High school scores, schedules for Jan. 19, 2017
Updated 15 hours ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Thursday's results
The Battle at Pine-Richland tournament
Pine-Richland 106, Lincoln Park 61
Nonsection
Carlynton 67, Quigley Catholic 43
Freedom 53, Western Beaver 38
Latrobe 81, Altoona 51
West Greene 78, Frazier 51
Winchester Thurston 58, Beaver County Christian 33
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 76, Penns Manor 38
Purchase Line 53, United 51
Friday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mars at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 4
Brownsville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Jeannette at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Neshannock at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Northgate at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Holy Family Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Kennedy Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Burrell at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Cheswick Christian Academy at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Clairton at West Mifflin, 8 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Avonworth, 8 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Saltsburg at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Eden Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Union at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Purchase Line at Harmony, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Peters Township 46, Baldwin 41
Class 5A
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 46, Uniontown 44
Greensburg Salem 70, Laurel Highlands 57
Trinity 41, Connellsville 34
Section 4
Franklin Regional 56, Indiana 40
Mars 60, Kiski Area 25
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 49, Highlands 42
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 77, Deer Lakes 20
Freeport 57, Valley 12
Section 2
Blackhawk 63, Ambridge 55
Beaver 49, Hopewell 23
New Castle 43, Quaker Valley 40
Section 3
Belle Vernon 56, Yough 11
Keystone Oaks 47, Southmoreland 28
Mt. Pleasant 44, Derry 31
South Park 54, Elizabeth Forward 49
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 70, Freedom 44
Mohawk 55, Ellwood City 22
Neshannock 60, Beaver Falls 32
Section 2
Charleroi 48, South Allegheny 26
East Allegheny 59, Brownsville 38
South Side Beaver 65, Waynesburg 14
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 40, Shady Side Academy 29
Carlynton 49, Apollo-Ridge 32
Steel Valley 49, Seton-La Salle 47
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 53, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 34
Fort Cherry 40, Aliquippa 30
Shenango 38, Burgettstown 31
Washington 59, New Brighton 20
Section 2
Brentwood 55, Ellis School 44
Leechburg 54, Riverview 34
Sto-Rox 57, Springdale 15
Vincentian Academy 62, Northgate 32
Section 3
Beth-Center 61, Frazier 33
California 61, Serra Catholic 27
Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Carmichaels 19
Jeannette 71, Bentworth 28
Nonsection
Bethel Park 49, Oakland Catholic 38
Central Valley 54, Rochester 33
Cheswick Christian 38, WPSD 28
Clairton 54, Propel Andrew Street 6
McGuffey 47, Jefferson-Morgan 40
Montour 57, West Mifflin 46
North Hills 50, Knoch 21
Quigley Catholic 68, Eden Christian Academy 19
Ringgold 50, Cornell 40
Riverside 42, Sewickley Academy 17
Shaler 67, Latrobe 63
West Greene 74, Hundred High School 7
Friday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 4
Hampton at Plum, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Jefferson County Christian, Ohio, 7 p.m.; Armstrong at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Karns City, 7:30 p.m.; Butler at Erie McDowell, 7:30 p.m.; Clairton at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Dubois at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; Imani Christian at Westinghouse, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.;
Serra Catholic at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at West Greene, 6:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; Marion Center at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at United, 6:30 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township (n)
Class AA
Penn-Trafford 8, Fox Chapel 3
Hempfield at Mars (n)
Class A
Indiana 12, Greensburg Salem 5
Serra Catholic 4, Kiski Area 3
Division II
Elizabeth Forward 11, Greensburg Catholic 5
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5, Central Valley 4
Friday's schedule
Division II
Trinity at Burrell, 6 p.m.
