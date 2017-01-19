Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Franklin Regional girls close in on playoff berth by defeating Indiana
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 9:48 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional girls basketball's bench erupts after a basket against Indiana on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at Franklin Regional. Franklin Regional won 56-40.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Courtney Giles (bottom) battles Indiana's Laken Dills for the ball as Franklin Regional's Isabel Palamone (top) assists on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at Franklin Regional. Franklin Regional won 56-40.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Indiana gathers for a cheer before playing Franklin Regional on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at Franklin Regional. Franklin Regional won 56-40.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Isabel Palamone battles Indiana's Haleigh Zimmerman for a loose ball on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at Franklin Regional. Franklin Regional won 56-40.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional girls basketball's bench reacts after a basket against Indiana on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at Franklin Regional. Franklin Regional won 56-40.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Indiana's Haleigh Zimmerman falls on the back of Franklin Regional's Kassidy Hubert on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at Franklin Regional. Franklin Regional won 56-40.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional girls basketball's bench erupts after a basket against Indiana on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at Franklin Regional. Franklin Regional won 56-40.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Indiana's Bailey Dills battles Franklin Regional's Hannah Turacy for a loose ball on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at Franklin Regional. Franklin Regional won 56-40.

Updated 13 hours ago

When Indiana scraped a 19-point deficit down to seven with 5 minutes, 33 seconds to play, host Franklin Regional pulled in a deep breath and withstood the comeback with poise. It was something a team might have to do in the girls basketball playoffs — dare the Panthers say that word?

Their 56-40 victory Thursday night secured an important section game that had playoff subtext.

“They sped us up a little bit but we stayed calm,” Panthers junior Isi Palamone said. “We knew they beat us in our first section game so we wanted to make sure we got the win.”

Franklin Regional (9-6, 4-3 Section 4-5A), inching closer to a WPIAL playoff spot after a three-year absence, held Indiana (7-7, 4-3) to one field goal in the first quarter as it built a 10-2 lead, and zero field goals in the fourth, when it made all that work worthwhile.

Indiana beat Franklin Regional, 56-48, earlier in the season. With their head-to-head series tied, the teams also are tied for third place in the section. The top four qualify.

The Panthers used a torrid shooting start to command the first half, swelling the lead to 31-12 late in the second quarter. High-percentage shots keyed the offense as the Panthers got an array of uncontested shots in the paint.

Palamone, who scored a team-high 15 points, put up 11 in the quarter and contributed to a 13-4 spurt.

“Any time you come out hot like that, you know it's not going to last,” Panthers coach Courtney Callas said. “You just try to ride it as long as you can.”

The hot shooting continued — for both teams — in the third quarter. The teams combined to make six of their first eight shots in the period, but the Panthers maintained control and led 40-22 after a basket by sophomore Alex Reitz. The Indians rallied behind senior guard Abby Myers, who scored 11 of her game-high 18 in the third, including three 3-pointers, the last one cutting the margin to eight (44-36) with 55 seconds left in the quarter.

Indiana scored 19 in the third and 21 in the other three quarters.

Sophomore Haleigh Zimmerman made two free throws early in the fourth to get the Indians within 45-38, but the Panthers defense, determined to prevent easy baskets, did not allow a field goal the rest of the game and squashed Indiana's three-game winning streak. Indiana was limited to just eight 2-point field goals.

Palamone scored on a drive and junior Hannah Turacy was fouled on a 3 attempt and made all three shots to increase the Panthers' advantage to 52-40 with 2:29 remaining.

“Our No. 1 goal on our scouting report was to keep them out of the middle,” Callas said. “We wanted to push them to the baseline or sideline. We had some sophomores really play well tonight for us. They gave us weak-side help and didn't give up fouls.”

Seniors Kassidy Hubert and Samantha Hlozek also scored in double figures for Franklin Regional, with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Hubert's nifty drive and score gave the Panthers' their 19-point lead.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.