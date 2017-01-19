High school scores, schedules for Jan. 19, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Thursday's results

The Battle at Pine-Richland tournament

Pine-Richland 106, Lincoln Park 61

Nonsection

Carlynton 67, Quigley Catholic 43

Freedom 53, Western Beaver 38

Latrobe 81, Altoona 51

West Greene 78, Frazier 51

Winchester Thurston 58, Beaver County Christian 33

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 76, Penns Manor 38

Purchase Line 53, United 51

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 4

Brownsville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Jeannette at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Neshannock at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Northgate at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Holy Family Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Kennedy Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Burrell at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Cheswick Christian Academy at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Clairton at West Mifflin, 8 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Avonworth, 8 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Saltsburg at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Eden Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Union at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Purchase Line at Harmony, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Peters Township 46, Baldwin 41

Class 5A

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 46, Uniontown 44

Greensburg Salem 70, Laurel Highlands 57

Trinity 41, Connellsville 34

Section 4

Franklin Regional 56, Indiana 40

Mars 60, Kiski Area 25

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 49, Highlands 42

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 77, Deer Lakes 20

Freeport 57, Valley 12

Section 2

Blackhawk 63, Ambridge 55

Beaver 49, Hopewell 23

New Castle 43, Quaker Valley 40

Section 3

Belle Vernon 56, Yough 11

Keystone Oaks 47, Southmoreland 28

Mt. Pleasant 44, Derry 31

South Park 54, Elizabeth Forward 49

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 70, Freedom 44

Mohawk 55, Ellwood City 22

Neshannock 60, Beaver Falls 32

Section 2

Charleroi 48, South Allegheny 26

East Allegheny 59, Brownsville 38

South Side Beaver 65, Waynesburg 14

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 40, Shady Side Academy 29

Carlynton 49, Apollo-Ridge 32

Steel Valley 49, Seton-La Salle 47

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 53, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 34

Fort Cherry 40, Aliquippa 30

Shenango 38, Burgettstown 31

Washington 59, New Brighton 20

Section 2

Brentwood 55, Ellis School 44

Leechburg 54, Riverview 34

Sto-Rox 57, Springdale 15

Vincentian Academy 62, Northgate 32

Section 3

Beth-Center 61, Frazier 33

California 61, Serra Catholic 27

Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Carmichaels 19

Jeannette 71, Bentworth 28

Nonsection

Bethel Park 49, Oakland Catholic 38

Central Valley 54, Rochester 33

Cheswick Christian 38, WPSD 28

Clairton 54, Propel Andrew Street 6

McGuffey 47, Jefferson-Morgan 40

Montour 57, West Mifflin 46

North Hills 50, Knoch 21

Quigley Catholic 68, Eden Christian Academy 19

Ringgold 50, Cornell 40

Riverside 42, Sewickley Academy 17

Shaler 67, Latrobe 63

West Greene 74, Hundred High School 7

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 4

Hampton at Plum, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Jefferson County Christian, Ohio, 7 p.m.; Armstrong at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Karns City, 7:30 p.m.; Butler at Erie McDowell, 7:30 p.m.; Clairton at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Dubois at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; Imani Christian at Westinghouse, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.;

Serra Catholic at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at West Greene, 6:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; Marion Center at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at United, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township (n)

Class AA

Penn-Trafford 8, Fox Chapel 3

Hempfield at Mars (n)

Class A

Indiana 12, Greensburg Salem 5

Serra Catholic 4, Kiski Area 3

Division II

Elizabeth Forward 11, Greensburg Catholic 5

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5, Central Valley 4

Friday's schedule

Division II

Trinity at Burrell, 6 p.m.

All-star rosters

Class AAA

Black team

Forwards: Joe Ditullio, Pine-Richland; Elliot Stevenson, Upper St. Clair; Wil Studt, Pine-Richland; Dawson Richard, North Allegheny; Ryan Haag, Central Catholic; Jack Clendaniel, Canon-McMillan; JC Bele, Bethel Park; Jack Bacik, Upper St. Clair; Nick Trageser, Cathedral Prep; Trevor Gilliland, Butler; Stephen Rex, Petes Township; Zach Kutch, Armstrong

