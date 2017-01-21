Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Highlands boys fade late against Penn Hills

George Guido | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 11:30 p.m.
Highlands' Mitch Dezort battles Penn Hills Sherron Schifino for a rebound during their game at “The Shootout at Seton Hill” in Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. Penn Hills defeated Highlands 67-59.
Highlands' Mitch Dezort battles Penn Hills defenders Keyshawn Adams (left) and Sherron Schifino for a rebound during their game at “The Shootout at Seton Hill” in Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. Penn Hills defeated Highlands 67-59.
Highlands' Mitch Dezort shoots against Penn Hills defenders Chavar Williamson #21 and Davion Stephens during their game at “The Shootout at Seton Hill” in Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. Penn Hills defeated Highlands 67-59.
Highlands' Brayden Thimons dribbles past Penn Hills defenders Davion Stephens(left) and Julian Bennett during their game at “The Shootout at Seton Hill” in Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. Penn Hills defeated Highlands 67-59.
Highlands' Brayden Thimons tries to block a shot by Penn Hills' Chavar Williamson #21 during their game at “The Shootout at Seton Hill” in Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. Penn Hills defeated Highlands 67-59.
Highlands' Ryan Boda dribbles past Penn Hills' Cameron Jeffries (left) and Jason Eubanks during their game at “The Shootout at Seton Hill” in Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. Penn Hills defeated Highlands 67-59.
Highlands' Ryan Boda watches as Penn Hills' Jamil Tarver dribbles past him during their game at “The Shootout at Seton Hill” in Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. Penn Hills defeated Highlands 67-59.
Highlands' Johnny Crise battles Penn Hills Davion Stephens for a loose ball during their game at “The Shootout at Seton Hill” in Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. Penn Hills defeated Highlands 67-59.
Highlands' R.J. Reiger drives past Penn Hills' Davion Stephens and Chavar Williamson #21 during their game at “The Shootout at Seton Hill” in Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. Penn Hills defeated Highlands 67-59.

Updated 10 hours ago

Though Highlands lost Saturday night's encounter against Class 6A No. 2 Penn Hills, coach Tyler Stoczynski liked what he saw.

The Golden Rams gave the Indians all they could handle before scoring just two points in the final three minutes, resulting in a 67-59 loss at Seton Hill's McKenna Center.

Ryan Boda's drive along the right baseline brought Highlands within 59-57 with 3 minutes to go. The Golden Rams had a chance to tie after a Penn Hills turnover, but a violation on the inbounds play denied Highlands the opportunity.

The Indians took control from there. Davion Stephens hit a 3-pointer, and Penn Hills hit 5 of 6 from the free-throw line down the stretch to improve to 14-1 overall.

“Lot of positives,” Stoczynski said. “If we play like this the rest of the year, we'll be really tough to beat. Of course we're disappointed, but we're going to build off this.”

Mitch DeZort led Highlands (7-8) with 26 points, 11 in the second quarter as the Golden Rams forged to a 34-32 advantage at halftime.

Brayden Thimons had 17 points and 12 rebounds, playing a strong inside game against taller Penn Hills starters.

Sherron Schifino led the Indians with 18 points, all in the first three quarters. Stephens added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Penn Hills became the first Class 6A team to clinch a WPIAL playoffs berth with Friday's 52-47 win over Plum.

“It's hard playing back-to-back,” Indians coach Dan DeRose said. “After a tough section game against a rival Plum that's always a good game, it's kind of hard to get right back up.”

Penn Hills built a 26-16 lead in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Schifino, but Highlands answered with a 14-2 run over the next four minutes to take a 30-28 lead.

During the first weekend of the season, Highlands played well against Pine-Richland, the No. 1 team in the Tribune-Review rankings.

“One of the things that we've concentrated on the last couple weeks is focusing on us and not making the game so complicated,” Stoczynski said. “Basketball's a simple game, and sometimes we as coaches lose sight of that.”

Cameron Jeffries, who was shut out in the first half, scored seven points in the third quarter as the Indians took a 53-48 lead.

Highlands shot just 4 of 23 from 3-point range and could get no closer than two points the rest of the way.

“But we pulled it out,” DeRose said. “I was disappointed in our defense until then. That's what we kind of thrive on. We're not a very good shooting team.”

Highlands did well from the free-throw line, shooting 17 of 21, with DeZort hitting 11 of 13.

“We've just got to continue getting better in practice every day,” Stoczynski said. “If we can go and compete like this, we're going to be tough to play against.”

The Golden Rams start the second half of section play Tuesday at Franklin Regional. Highlands is tied with Franklin and Armstrong for third place at 2-3. The top four teams make the playoffs.

Meanwhile, DeRose said the Indians can start concentrating on seeding for the WPIAL's first Class 6A playoffs.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

