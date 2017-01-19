Franklin Regional girls close in on playoff berth by defeating Indiana

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Indiana scraped a 19-point deficit down to seven with 5 minutes, 33 seconds to play, host Franklin Regional pulled in a deep breath and withstood the comeback with poise. It was something a team might have to do in the girls basketball playoffs — dare the Panthers say that word?

Their 56-40 victory Thursday night secured an important section game that had playoff subtext.

“They sped us up a little bit but we stayed calm,” Panthers junior Isi Palamone said. “We knew they beat us in our first section game so we wanted to make sure we got the win.”

Franklin Regional (9-6, 4-3 Section 4-5A), inching closer to a WPIAL playoff spot after a three-year absence, held Indiana (7-7, 4-3) to one field goal in the first quarter as it built a 10-2 lead, and zero field goals in the fourth, when it made all that work worthwhile.

Indiana beat Franklin Regional, 56-48, earlier in the season. With their head-to-head series tied, the teams also are tied for third place in the section. The top four qualify.

The Panthers used a torrid shooting start to command the first half, swelling the lead to 31-12 late in the second quarter. High-percentage shots keyed the offense as the Panthers got an array of uncontested shots in the paint.

Palamone, who scored a team-high 15 points, put up 11 in the quarter and contributed to a 13-4 spurt.

“Any time you come out hot like that, you know it's not going to last,” Panthers coach Courtney Callas said. “You just try to ride it as long as you can.”

The hot shooting continued — for both teams — in the third quarter. The teams combined to make six of their first eight shots in the period, but the Panthers maintained control and led 40-22 after a basket by sophomore Alex Reitz. The Indians rallied behind senior guard Abby Myers, who scored 11 of her game-high 18 in the third, including three 3-pointers, the last one cutting the margin to eight (44-36) with 55 seconds left in the quarter.

Indiana scored 19 in the third and 21 in the other three quarters.

Sophomore Haleigh Zimmerman made two free throws early in the fourth to get the Indians within 45-38, but the Panthers defense, determined to prevent easy baskets, did not allow a field goal the rest of the game and squashed Indiana's three-game winning streak. Indiana was limited to just eight 2-point field goals.

Palamone scored on a drive and junior Hannah Turacy was fouled on a 3 attempt and made all three shots to increase the Panthers' advantage to 52-40 with 2:29 remaining.

“Our No. 1 goal on our scouting report was to keep them out of the middle,” Callas said. “We wanted to push them to the baseline or sideline. We had some sophomores really play well tonight for us. They gave us weak-side help and didn't give up fouls.”

Seniors Kassidy Hubert and Samantha Hlozek also scored in double figures for Franklin Regional, with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Hubert's nifty drive and score gave the Panthers' their 19-point lead.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.