Defensemen: Jacob Schlosser, Cathedral Prep; Jay Oravetz, Canon-McMillan; Cameron Zahn, North Allegheny; Bryce Evans, Bethel Park; Nic Raible, Seneca Valley; Jacob Kingerski, Central Catholic

Goalies: Ryan Heil, North Allegheny; Nate Cava, Central catholic; Wesley Kaylor, Peters Township

Head coach: William Connelly, Central Catholic

Assistant coach: Jim McVay, Bethel Park

Gold team

Forwards: Jason Bauer, Bethel Park; Chris Lipnicky, Seneca Valley; Erik Chidester, North Allegheny; Ryan Kingerski, Central Catholic; Jake McClelland, Canon-McMillan; Vinnie Lavorgna, Canon-McMillan; Will Barnes, Peters Township; John Parks, North Allegheny; Jacob Emerson, Cathedral Prep; Jake Tepe, Central catholic; Ben Rodgers, Butler; Chase Paglia, Cathedral Prep

Defensemen: Ryan Phelps, Bethel Park; Sam Gross, Butler; Chris Kozich, Pine-Richland; Justin Kidd, North Allegheny; Matthew Michalowski, Peters Township; Sam Long, Armstrong

Goalies: Dylan Sloat, Seneca Valley; Nick Guimond, Bethel Park; Brandon Dumas, Cathedral Prep

Head coach: Mike Bagnato, North Allegheny

Assistant coach: Anthony Raco, Seneca Valley

Class AA

Black team

Forwards: Wyatt George, Mt. Lebanon; Noah Raymundo, Mars; Jared Maxin, Moon; Lorenzo Giacomino, West Alleghney; Nick Hart, Moon; Ryan Quinn, Quaker Valley; JT Schimizzi, Latrobe; Nolan Puhula, Plum; Kody Reiser, Hampton; Mitch Fuchs, Shaler; Jared Gerger, Hempfield; Seth Krhovsky, Fox Chapel

Defensemen: Matter Berner, North Hills; Logan Rosser, Moon; Tomas Krukovski, Bishop Canevin; Jack Schiltheis, Latrobe; Jason Reinert, Hampton; Matthew Simkovic, Penn-Trafford

Goalies: Maxime Clouser, Mt. Lebanon; Philip Gagne, Quaker Valley; Nolan Feree, Hempfield

Head coach: Vince Somma, Plum

Assistant coach: Gary Klapkowski, Mt. Lebanon

Gold team

Forwards: Beau Tomczak, Quaker Valley; Daniel Tkac, Bishop Canevin; Keaton Hanna, Mars; Brayden Lange, Moon; Jarrett Warrick, North Hills; Ryan Gist, Mt. Lebanon; Nate Mickey, Penn-Trafford; Daniel White, Hampton; Dillon Joyce, Plum; Christian Gorscak, Hempfield; Josh Brantner, Shaler; Anthony Borriello, PPlum

Denfensemen: Joey Sell, Moon; Noah Schultz, Quaker Valley; Zach Gunn, West Allegheny; Blake Rossi, Latrobe; Ryan Loebig, Plum; Jordan Ramsey, Shaler

Goalie: Julian Wolstencroft, Moon; Sergio Benitez, Plum; Ryan Pal, Latrobe

Head coach: Joe Sell, Moon

Assistant coach: Kevin Quinn, Quaker Valley

Class A

Black team

Forwards: Alex Evans, Chartiers Valley; Matt Krieger, Thomas Jefferson; Kyle Wensel, Wheeling Catholic; Donnie Morgan, Beaver; Michael Herzberg, Sewickley Academy; Brandon Poage, South Fayette; Pat O'Neal, Indiana; Austin Lapiana, Kiski Area; Nick Carretta, Franklin Regional; Robert Reichenbaugh, Freeport; Ethan Boyer, Indiana; Nathan Shorto, Westmont Hilltop

Defensemen: Luke Cahill, Beaver; Justin Hickey, South Park; Nick Antonio, Baldwin; Chris Miller, Bishop McCort; Jacob Clark, Indiana; Noah Mazur, Norwin

Goalies: Kyle Sharp, South fayette; Brandon Edwards, Chartiers Valley; Daniel Soltesz, Franklin Regional

