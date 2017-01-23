Norwin Star roundup: Norwin boys drop back-to-back games

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Class 2A No. 1 Greensburg Central made a season-high eight 3-pointers to keep its boys basketball record unblemished with a 67-48 win over 6A Norwin at the Shootout at Seton Hill on Saturday.

Ben Hertzog scored 19 points, and Neal McDermott added 18 as the Centurions (14-0) staved off the Knights (7-9) in the third quarter. Norwin trailed by 16 in the second quarter but cut it to six (39-33) late in the third. GCC, though, outscored the Knights, 23-11, in the fourth.

Anthony DelleFemine led Norwin with 15 points, and Jake Williams added 11.

It was the second loss in as many days for the Knights, who dropped a 55-53 home decision to rival Penn-Trafford in a Section 3 game Friday night.

Penn-Trafford (5-10, 1-7) broke a five-game losing streak and posted its first Section 3-6A win of the season. Cam Seigfreid made a 3-pointer with 33.2 seconds left, and Kevin Stinelli added a free throw with 16.9 to go for the Warriors. Stinelli had a team-high 17 points, and Seigfreid had 15.

DelleFemine led the Knights with 27, 12 in the third, before fouling out with 16.9 to play. His fourth foul came on a charge, taken by Chris Abreu, with 18.2 remaining.

“Sports will kick you in the rear,” Knights coach Lynn Washowich said. “But that's what I love about sports. It makes you handle adversity. I feel bad for our kids; they gave the effort.”

Girls basketball

Norwin didn't have the fast start it had when it played Penn-Trafford last month, but the Knights finished with a strong second half to down the Warriors, 47-34, and sweep the season series in a Section 2-6A game Friday night in North Huntingdon.

Thirteen fouls in the first nine minutes seemed to set the tone, and it was up to the teams to adjust.

Freshman Jayla Wehner made three 3-pointers and put up a season-high 11 points for the Knights (10-4, 5-1), who also got 17 from Abi Gabauer.

Spirit

The Norwin cheerleading squad competed in the PIAA championships Friday and Saturday. The local team advanced to the second day of competition before finishing in the semifinals of the large division.

Hockey

Norwin defenseman Noah Mazur was selected to play in the PIHL Class all-star game Jan. 29, at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville.

Mazur, who has two goals and five assists, will compete for the Class A Black team against a team of Gold team all-stars.

Four games will be played — Division II at 11 a.m., Class A at 1 p.m., Class AA at 3 p.m. and Class AAA at 5.

The Knights (2-11) dropped a 7-2 decision to Westmont Hilltop on Jan. 17. Christian Lindberg and Brandon Cassandro scored, and Bryce Hegedus, Nick Pingree and Anthony Wright had assists. Jarrod Hernandez made 31 saves.

Wrestling

Jason Miller (126 pounds) had a pin, and Vincent Babeo (106) and Chad Coles (195) won by forfeit to guide Norwin (7-3, 2-3) to a 38-27 Class AAA, Section 1B victory over Hempfield last week.

Vincent Distefanis (120) and Luke Kemerer (145) earned pins, and Otto Speal (220) and Eric Alfery (285) won by forfeit for Hempfield (6-4, 1-4). Both teams fell short of qualifying for the Section 1 tournament.