All-star rosters
Class AAA
Black team
Forwards: Joe Ditullio, Pine-Richland; Elliot Stevenson, Upper St. Clair; Wil Studt, Pine-Richland; Dawson Richard, North Allegheny; Ryan Haag, Central Catholic; Jack Clendaniel, Canon-McMillan; JC Bele, Bethel Park; Jack Bacik, Upper St. Clair; Nick Trageser, Cathedral Prep; Trevor Gilliland, Butler; Stephen Rex, Petes Township; Zach Kutch, Armstrong
Defensemen: Jacob Schlosser, Cathedral Prep; Jay Oravetz, Canon-McMillan; Cameron Zahn, North Allegheny; Bryce Evans, Bethel Park; Nic Raible, Seneca Valley; Jacob Kingerski, Central Catholic
Goalies: Ryan Heil, North Allegheny; Nate Cava, Central catholic; Wesley Kaylor, Peters Township
Head coach: William Connelly, Central Catholic
Assistant coach: Jim McVay, Bethel Park
Gold team
Forwards: Jason Bauer, Bethel Park; Chris Lipnicky, Seneca Valley; Erik Chidester, North Allegheny; Ryan Kingerski, Central Catholic; Jake McClelland, Canon-McMillan; Vinnie Lavorgna, Canon-McMillan; Will Barnes, Peters Township; John Parks, North Allegheny; Jacob Emerson, Cathedral Prep; Jake Tepe, Central catholic; Ben Rodgers, Butler; Chase Paglia, Cathedral Prep
Defensemen: Ryan Phelps, Bethel Park; Sam Gross, Butler; Chris Kozich, Pine-Richland; Justin Kidd, North Allegheny; Matthew Michalowski, Peters Township; Sam Long, Armstrong
Goalies: Dylan Sloat, Seneca Valley; Nick Guimond, Bethel Park; Brandon Dumas, Cathedral Prep
Head coach: Mike Bagnato, North Allegheny
Assistant coach: Anthony Raco, Seneca Valley
Class AA
Black team
Forwards: Wyatt George, Mt. Lebanon; Noah Raymundo, Mars; Jared Maxin, Moon; Lorenzo Giacomino, West Alleghney; Nick Hart, Moon; Ryan Quinn, Quaker Valley; JT Schimizzi, Latrobe; Nolan Puhula, Plum; Kody Reiser, Hampton; Mitch Fuchs, Shaler; Jared Gerger, Hempfield; Seth Krhovsky, Fox Chapel
Defensemen: Matter Berner, North Hills; Logan Rosser, Moon; Tomas Krukovski, Bishop Canevin; Jack Schiltheis, Latrobe; Jason Reinert, Hampton; Matthew Simkovic, Penn-Trafford
Goalies: Maxime Clouser, Mt. Lebanon; Philip Gagne, Quaker Valley; Nolan Feree, Hempfield
Head coach: Vince Somma, Plum
Assistant coach: Gary Klapkowski, Mt. Lebanon
Gold team
Forwards: Beau Tomczak, Quaker Valley; Daniel Tkac, Bishop Canevin; Keaton Hanna, Mars; Brayden Lange, Moon; Jarrett Warrick, North Hills; Ryan Gist, Mt. Lebanon; Nate Mickey, Penn-Trafford; Daniel White, Hampton; Dillon Joyce, Plum; Christian Gorscak, Hempfield; Josh Brantner, Shaler; Anthony Borriello, PPlum
Denfensemen: Joey Sell, Moon; Noah Schultz, Quaker Valley; Zach Gunn, West Allegheny; Blake Rossi, Latrobe; Ryan Loebig, Plum; Jordan Ramsey, Shaler
Goalie: Julian Wolstencroft, Moon; Sergio Benitez, Plum; Ryan Pal, Latrobe
Head coach: Joe Sell, Moon
Assistant coach: Kevin Quinn, Quaker Valley
Class A
Black team
Forwards: Alex Evans, Chartiers Valley; Matt Krieger, Thomas Jefferson; Kyle Wensel, Wheeling Catholic; Donnie Morgan, Beaver; Michael Herzberg, Sewickley Academy; Brandon Poage, South Fayette; Pat O'Neal, Indiana; Austin Lapiana, Kiski Area; Nick Carretta, Franklin Regional; Robert Reichenbaugh, Freeport; Ethan Boyer, Indiana; Nathan Shorto, Westmont Hilltop
Defensemen: Luke Cahill, Beaver; Justin Hickey, South Park; Nick Antonio, Baldwin; Chris Miller, Bishop McCort; Jacob Clark, Indiana; Noah Mazur, Norwin
Goalies: Kyle Sharp, South fayette; Brandon Edwards, Chartiers Valley; Daniel Soltesz, Franklin Regional
Head coach: Brian Kurtz, Franklin Regional
Assistant coach: Ray Suhadolnik, Kiski Area
Gold team
Forwards: Paul Kerr, Baldwin; Jake Casto, Chartiers Valley; Daniel Harrold, Thomas Jefferson; Camron Smith, Montour; Joe Haller, Wheeling Park; Brandon Eisel, Montour; Jamie Mauro, Franklin Regional; Mitchell Lewis, Indiana; Zach Zapata, Serra Catholic; Ryan Collette, Greensburg Salem; James Ayres, Kiski Area; Matt Dooman, Gateway
