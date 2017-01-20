Penn-Trafford boys edge Norwin for 1st section win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cam Seigfreid knew the score and the situation, and with his silky-smooth stroke, shook off the nerves and embraced the moment.

The Penn-Trafford senior guard connected for a 3-pointer with 33.2 seconds left and sophomore teammate Chris Abreu took a charge on the next trip down the floor to help Penn-Trafford edge Norwin, 55-53, on Friday night in a Section 3-6A rivalry game in North Huntingdon.

The net result was Penn-Trafford's first section win of the season and the end of a five-game losing streak. The Warriors moved to 4-10 overall and 1-7 in section.

“It was nuts (in the locker room),” Seigfreid said. “There was music and dancing — players and coaches. It's a good feeling. We needed to start somewhere. Hopefully, this gets things going for us.”

Norwin (7-8, 2-6) felt heartbreak for the second time in four nights. The Knights lost to Hempfield, 36-35, on Tuesday.

Again, the game came down to the closing seconds.

“Sports will kick you in the rear,” Knights coach Lynn Washowich said. “But that's what I love about sports. It makes you handle adversity. I feel bad for our kids; they gave the effort.”

Norwin made just 4 of 14 free throws. The Knights cruised past the Warriors earlier in the season, 75-56.

“We have to connect on those,” Washowich said. “We made some mistakes tonight, too.”

Norwin went up 53-50 on a banked-in free throw by Remington Lojas with 1:01 to play. Sean Kelly made a free throw with 48.8 to go for Penn-Trafford but Norwin raced the ball up the floor but couldn't add to the lead.

The Warriors ended up with the ball and ran a play but it went awry and Seigfreid was waiting to pounce from the top of the key.

“He has a super stroke,” Penn-Trafford coach Jim Rocco said. “He is a great shooter, but he also has improved his toughness defensively.”

One of only two seniors on his team, Seigfreid made three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.

“We kind of went into scramble mode and the defense kind of lost me and (Sean) Kelly found me,” said Seigfreid, a Pitt-Greensburg recruit. “I was a little nervous taking that shot, but I knew we were down two.”

Abreu then stepped in front of a hard-driving Anthony DelleFemine, Norwin's standout senior who went for a game-high 27 points, for a charge with 18.2 seconds remaining.

“I'm happy for our guys,” Rocco said. “When you think P-T, you think of toughness and togetherness. Our kids' toughness was challenged tonight. But they accepted the challenge and took a few charges. We're getting there.”

DelleFemine, who hit four 3-pointers and had 12 points in the third quarter, fouled out soon after and sophomore Kevin Stinelli made a free throw for a 55-53 lead with 16.9.

Stinelli led the Warriors with 17 points.

Norwin got a final look — and a good one — but Nick Vieceli's jumper was just short.

Norwin led 46-43 after three quarters and stretched the lead to six (52-46) on a driving layup by Gianni Rizzo. But Seigfreid hit from 3 and Abreu made a foul shot to cut it to 52-50 with 2:58 to play.

Vieceli scored 13 for the Knights.

“There were so many individual moments for us tonight,” Rocco said. “We made the most of those moments.”

Norwin felt confident after a 42-40 win over Plum and had back-to-back home games against Hempfield and Penn-Trafford. Things didn't go as planned.

“Your outlook changes,” Washowich said. “You go from a win at Plum and you feel you're right back in it, next two games at home against teams that both have three wins. We'll see how we respond from this.”

Both teams return to action Saturday at the six-game Shootout at Seton Hill charity event. Penn-Trafford plays Jeannette at 5 p.m. while Norwin takes on Greensburg Central Catholic at 7.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.