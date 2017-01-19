Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Trib Cup: Oakland Catholic girls emerge as contender in Class 5A

Alex Oltmanns | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 10:12 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

The Oakland Catholic girls basketball team had accumulated just eight total wins — with only four in section play — over the past two seasons.

But with a strong sophomore class to support their upperclassmen, the Eagles' 11 wins this season have positioned the team as one of the best in WPIAL Class 5A.

“We have a very big core group of sophomores complementing our upperclassmen,” Oakland Catholic coach Shannon Kearney said. “I think it's tough to come in as freshmen, but now that we have gotten to be with them and train them through their freshman year and now into their sophomore year, I just think that the players have really improved a lot over the past couple of seasons.”

“Last year they got a little bit of varsity experience, and then this year they definitely helped us turn it around and use their experience to help us,” senior guard Gabrielle Gevaudan added of the sophomore class.

Tied for first place in Section 2-5A with a 4-1 record (and 11-2 overall), the Eagles are highlighted as this week's Tribune Review High School Sports Award feature team, and are a big reason for Oakland Catholic's second-place ranking in the Class 3A standings.

Along with upperclassmen like seniors Haley Zoglmann and Gevaudan, along with junior Mia Cuccaro, Oakland Catholic's sophomore class is led by forward Sierra DeAngelo and guards Alexis Sestric, Jayde Boyd and Anna Sproule, as they seek their first trip to the postseason since 2013.

While DeAngelo — who is averaging close to 13 points and 10 rebounds — along with Sestric and Boyd are regulars in the starting lineup, Sproule is a rotational starter, often placed in the starting lineup with the assignment of guarding the opposing team's best player.

“We kind of call her our defensive specialist,” Kearney said. “If we've scouted a team that has a really strong player, we like to start out with our defensive specialist on her, and she does a really good job with that role.”

Sproule's defensive mentality is representative of the Eagles approach to defense as a whole. Allowing just 33.3 points per game — the second-fewest of any team in Class 5A behind only section rival Gateway — it's been defense that has propelled the Eagles to as many section wins this year as they had the previous two years total.

“It's tough being down and talking to your team and making them believe that their hard work will pay off,” Kearney said. “You just have to keep after it and keep working hard and focusing on your defense and letting your defense create your offense. I think now we've come to a place where they really believe in their defense and are seeing their defense create their offense, and that's really been a turnaround for us.”

Now in her seventh season as the team's head coach, Kearney is an example to each of her players as to the tradition they are trying to reestablish this season.

A member of former Oakland Catholic coach Suzie McConnell-Serio's teams — a tenure that saw the Eagles claim three PIAA Class AAAA titles and two runner-up finishes from 1990-2003 — the players on the current team don't need any more motivation than to look up at the rafters to understand the legacy that they carry on.

“It's great to be able to tell them those stories and to look at the banners hanging in the gym and seeing my years of playing basketball on there, seeing years that I've coached on there to motivate the players now to say that you want your year to be up there next,” she said.

Alex Oltmanns is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.