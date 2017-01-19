Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Pine-Richland wins battle of No. 1 teams

Staff Reports | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 10:24 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

The Pine-Richland boys basketball team put its undefeated record on the line Thursday night against the top team in Class 3A, but the Class 6A No. 1 Rams showed why they are one of the best teams in Western Pennsylvania and the state with a convincing 106-61 victory over Lincoln Park at the Battle at Pine-Richland event.

Andrew Petcash scored 30 points and Phil Jurkovec had 28 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists for Pine-Richland (14-0).

Nelly Cummings had 25 points for Lincoln Park (11-4).

Carlynton 67, Quigley Catholic 43 — Courtney Mickens had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help Carlynton (7-7) to a nonsection win.

Girls basketball

Blackhawk 63, Ambridge 55 — Blackhawk used a 24-18 run in the third quarter to take control of a Section 2-4A game. Mackenzie Amalia had 18 points and Breanna Hoover added 17 for the No. 3 Cougars (8-7, 7-0). Kara Haslett scored 17 for No. 5 Ambridge (9-7, 5-2).

Neshannock 60, Beaver Falls 32 — In a Section 1-3A contest, coach Luann Grybowski notched her 600th career victory as No. 2-ranked Neshannock (15-1, 7-0) cruised to the win.

The Lancers have won eight straight since a 35-32 loss to Cornell at the Moon tournament.

Trinity 41, Connellsville 34 — Sierra Kotchman had 19 points to help No. 2 Trinity (14-1, 7-0) earn a Section 3-5A win.

West Allegheny 67, Canon-McMillan 58 — Hannah Lindemuth had 19 points to help West Allegheny (10-5) to a nonsection win.

