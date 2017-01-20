Westmoreland high school roundup: No. 3 Fox Chapel boys hold off Hempfield charge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hempfield had one of the WPIAL's top boys basketball teams on the ropes Friday.

The Spartans were down two with the ball in the final 20 seconds.

But Hempfield turned the ball over and No. 3 Fox Chapel held on for a 46-42 victory in Section 3-6A.

Jake Livingston led the Foxes (14-1, 7-1) with 14 points and Carson Cohen chipped in with 10.

Zack Queen led Hempfield (4-10, 2-6) with 14 points, including three 3-pointers in the third quarter. His final 3-pointer gave Hempfield a 33-30 lead.

“We gave everything we had against one of the best teams in the WPIAL,” Hempfield coach Bill Swan said. “We were undermanned, played only six guys and we had a shot at a win. These guys played with a lot of heart. I couldn't be prouder.”

Latrobe 77, Woodland Hills 65 — Austin Butler scored 30 points as No. 4 Latrobe (12-3, 6-2) earned a Section 3-6A victory.

Jake Biss scored 16 points, Bryce Butler had 13 and Reed Fenton tallied 12 for the Wildcats.

Amanti Britt scored 19 for Woodland Hills (10-5, 4-4).

Penn-Trafford 55, Norwin 53 — Penn-Trafford broke a five-game losing streak and posted its first Section 3-6A win of the season as the visiting Warriors (4-10, 1-7) held off the Knights (7-8, 2-6).

Cam Seigfreid made a 3-pointer with 33.2 seconds left and Kevin Stinelli added a free throw with 16.9 to go for the Warriors. Stinelli had a team-high 17 points and Seigfreid had 15.

Anthony DelleFemine led the Knights with 27, 12 in the third, before fouling out with 16.9 to play. His fourth foul came on a charge, taken by Chris Abreu, with 18.2 remaining.

Derry 47, Yough 37 — Conner Watt's 21 points helped Derry (6-8, 3-4) to a Section 1-4A victory. Derry led 19-9 at halftime and held on for the win.

Southmoreland 71, Burgettstown 52 — Brandon Stone had 26 points and surpassed 1,000 points for his career as No. 4 Southmoreland (13-2, 6-1) captured a Section 4-3A victory. Tommy Pisula had 22 points and Mike Moresea scored 12 for the Scotties.

Jeannette 77, Summit Academy 50 — Mike Pompei had 28 points and Tre Cunningham added 18 as Jeannette (8-7, 6-1) won a Section 1-2A contest. Rylan Bumoskey added 10 points for the Jayhawks.

Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Springdale 38 — Neal McDermott had 22 points as No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (13-0, 7-0) earned a Section 1-2A victory.

Moon 76, Franklin Regional 37 — Jarrod Simmons had 20 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead No. 3 Moon (11-3) to a nonsection win over Franklin Regional (7-8).

Mt. Pleasant 75, Geibel 53 — Mt. Pleasant jumped out to an 18-8 lead but trailed 30-27 at halftime before going on a 48-23 second-half run to secure a nonsection win.

Keith Kalp had 29 points and Jason Beranek scored 21 for the Vikings (3-11), which has won two straight games for the first time this season.

Girls basketball

Ligonier Valley 43, Northern Cambria 35 — Olivia Miller had 29 points and 10 rebounds to guide Ligonier Valley (4-12, 2-6) to a Heritage Conference win.

Competitive spirit

The Norwin competitive spirit team advanced to Saturday's PIAA semifinal round after their performance Friday in the large division.

Other semifinalists are South Park in the large division, Seneca Valley, Freedom and Thomas Jefferson in the medium division.

Baldwin, Bethel Park, Butler, Hampton, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland, Shaler, South Fayette moved directly to Saturday's championship round.

Thursday's late highlights

*Marrek Paola scored 23 points to help lead Ligonier Valley boys basketball (12-4, 7-1) to a 76-38 win over Penns Manor in the Heritage Conference. The rams opened a 23-7 lead and didn't turn back.

*Olivia Sirnic netted 35 points to help Jeannette (5-8, 3-5) capture a 71-28 win at Bentworth in Section 3-2A.

*The Southmoreland girls (9-6, 2-6) were held to single-digit scoring each quarter in a 47-28 loss to No. 2-ranked Keystone Oaks in Section 3-4A. Carissa Cyphert had six points for the Scotties.

*In a PIHL Division II game, Stephen Kendrish, Adam Stasko, Max Nanney, Hunter Lias and James Cullen scored for Greensburg Central Catholic (1-12-1) in an 11-5 loss to Elizabeth Forward.

*Nolen Ferree made 36 saves and Trent Gray scored but Hempfield (7-8-1) dropped a 5-1 decision to Mars in a PIHL Class AA game.

*Joseph Vecchio had six assists and Nathan Mickey had four goals as Penn-Trafford (6-8) won a PIHL Class AA game.