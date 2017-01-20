Leechburg boys basketball holds off Riverview

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leechburg held its biggest advantage — 12 points — with just under three minutes left in the first half of Friday's Section 1-AA contest against Riverview.

The Raiders tried to make several charges in the second half, cutting the Blue Devils lead down to three with 3 minutes, 32 seconds to go. But in the end, Leechburg (6-7, 3-4) made enough plays to secure a 47-39 victory.

“We were a little lackadaisical at times in the second half, but we were able to reel it in,” Leechburg coach Corey Smith said. “We talked about playing with a sense of urgency. It was a must-win for us in the section.”

Leechburg's win snapped a three-game losing streak and completed a season sweep of its section rival.

It moved into a three-way tie for third place with Springdale and Summit Academy with a game against undefeated Greensburg Central Catholic looming Monday.

Ahead 35-32, the Blue Devils clamped down defensively and used an 8-2 run to build their lead to 43-34 with 1:11 to play.

JB Burtick, who led all scorers with 16 points, tallied seven of the eight points on the run.

A rebound and layup from Shamus O'Brien with 23 seconds on the clock kept Riverview (3-11, 0-7) within range at 44-39, but Leechburg answered.

Coming out of a timeout, the Blue Devils sped up the court, and Burtick found a streaking Jake Blumer for a layup. He was fouled on the play, and he sank the free throw to put the game on ice.

Blumer finished the game with seven points, and five came in the fourth quarter.

Christian Hack also hit double digits with 10 points. Wyatt Libitzer and Cory Nulph each added six.

Nico Sero paced Riverview with 14 points and nine rebounds. He scored eight in the fourth quarter in the Raiders' comeback attempt.

“We played pretty decent defense and were able to force them into turnovers and some shots they didn't want,” said Riverview coach Paul Sapotichne, who saw his team fall for the sixth consecutive game.

“I was pleased with their effort. Leechburg is such a hard team to defend.”

Dorian Rodriguez came off the bench to score nine points for the Raiders, and O'Brien added seven, all in the second half.

Riverview committed 18 turnovers in the game. Leechburg turned the ball over 16 times.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.