Buzzer-beater lifts Deer Lakes girls basketball over Knoch

Anna Solomon had missed three foul shots in the fourth quarter of Deer Lakes' Section 1-AAAA contest Monday at Knoch.

But she delivered when her Lancers teammates needed her the most.

Solomon nailed a jumper from the left wing, almost to the 3-point line, at the buzzer to lift Deer Lakes to a 39-37 victory.

“I knew it was going in as soon as the ball left my hands,” said Solomon, who hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter but then was held off the scoreboard until the winner.

“I was just worried if I had gotten it off in time. But I looked at the ref, and she said it was good, so we went crazy.”

The win was big for the Lancers in the section standings. They improved their section mark to 4-4, moved into a tie with Burrell for third place and will tackle key section contests against the Bucs next Monday and second-place Freeport (7-1) on Feb. 2.

Knoch fell to 2-5 in section play and 4-11 overall.

Deer Lakes, now 5-10 overall, also got back on track after a tough 77-20 loss to section leader North Catholic from last week. The Lancers will face Class 3A No. 3 East Allegheny (14-0) in a nonsection home game Thursday.

“It felt like I threw my shoulder out doing a fist pump when that ball went in,” Lancers coach Dave Petruska said.

“We had a little bit of a defensive hiccup at the end letting them tie the game, but the girls made a great play. They left Anna wide open, and she made such a clutch shot.”

Knoch's Gabby Fennell sank a short jumper to tie the score at 37 with five seconds on the clock.

Deer Lakes came out of a timeout, and Cassidy Chmura inbounded the ball to Abby Buechel who got it back to Chmura near mid court.

Chmura, who led the Lancers with a game-best 15 points, then found Solomon on the left side for the buzzer-beater.

Knoch grabbed a 30-28 lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Lancers moved ahead 34-30 on buckets from Chmura and Julia Hollibaugh and a pair of free throws from Brooke Kopinski.

A layup from Emily Fraser cut the Knights' deficit to 34-32 with 2:42 left. About a minute later, Knoch had a chance to tie the score, but Hollibaugh made a steal, took the ball the length of the court, converted a layup, was fouled and sank the free throw to put Deer Lakes up five.

A 3-pointer from Casey Kretzer got the Knights within two before Fennell's jumper knotted up the score.

The first meeting between the teams Dec. 22 also was close as Deer Lakes scored a 44-38 victory in overtime.

“Credit to (Solomon),” Knoch coach Chris Andreassi said. “I put them in a different situation than they had been in the whole game, and it left (Solomon) an open look.”

Knoch used an 11-0 run to take a 17-8 lead 4:45 before halftime. Chmura scored all eight points for Deer Lakes in the second quarter as the Lancers stayed within six, 22-16, at the break.

“The first half, I think, was a little bit of the leftover from the North Catholic game,” Petruska said. “But we didn't quit and stayed calm. We hit the shots that mattered and again played as a team.”

Forward Kayla Grafton, a presence inside for Knoch, had eight points and six rebounds at halftime, but foul trouble kept her on the bench for a seven-minute stretch between the third and fourth quarters. Deer Lakes outscored the Knights, 11-2, during that stretch.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.