ago and advanced out of the preliminary round before losing to eventual PIAA qualifier Ambridge in the first round.

“We've never been noticed,” junior point guard Keegan Brownlee said. “That's just more motivation to get our players to work harder, to want more.”

Instead of sharing a section with WPIAL finalists Trinity and South Fayette, along with playoff qualifier Chartiers Valley and playing a brutal nonsection regular season schedule, where six of the eight opponents went on to the postseason in their respective class, the Golden Eagles (11-2, 7-0) are now free from that slog as a 4A team in a brand new section as part of the six-class system.

Despite losing four seniors, two of whom started, they are undefeated in section play, with their only two losses coming against 5A schools. Midway through the section schedule, a first girls basketball section title in school history seems more than possible.

“For people to finally notice us, we're getting recognition that we deserve,” Brownlee said. “I love that teams are after us. It's just more of a challenge.”

Prior to this season, Keystone Oaks had a different head coach each of the previous three years. Senior Kristy Lippert expressed relief at not having to go through the process a fourth time.

“It was always a challenge because we would always get into the gym so late because of how late they were hired. ... It wasn't like normal where you could just get in the gym no matter what,” Lippert said. “This year, we actually had a lot of preseason time.”

But with Ron Muszynski back, players haven't needed to start over again. And the coaching staff could plan for the future from the start.

Their changes involved installation of a press and a more up-tempo style of play. Keystone Oaks ranks third in Class 4A in points allowed per game at 39.8.

“It's a lot harder for teams to play how fast we play,” Brownlee said. “Our pressure is hard to break, and on top of that I hate when our game gets slowed down. When our game gets slowed down, I feel like our players don't play as well. Playing teams that don't have as much talent as us, we drop to that level.”

Brownlee said the coaches have helped bring the team together.

“They're definitely a big part of us getting along and what we do as a team,” Brownlee said. “We're always in the gym. We're always together. I spent most of my time with my team.”

Much of the team is young. Two sophomores start this year, while a third sees solid minutes off the bench. The rotation goes six players for the most part, but 10 people see the floor.

There is also balance with scoring. Keystone Oaks has had six different leading scorers through 13 games. A season ago, senior Maryah Agurs and then-freshman Gillian Piccolino carried the team offensively. Now, no one is scoring 30 a game. Instead there's disparity.

The equal attacking roles reflect the collective approach the team has had this season. Lippert attributed the team's shared ability on offense and success on defense to an improved work ethic in the offseason.

“More people actually put in time and effort this year,” Lippert said. “We're really trying. We realized the opportunity we have.”

Piccolino averages 12 points, while sixth man Jaylen Hoffman is second with 11. After that the scoring averages drop down into single digits.

Amongst 4A schools, Keystone Oaks ranks sixth in points per game at 52.5.

A key reason for the success has been on selflessness. When team members break the huddle, they yell “us.”

“We get along better than we did last year,” Brownlee said. “Our team is so close our younger players are just as motivated as our seniors because we all want to accomplish it together.”

That bond has made the prospect of adding a new banner to the Keystone Oaks gym seem feasible.

“It's not great to see that there's no banner up there. We'd like to be the first ones to put it up. That's a big thing,” Brownlee said. “If we already had one up there, it'd be nothing special. But I feel it's much harder to get it started.”

Jasper Wilson is a freelance writer.