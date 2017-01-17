Lucas' late basket leads Hempfield boys past rival Norwin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Parker Lucas can't lose.

The Hempfield senior guard drove the length of the floor and banked in a layup with 3.2 seconds left to lift the undermanned Spartans to a 36-35 victory over host Norwin on Tuesday night in a Section 3-6A game.

A game that lacked much energy with Hempfield slowing down the pace to a crawl, got a jolt in the closing seconds and made for a dandy finish.

And a nice gift for the coach.

“Parker texted me this morning and said he was going to give me a birthday present — a win,” said Hempfield coach Bill Swan, who turned 50 Tuesday. “What's he do? He gets the winning basket.”

Norwin had just taken the lead on a smooth, fadeaway jumper from the foul line by Anthony DelleFemine with 33.8 seconds to go to put the Knights up 35-34.

But, “There was still a lot of game left,” Lucas said.

Norwin was looking to add to the lead and got a shot up, but Justin Sliwoski pulled down the rebound and passed to Lucas, who found room to attack the rim on the opposite end for the coast-to-coast winner.

“I saw an opening and went up strong,” said Lucas, who scored a team-high 13 points for the Spartans (4-9, 2-5), who have won back-to-back section games.

Hempfield played without two key players, Braden Brose, who wasn't with the team Tuesday, and Josh McCoy, who has a concussion, Swan said.

DelleFemine led all scorers with 18 points and Nick Vieceli added 13 for the Knights (7-7, 2-5), who had just turned some heads by beating Plum, 42-40.

“All the strides we took with that Plum win, we took steps backwards tonight,” Norwin coach Lynn Washowich said. “We should have called timeout and got set up (at the end). We weren't organized and that's on me. (Lucas) attacked the rim and finished.”

Norwin did have one last look, with 1.6 seconds to play when Gianni Rizzo threw a lob pass to Vieceli on an inbounds play. But Sliwoski jumped and got in the way of the shot to end it for the Spartans.

“Our kids were so tough down the stretch,” Swan said. “It's great to get this win on the road.”

Hempfield held the ball much of the first half. The Spartans led 17-16 after one quarter.

“Despite the stuff at the end and the slow-down stuff, we didn't execute,” Washowich said. “We can't win with two kids scoring all the points.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.