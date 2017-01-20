Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Penn-Trafford boys edge Norwin for 1st section win
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 10:51 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Cam Seigfreid (33) hits a 3-point shot to give Penn-Trafford a 54-53 lead over Norwin with under 30 seconds remaining in the game on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Penn-Trafford won 55-53.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford celebrates a 55-53 win over Norwin on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Anthony DelleFemine (22) is called for a charging foul on Penn-Trafford's Chris Abreu (34) while his team trails by a point with under 20 seconds remaining in the game on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Penn-Trafford won 55-53.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford celebrates a 55-53 win over Norwin on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Nicholas Viecelli (24) tries to take a shot off an inbounds play as time expires in a game against Penn-Trafford on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Penn-Trafford won 55-53.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Gianni Rizzo (left) and Penn-Trafford's Joe Salesi (5) battle for a rebound late in the game on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Penn-Trafford won 55-53.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Joe Salesi (5) drives to the basket in front of Norwin's Jacob Williams (25) during the second period on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Norwin leads 29-26 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Joe Salesi (5) grabs a defensive rebound in front of Norwin's Remington Lojas (35) during the first period on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Norwin leads 29-26 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Nicholas Viecelli (24) drives the baseline on Penn-Trafford's Carter Katis (4) during the first period on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Norwin leads 29-26 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Carter Katis (4) brings the ball up court on a fast break during the second period against Norwin on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Norwin leads 29-26 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's CJ Destefano (0) drives the baseline on Norwin's Anthony DelleFemine (22) during the second period on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Norwin leads 29-26 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Gianni Rizzo (4) shoots and is fouled by Penn-Trafford's Cam Seigfreid (33) during the first period on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Norwin leads 29-26 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Nicholas Viecelli (24) shoots and is fouled Penn-Trafford's Chris Abreu (34) during the first period on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Norwin leads 29-26 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Remington Lojas (right) grabs a loose ball in front of Penn-Trafford's Cam Suman (15) on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Norwin leads 29-26 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Anthony DelleFemine (22) hits a 3-point shot during the first period against Penn-Trafford on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Norwin leads 29-26 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Chris Abreu (center) controls the ball under pressure from Norwin's Nicholas Viecelli (left) and Jacob Williams during the second period on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Norwin leads 29-26 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Jacob Williams (25) dives for a loose ball late in the first period against Penn-Trafford on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Norwin leads 29-26 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Sean Kelly (left) scores and is fouled by Norwin's Anthony DelleFemine (22) during the second period on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Norwin leads 29-26 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Joe Salesi (center) battles for a rebound with Norwin's Remington Lojas (35) and Nicholas Viecelli (24) during the second period on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Norwin leads 29-26 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Remington Lojas (right) is pressured by Penn-Trafford's Sean Kelly (left) and Cam Suman during the first period on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Norwin leads 29-26 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Joshua Ratesic (20) misses on a jump shot late in the first period against Penn-Trafford on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Norwin leads 29-26 at halftime.

Cam Seigfreid knew the score and the situation, and with his silky-smooth stroke, shook off the nerves and embraced the moment.

The Penn-Trafford senior guard connected for a 3-pointer with 33.2 seconds left and sophomore teammate Chris Abreu took a charge on the next trip down the floor to help Penn-Trafford edge Norwin, 55-53, on Friday night in a Section 3-6A rivalry game in North Huntingdon.

The net result was Penn-Trafford's first section win of the season and the end of a five-game losing streak. The Warriors moved to 4-10 overall and 1-7 in section.

“It was nuts (in the locker room),” Seigfreid said. “There was music and dancing — players and coaches. It's a good feeling. We needed to start somewhere. Hopefully, this gets things going for us.”

Norwin (7-8, 2-6) felt heartbreak for the second time in four nights. The Knights lost to Hempfield, 36-35, on Tuesday.

Again, the game came down to the closing seconds.

“Sports will kick you in the rear,” Knights coach Lynn Washowich said. “But that's what I love about sports. It makes you handle adversity. I feel bad for our kids; they gave the effort.”

Norwin made just 4 of 14 free throws. The Knights cruised past the Warriors earlier in the season, 75-56.

“We have to connect on those,” Washowich said. “We made some mistakes tonight, too.”

Norwin went up 53-50 on a banked-in free throw by Remington Lojas with 1:01 to play. Sean Kelly made a free throw with 48.8 to go for Penn-Trafford but Norwin raced the ball up the floor but couldn't add to the lead.

The Warriors ended up with the ball and ran a play but it went awry and Seigfreid was waiting to pounce from the top of the key.

“He has a super stroke,” Penn-Trafford coach Jim Rocco said. “He is a great shooter, but he also has improved his toughness defensively.”

One of only two seniors on his team, Seigfreid made three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.

“We kind of went into scramble mode and the defense kind of lost me and (Sean) Kelly found me,” said Seigfreid, a Pitt-Greensburg recruit. “I was a little nervous taking that shot, but I knew we were down two.”

Abreu then stepped in front of a hard-driving Anthony DelleFemine, Norwin's standout senior who went for a game-high 27 points, for a charge with 18.2 seconds remaining.

“I'm happy for our guys,” Rocco said. “When you think P-T, you think of toughness and togetherness. Our kids' toughness was challenged tonight. But they accepted the challenge and took a few charges. We're getting there.”

DelleFemine, who hit four 3-pointers and had 12 points in the third quarter, fouled out soon after and sophomore Kevin Stinelli made a free throw for a 55-53 lead with 16.9.

Stinelli led the Warriors with 17 points.

Norwin got a final look — and a good one — but Nick Vieceli's jumper was just short.

Norwin led 46-43 after three quarters and stretched the lead to six (52-46) on a driving layup by Gianni Rizzo. But Seigfreid hit from 3 and Abreu made a foul shot to cut it to 52-50 with 2:58 to play.

Vieceli scored 13 for the Knights.

“There were so many individual moments for us tonight,” Rocco said. “We made the most of those moments.”

Norwin felt confident after a 42-40 win over Plum and had back-to-back home games against Hempfield and Penn-Trafford. Things didn't go as planned.

“Your outlook changes,” Washowich said. “You go from a win at Plum and you feel you're right back in it, next two games at home against teams that both have three wins. We'll see how we respond from this.”

Both teams return to action Saturday at the six-game Shootout at Seton Hill charity event. Penn-Trafford plays Jeannette at 5 p.m. while Norwin takes on Greensburg Central Catholic at 7.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

