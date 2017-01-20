Persistent Freeport completes season sweep of Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With his team trailing Valley in the third quarter of a key section game Friday, Evan Schaffhauser had two shots underneath the basket. Neither fell. A teammate took another crack at it — still nothing.

Frustrating, perhaps, but the Yellowjackets got over it soon enough.

Freeport kept its composure, ended the third quarter on a 13-0 run and held off Valley's attempts at a rally in the fourth to post a 53-38 victory in a Section 1-4A game Friday night at Valley.

“We controlled our emotions a lot better,” said Schaffhauser, who scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, eight during the key third-quarter run. “There was a couple times where I missed a lot of layups or we missed some easy shots, but we answered right back on defense and shut them out or came back down on offense and scored.”

The victory was Freeport's sixth in a row and moved the Yellowjackets (10-5, 6-1) two games ahead of Valley for second place in the section.

With a roster that has four new starters from last season, the Yellowjackets are seeking their first WPIAL playoff appearance since 2012.

“This really showed that we've grown up, and we are the team that we believed in November that we could be,” Freeport coach Mike Beale said.

Valley (7-7, 4-3), which dropped its second consecutive game after a five-game winning streak, couldn't overcome a pair of 13-0 runs: one in the first quarter that staked Freeport to an early advantage and the other in the third.

“When I see (Freeport's) team, I think they have defined, established roles, and they play within themselves,” Valley coach Mark Faulx said. “I felt we were in a big game tonight, and we went outside our roles and played out of control.

“When we get back and look at how we took care of the ball and how poor our shot selection was, that's just not a recipe for victory against a team that appears to be running very efficiently.”

In a rematch of the section opener, in which Freeport led wire to wire in a 56-47 victory, the Yellowjackets again took control early. Buoyed by the 13-0 run, the Yellowjackets took a 14-6 lead after the first quarter.

Valley fought back, tying the score at halftime on Nijal Rodgers' steal-and-score with less than 10 seconds to go in the half.

The Vikings took their largest lead, 29-25, on Dru Stokes' 3-pointer midway through the third quarter, but that became their high-water mark.

Schaffhauser's three-point play began the 13-0 run, and his 3-pointer from the top of the key gave the Yellowjackets the lead. Kevin Lynch and Schaffhauser added two more baskets before Isiah Bauman closed the quarter with another 3 just before the buzzer.

“We talk about believing in each other and just doing your job,” Beale said. “They're very unselfish. Our assistant coaches are the mastermind behind our whole plan here, and they wholeheartedly have instilled a philosophy into our players that has created energy and a belief in one another.”

Faulx said Valley struggled to contain its emotions, which proved costly. The Vikings took early shots and missed chances underneath, helping Freeport extend its run.

“When things were tough, we need to be persistent, and we seemed to be frustrated,” Faulx said. “That takes away from our ability to continue applying the pressure to break whatever's holding us back.”

Alex Ward's 3-pointer cut Freeport's lead to six early in the fourth, but Valley could get no closer. Stokes led the Vikings with 10 points.

Ben Beale scored 13 points for Freeport, 11 in the first half, and Lynch added 11 points.

“Every time we needed to answer, we did,” Schaffhauser said, “and that helped us a lot.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.