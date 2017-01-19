CWNC boys embrace competition in Class 3A

Dave Long has coached the Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic boys basketball team for more than three decades and has captured three WPIAL titles, including a 2015-16 championship in Class A. Suffocating defense has long been a staple of the Trojans' playing style.

It speaks volumes, then, that Long considers his 2016-17 team to be one of his best in clamping down on opponents. That's a major reason why CWNC boasts a 9-2 record this season after moving up to Class 3A, including a perfect 5-0 mark in Section 2.

“Our goal is to always be one of the top five defensive teams in the WPIAL,” Long said. “This year is on par with our past championship teams — and maybe better.”

The Trojans are surrendering just under 40 points per game. In section play, CWNC has been even stingier (36 points per game).

“I have to give credit to my assistant, Frank Holleran; defense is his baby,” Long said. “We want to pressure teams, but not give up the farm. We want to protect certain areas of the floor, but at the same time, we want to pick opportunities to pressure teams and create some turnovers. Overall, we want to create confusion for the other team.”

CWNC is led by a trio of guards who helped the Trojans prevail over Sewickley Academy, 50-36, in the Class A championship game last year — Kenny Fukon, Isaiah Wilson and Zach Offi. Fukon, a 6-foot-2 senior, is a floor general.

“Kenny's instincts, aptitude for the game and decision-making are all so strong,” Long said. “He's not huge and doesn't have blazing speed. But he's unselfish, gets to the basket, and can make you pay from the perimeter. He's a complete player.”

Wilson, just a sophomore, has evolved into a table-setter who sets the tone on defense, along with Fukon. Offi, a senior, adds punch from the perimeter.

The Trojans also are getting quality minutes from John Fukon, a junior guard who is Kenny's little brother. Senior Vinnie DiNicola stands just 5-10, but Long said he competes for rebounds with far bigger bodies.

While Long has faith in his team's ability to score, he's not looking to get into a track meet with the opposition.

“Each possession is important — we don't just run up and cut it loose,” Long said. “We'll push the ball, but if we don't have the advantage, we're quite content to run sets and be patient in the half-court offense. We thrive on our defense. Keeping scores low is part of our style offensively. We're not firing up shots left and right, and we'll make the opponent defend.”

The move up to Class 3A fulfills CWNC's craving for competition, but they didn't stop there. The Trojans scheduled games against some elite nonsection teams, like Mars, and even traveled to Las Vegas for an early-season tournament against top-flight national teams. CWNC went 2-2 in Sin City.

“That tournament opened up our eyes,” Long said. “Sometimes you live in your own little bubble in WPIAL. But when you see Shaquille O'Neal's kid walking around the hotel lobby, and play against guys who are signed with USC and UCLA, that's an eye-opener. There's a whole different world out there in basketball. In the long run, taking on these challenges will make us a stronger team.”

David Golebiewski is a freelance writer.