Defensemen: Jake Stack, South Fayette; Mitchell Hess, Chartiers Valley; Brendan Crousey, Thomas Jefferson; Michael Lamison, Westmont Hilltop; Michael Ulishney, Serra Catholic; Justin Gismondi, Franklin Regional
Goalies: Cole Luther, Sewickley Academy; John Boston, Bishop McCort; Alex Ferraro, Kiski Area
Head coach: Jordan Haines, Indiana
Assistant coach: Paul Bonetti, Chartiers Valley
Division II
Black team
Forwards: James Kelly-Tindal, Blackhawk; Wesley Scott, Elizabeth Forward; Ryan Brown, Connellsville; Jeff Millin, Meadville; Devin Brown, Ringgold; Tyler Cerankowski, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart; Tyler Wolf, Carrick; Nick Frantz, Meadville; Darrin Smith, Kennedy Catholic; Tyler Stewart, Burrell; Walter Scott, Central Valley; Steve Kendrish, Greensburg Catholic
Defensemen: Mark Zukowski, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart; Isaac Eubanks, Carrick; Jesse Kagle, Trinity; Tyler Trunzo, Elizabeth Forward; Cameron Pyle, Kennedy Catholic; Cooper LeGuard, Meadville
Goalies: Nate Norkevicus, Carrick; Andrew Burkett, Burrell; Carsen Burkhard, Kennedy catholic
Head coach: Jamie Plunkett, Meadville
Assistant coach: Cam Zappi, Burrell
Gold team
Forwards: Sean Steinle, Blackhawk; Matt Hickey, Elizabeth Forward; Cameron Drake, Central Valley; Will Piacitelli, Kennedy Catholic; Nathan Hilsendeger, Trinity; Quintin Smith, Morgantown; Dylan Zelonkar, Burrell; Jacob Sakulsky, Carrick; Ryley Jones, John Marshall; Max Hamilton, Kennedy Catholic; Cody Passilla, Meadville; Nathan Todd, Ringgold
Defensemen: Barrett Hoffman, Meadville; Nick Ryckman, Elizabeth Forward; Darren Wrzesinski, Carrick; Ryan Marietta, Greensburg Catholic; Travis Sipple, Connellsville; Tyler Piatt, Trinity
Goalies: John Popielarcheck, Trinity; Eddie Kaufman, Meadville; Cam Witkowski, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Head coach: Steve Covelli, Kennedy Catholic
Assistant coach: Matthew Maurice, Carrick
Rifle
Thursday's results
Hempfield 800-56x, Butler 799-56x
Plum 789-42x, Indiana 789-42x
Swimming
Boys
Thursday's results
Franklin Regional 99, Gateway 85
Hempfield 96, Connellsville 75
Obama Academy 68, West Mifflin 46
Penn-Trafford 98, Laurel Highlands 80
Quaker Valley 69, Blackhawk 39
South Fayette 90, Allderdice 66
Girls
Thursday's results
Franklin Regional 102, Gateway 78
Hempfield 91, Connellsville 86
Penn-Trafford 97, Laurel Highlands 81
Quaker Valley 104, Blackhawk 79
South Fayette 91, Allderdice 63
West Mifflin 84, Obama Academy 72
Wrestling
Friday's schedule
Nonsection
Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section tournaments
Wednesday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Semifinals
Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Armstrong at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
Upper St. Clair at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
Shaler at Butler, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley at Butler, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Semifinals
Moon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Waynesburg at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Montour at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Semifinals
Ellwood City at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.; Freedom vs. Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Laurel at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
Elizabeth Forward at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Derry vs. Beth-Center at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Mt. Pleasant at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
Valley at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Burrell vs. Keystone Oaks at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Summit at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
*Winners of semifinal matches will meet for section title at 7:30 p.m. Losing teams also will meet to decide third and fourth place. The top five finishers advance to the WPIAL tournament
