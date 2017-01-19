Veteran leaders, freshman phenom propel Butler boys basketball

After a nearly decade-long career as a Major League Baseball pitcher, Matt Clement returned to his native Butler in 2007 to pursue his first love: basketball.

Clement — a member of Butler High School's WPIAL championship-winning basketball team in 1992, and an all-WPIAL point guard as a senior the following year — became heavily involved in Butler's youth program. In 2009, Clement became the Golden Tornado high school coach.

Clement's not surprised, then, that his 2016-17 squad has coalesced so quickly. Butler is off to a 9-5 start, including a 3-3 record in the punishingly-competitive WPIAL Section 1-6A. After all, his team has been balling together since they were watching Barney.

“We have 10 seniors on this team who have been friends since early in elementary school,” Clement said. “We have twins, Jace and Joel Stutz, and I knew they would be future captains by the time they were in fifth grade. They're grinders and will do anything to win, so our team lines up behind them. I'm proud of how this team battles through adversity, and loves and supports one another. It gives us strength.”

Clement's upperclassmen leaders include Tyler Frederick, a 6-foot-5 senior who's averaging nearly 16 points and eight rebounds while drawing interest from Division II and III schools. Joel Stutz is a sniper from 3-point range. Junior Connor Ollio led the Golden Tornado in scoring last year. Seniors Jefferson Ford, Jason Gray, Ian McCarrier, Cade Negley and Andrew Yonkers are all part of Clement's deep rotation, along with junior Luke Michalek.

Butler's band of upperclassmen has also been quick to embrace freshman Ethan Morton, a 6-5 point guard who has already received a scholarship offer from Cleveland State and is being courted by a host of Division I programs.

“I think the term ‘point guard' gets thrown around loosely at times,” Clement said. “The best player brings the ball up the court for most teams, but they aren't necessarily a true point guard. Ethan is. He has already had five games where he had at least seven rebounds, seven assists and double-digit points. He can score, but he's a pass-first point guard who wants to get other people involved.”

Morton is always working on his ball-handling skills, be it during team practice sessions, late-night workouts in the gym next to Clement's house, or the typically sleepy moments before school begins.

“I've had people tell me that when Ethan was in elementary school, he would run ball drills when he was waiting for the bus,” Clement said. “He has developed his skills out of pure desire and want. That kind of work ethic and preparation gives him instant respect with the upperclassmen. They have all been supportive of Ethan, and have put him in a position to be comfortable on the court.”

While many players would struggle with being in the spotlight at just 15 years old, Clement has no such concerns with Morton.

“The great thing about Ethan is that he's all about Butler basketball,” Clement said. “His parents and grandfather have raised a really grounded kid. I had two really good players in the past named Bobby Swartwout and Nate Snodgrass, who both went on the play college basketball (Swartwout at St. Vincent, Snodgrass at Pitt-Johnstown). After one of our games, Ethan said, ‘I watched Bobby and Nate when I was little, and I couldn't wait to get on the court. I've been waiting my whole life for this.' His whole focus is on helping our team win.”

Clement said his Butler teams have always played a physical style, but the length and size of this year's squad has opened up new avenues on both sides of the ball. He'll need his upperclassmen and freshman phenom to prevail in section play.

“You're not going to find better competition in WPIAL basketball,” Clement said. “Pine-Richland won a WPIAL title last year and hasn't lost a game. North Hills was in the championship game last year. North Allegheny has four guys who are 6-6 or above and Curtis Aiken, who's a phenomenal talent. Central Catholic has a great junior big man in Luke Nedrow. Seneca Valley can shoot it and defend. And Shaler competes every night.

“You can't come to the gym, home or away, and be sleeping. Any team in this section can beat any team. We just try to stay level-headed, and grind away.”