Head coach: Brian Kurtz, Franklin Regional

Assistant coach: Ray Suhadolnik, Kiski Area

Gold team

Forwards: Paul Kerr, Baldwin; Jake Casto, Chartiers Valley; Daniel Harrold, Thomas Jefferson; Camron Smith, Montour; Joe Haller, Wheeling Park; Brandon Eisel, Montour; Jamie Mauro, Franklin Regional; Mitchell Lewis, Indiana; Zach Zapata, Serra Catholic; Ryan Collette, Greensburg Salem; James Ayres, Kiski Area; Matt Dooman, Gateway

Defensemen: Jake Stack, South Fayette; Mitchell Hess, Chartiers Valley; Brendan Crousey, Thomas Jefferson; Michael Lamison, Westmont Hilltop; Michael Ulishney, Serra Catholic; Justin Gismondi, Franklin Regional

Goalies: Cole Luther, Sewickley Academy; John Boston, Bishop McCort; Alex Ferraro, Kiski Area

Head coach: Jordan Haines, Indiana

Assistant coach: Paul Bonetti, Chartiers Valley

Division II

Black team

Forwards: James Kelly-Tindal, Blackhawk; Wesley Scott, Elizabeth Forward; Ryan Brown, Connellsville; Jeff Millin, Meadville; Devin Brown, Ringgold; Tyler Cerankowski, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart; Tyler Wolf, Carrick; Nick Frantz, Meadville; Darrin Smith, Kennedy Catholic; Tyler Stewart, Burrell; Walter Scott, Central Valley; Steve Kendrish, Greensburg Catholic

Defensemen: Mark Zukowski, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart; Isaac Eubanks, Carrick; Jesse Kagle, Trinity; Tyler Trunzo, Elizabeth Forward; Cameron Pyle, Kennedy Catholic; Cooper LeGuard, Meadville

Goalies: Nate Norkevicus, Carrick; Andrew Burkett, Burrell; Carsen Burkhard, Kennedy catholic

Head coach: Jamie Plunkett, Meadville

Assistant coach: Cam Zappi, Burrell

Gold team

Forwards: Sean Steinle, Blackhawk; Matt Hickey, Elizabeth Forward; Cameron Drake, Central Valley; Will Piacitelli, Kennedy Catholic; Nathan Hilsendeger, Trinity; Quintin Smith, Morgantown; Dylan Zelonkar, Burrell; Jacob Sakulsky, Carrick; Ryley Jones, John Marshall; Max Hamilton, Kennedy Catholic; Cody Passilla, Meadville; Nathan Todd, Ringgold

Defensemen: Barrett Hoffman, Meadville; Nick Ryckman, Elizabeth Forward; Darren Wrzesinski, Carrick; Ryan Marietta, Greensburg Catholic; Travis Sipple, Connellsville; Tyler Piatt, Trinity

Goalies: John Popielarcheck, Trinity; Eddie Kaufman, Meadville; Cam Witkowski, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Head coach: Steve Covelli, Kennedy Catholic

Assistant coach: Matthew Maurice, Carrick

Rifle

Thursday's results

Hempfield 800-56x, Butler 799-56x

Plum 789-42x, Indiana 789-42x

Swimming

Boys

Thursday's results

Franklin Regional 99, Gateway 85

Hempfield 96, Connellsville 75

Obama Academy 68, West Mifflin 46

Penn-Trafford 98, Laurel Highlands 80

Quaker Valley 69, Blackhawk 39

South Fayette 90, Allderdice 66

Girls

Thursday's results

Franklin Regional 102, Gateway 78

Hempfield 91, Connellsville 86

Penn-Trafford 97, Laurel Highlands 81

Quaker Valley 104, Blackhawk 79

South Fayette 91, Allderdice 63

West Mifflin 84, Obama Academy 72

Wrestling

Friday's schedule

Nonsection

Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section tournaments

Wednesday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Semifinals

Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Armstrong at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

Upper St. Clair at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

Shaler at Butler, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley at Butler, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Semifinals

Moon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Waynesburg at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Montour at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Semifinals

Ellwood City at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.; Freedom vs. Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Laurel at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

Elizabeth Forward at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Derry vs. Beth-Center at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Mt. Pleasant at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

Valley at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Burrell vs. Keystone Oaks at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Summit at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

*Winners of semifinal matches will meet for section title at 7:30 p.m. Losing teams also will meet to decide third and fourth place. The top five finishers advance to the WPIAL tournament

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.