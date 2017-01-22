Alle-Kiski Valley high school basketball notebook: Teams jockey for playoff seeding

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the second half of section play continues in WPIAL basketball, teams are jockeying for playoff berths.

Playoff positioning, however, might loom just as large.

The PIAA's and WPIAL's move to six classifications in basketball created different playoff implications for teams, depending on which classification they fell into.

In all six classifications, the top four teams make the playoffs, but only Class AA on the boys side and Class 5A on the girls side have four sections. In the other classifications, the potential exists for four teams to earn first-round byes.

That could make for some interesting matchups down the stretch as postseason-bound teams attempt to play themselves into a bye or a better potential first-round matchup.

Close call

St. Joseph's boys had an upset in its sights, leading undefeated Saltsburg — ranked fourth in PIAA Class A by PennLive.com — heading into the fourth quarter.

But the Spartans' offense couldn't finish the job, getting blanked in the fourth quarter of a 56-51 defeat.

Coach Kelly Robinson said the pace of the game slowed considerably in the fourth, hurting the Spartans (9-4), who typically prefer to play at a fast tempo.

“We still had looks. They just did not fall,” Robinson said. “But I thought our kids played great defense.”

Clothes call

Add laundry washer to Valley boys basketball coach Mark Faulx's job description.

Minutes after the Vikings' Section 1-4A loss to Freeport on Friday, Faulx was throwing the team's jerseys into the washing machine located just outside the locker room.

“We do it all here,” Faulx said.

Battling back?

As the Alle-Kiski Valley's most successful girls basketball team in recent seasons, Burrell expects to make the postseason.

A 2-11 start, including 2-3 in section play, put its five-year streak in jeopardy, but the Bucs picked up a pair of crucial Section 1-4A victories last week to move into sole possession of third place.

Five section games remain for Burrell (4-11, 4-3), which still hopes to get senior starter Nicole Kristof (concussion) back from injury. The two biggest games appear to be Thursday against fifth-place Knoch (4-10, 2-4) and Jan. 30 at fourth-place Deer Lakes (4-10, 3-4).

The Bucs lost to the Knights and beat the Lancers in their first meetings of the season. Winning both matchups this time around would provide a major boost for their playoff hopes.

Not great late

A troubling refrain is cropping up for the Highlands boys basketball team in its section losses: failing to maintain fourth-quarter leads.

In all three of their section defeats — to Franklin Regional, Kiski Area and Gateway — the Golden Rams (7-7, 2-3) let a late advantage slip away. The latest example came Tuesday against Gateway, when Highlands led by five points entering the fourth but lost 56-51.

The second half of the section schedule begins Tuesday at Franklin Regional, and Highlands will look to reverse that fourth-quarter trend.

He said it

“They talk about the Twitters and the Facebook and all that, and people are sending messages and talking stuff, and they want to step up to the challenge and go after those teams.”

— Kiski Area boys basketball coach Joey Tutchstone, channeling his inner Bill Belichick regarding social media

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.