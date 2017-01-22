Westmoreland week ahead: Jan. 23-29

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highlights of the week ahead in high school sports:

MONDAY

Section 3-4A girls basketball is beginning to sort itself out for playoff positioning, and Monday's games will help. Section-leading Keystone Oaks (12-0, 8-0), ranked No. 2 by the Tribune-Review, travels to second-place Mt. Pleasant (10-5, 6-2), which is playing some of its best basketball of the season and rides a four-game win streak into the game.

• Other section games have South Park (7-6, 6-2) at Derry (6-7, 1-6) and Belle Vernon (8-6, 4-3) visits Southmoreland (9-6, 2-6).

TUESDAY

Ligonier Valley's boys basketball team has nine straight wins and is scoring nearly 70 points per game. But the Rams (12-4) will face a stiff challenge as they host first-place Saltsburg (13-0) in a Heritage Conference showdown.

• Highlands (7-8, 2-3) will try to avenge an upset loss to Franklin Regional (7-8, 2-3) when the Section 3-5A teams meet again in Murrysville.

• Also in boys basketball, Derry goes to Mt. Pleasant in a Section 1-3A rivalry game, and Section 3-6A offers Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, Norwin at Penn Hills and Plum at Hempfield.

• The girls basketball game of the night has No. 5 Norwin (10-4, 5-1) visiting No. 3 Penn Hills (12-2, 5-0) for first place in Section 3-6A. Latrobe gets a rematch with Penn-Trafford after the Warriors escaped with a 61-60 win earlier in the season at Latrobe.

• The Class 2-A No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic girls test their mettle against 6A Fox Chapel.

WEDNESDAY

The start of the WPIAL wrestling team postseason gets underway with section tournaments. The tournaments will determine the five teams from each section that qualify for the WPIAL tournament.

In Section 1-AAA, No. 2 Kiski Area will host No. 7 Greensburg Salem while No. 4 Franklin Regional will face Armstrong. The fifth-place match has No. 8 Penn-Trafford at Plum.

No. 5 Belle Vernon will host the Section 2-AAA tournament and face Upper St. Clair, and Connellsville wrestles Peters Township. Ringgold will host Albert Gallatin in the fifth-place match.

In Section 2-AA, No. 1 Derry battles Beth-Center. Mt. Pleasant goes to Bentworth for the fifth-place match.

The matches begin at 6 p.m. and the fifth-place matches at 7.

• The PIAA will hear the appeal of Jeannette sophomore basketball player Anthony Johnson. He was ruled ineligible by the WPIAL after transferring from Allderdice, the league said, for athletic intent.

THURSDAY

Greensburg Salem's girls basketball team, led by high-scoring guard Megan Kallock, will try to pull an upset as it hosts No. 2 Trinity (14-1, 7-0). Greensburg Salem (7-8, 5-2) is in the thick of the playoff chase.

• In Section 3-2A, Greensburg Central Catholic's girls travel to play California (16-1, 8-1). GCC is allowing 28.8 points per game in section.

FRIDAY

The Westmoreland County Coaches Association swimming and diving championships return to Derry. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., and diving begins at 5.

• Southmoreland's fourth-ranked boys basketball team will get another chance at first-place and No. 3 Washington in a Secton 4-3A game at Washington. The Little Prexies beat the Scotties, 82-63, on Jan. 3.

• Greensburg Central Catholic hosts Serra Catholic, which nearly upset the Centurions earlier this month. GCC won 87-83.

• Jeannette hosts Springdale, possibly with Anthony Johnson, if he is cleared to play by the PIAA and returns to the lineup.

• Franklin Regional hosts Gateway in a girls-boys doubleheader.

SATURDAY

The WCCA swimming and diving championships continue with the swimming portion of the event starting at 10 a.m. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Returning team champions are the Hempfield (Class AAA) and Belle Vernon (AA) boys, and the Franklin Regional (AAA) and Derry (AA) girls.

SUNDAY

The PIHL all-star games will be played at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmar. The schedule has Division II at 11 a.m., Class A at 1 p.m., Class AA at 3, and Class AAA at 5.