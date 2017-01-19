Westmoreland high school roundup: GCC's Stawovy reaches milestone in victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Greensburg Central Catholic girls basketball team secured its sixth straight victory Thursday night and celebrated a milestone in the process.

Senior guard Brittany Stawovy netted 21 points, including three 3-pointers, to surpass 1,000 points for her career as No. 2 GCC defeated Carmichaels, 62-20, in a Section 3-2A game.

Haley Moore added 17 points and Anna Eisaman had 11 for GCC (10-3, 8-0).

Greensburg Salem 70, Laurel Highlands 57 — Megan Kallock poured in 35 points in leading Greensburg Salem (7-8, 5-2) to a Section 3-5A triumph.

After trailing 13-8 in the first quarter, the Golden Lions used a 21-11 run to take a lead into the break.

Nikki Mellinger had 10 points, and Shay Stevens had 12 rebounds for Greensburg Salem.

Mt. Pleasant 44, Derry 31 — Colleen Trainer's 11 points led the way for Mt. Pleasant (10-5, 6-2) in a Section 3-4A victory. Lauren Felix had 12 points for Derry (6-7, 1-6).

Belle Vernon 56, Yough 11 — Caitlyn Trombley and Ashley Russell each had 11 points to guide Belle Vernon (8-6, 4-3) to a Section 3-4A win. Megan Vanyo had six points for Yough (1-13, 0-8).

Shaler 67, Latrobe 63 — Laura Graytok had 19 points and Mackenzie Markle scored 16, but Latrobe (4-11) lost a nonsection game at Shaler (9-5).

Boys basketball

Latrobe 81, Altoona 51 — Austin Butler tallied 27 points to guide Class 6A No. 4 Latrobe (11-3) to a nonsection win. Marcus Dudzenski had 12 points and Reed Fenton added 10.

Hockey

Indiana 12, Greensburg Salem 5 — Brendon Linderman had a goal and three assists for Greensburg Salem (1-12) in a PIHL Class A East Division loss.

Wednesday's late highlights

• Spencer John earned a pin at 220 pounds as Jeannette (1-4) defeated North Catholic, 24-10, in a Class AA, Section 3B wrestling match.