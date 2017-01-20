Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Westmoreland high school roundup: No. 3 Fox Chapel boys hold off Hempfield charge

Staff Reports | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 9:48 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Reed Hipps (1) goes for a layup against Fox Chapel in the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Parker Lucas (4) helps up Hempfield’s Zak Mesich (22) after a blocking foul against Fox Chapel in the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel’s Carson Cohen (10) draws a blocking foul from Hempfield’s Zak Mesich (22) in the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel’s Mike Snowball (15) has his shot blocked by Hempfield’s Zak Mesich (22) in the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel’s Jake Livingston (13) grabs a rebound against Hempfield in the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Parker Lucas (4) drives to the basket against Fox Chapel in the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Parker Lucas (4) makes a tought shot over Fox Chapel’s Jake Livingston (13) in the fourth quarter Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield Head Coach Bill Swan talks with Hempfield’s Reed Hipps (1) after a layup by Hipps in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to bring the game within two points against Fox Chapel Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Reed Hipps (1) puts up a contested shot against Fox Chapel in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Zach Queen (13) celebrates a 3-pointer against Fox Chapel in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Reed Hipps (1) loses his dribble and the ball into the hands of Fox Chapel’s Jake Livingston (13) in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Reed Hipps (1) calmly wips his shoes after making a three point basket against Fox Chapel in the fourth quarter Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Hempfield reacts to a turnover against Fox Chapel in the fourth quarter Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel’s Micah Morris (35) fights for a loose ball with Hempfield’s Zak Mesich (22) in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel’s Mike Snowball (15) bobbles but comes up with a rebound against Hempfield in the fourth quarter Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Hempfield student section cheers on their team against Fox Chapel in the third quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Justin Sliwoski (11) reacts to being called for a foul against Fox Chapel in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel’s Jake Livingston (13) throws up a shot after drawing a foul against Hempfield in the fourth quarter Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Parker Lucas (4) is guarded closely byFox Chapel’s Sam Brown (30) in the third quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Reed Hipps (1) dribbles out a rebound against Fox Chapel in the third quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel and Hempfield players battle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel’s Carson Cohen (10) tries to force a turnover on Hempfield’s Reed Hipps (1) but is called for a foul in the third quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Zach Queen (13) puts up a three point shot against Fox Chapel in the third quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Parker Lucas (4) is guarded by Fox Chapel’s Mike Snowball (15) in the fourth quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel huddles up before the start of the second quarter against Hempfield on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel’s Ben Kelly (12) and Fox Chapel’s Mike Snowball (15) celebrate a three point basket against Hempfield in the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel’s Carson Cohen (10) passes the ball to a teammate under the basket against Hempfield in the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Reed Hipps (1) is guarded by Fox Chapel’s Carson Cohen (10) in the first quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel’s Jake Livingston (13) blocks the shot of Hempfield’s Parker Lucas (4) in the second quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hempfield.

Updated 9 hours ago

Hempfield had one of the WPIAL's top boys basketball teams on the ropes Friday.

The Spartans were down two with the ball in the final 20 seconds.

But Hempfield turned the ball over and No. 3 Fox Chapel held on for a 46-42 victory in Section 3-6A.

Jake Livingston led the Foxes (14-1, 7-1) with 14 points and Carson Cohen chipped in with 10.

Zack Queen led Hempfield (4-10, 2-6) with 14 points, including three 3-pointers in the third quarter. His final 3-pointer gave Hempfield a 33-30 lead.

“We gave everything we had against one of the best teams in the WPIAL,” Hempfield coach Bill Swan said. “We were undermanned, played only six guys and we had a shot at a win. These guys played with a lot of heart. I couldn't be prouder.”

Latrobe 77, Woodland Hills 65 — Austin Butler scored 30 points as No. 4 Latrobe (12-3, 6-2) earned a Section 3-6A victory.

Jake Biss scored 16 points, Bryce Butler had 13 and Reed Fenton tallied 12 for the Wildcats.

Amanti Britt scored 19 for Woodland Hills (10-5, 4-4).

Penn-Trafford 55, Norwin 53 — Penn-Trafford broke a five-game losing streak and posted its first Section 3-6A win of the season as the visiting Warriors (4-10, 1-7) held off the Knights (7-8, 2-6).

Cam Seigfreid made a 3-pointer with 33.2 seconds left and Kevin Stinelli added a free throw with 16.9 to go for the Warriors. Stinelli had a team-high 17 points and Seigfreid had 15.

Anthony DelleFemine led the Knights with 27, 12 in the third, before fouling out with 16.9 to play. His fourth foul came on a charge, taken by Chris Abreu, with 18.2 remaining.

Derry 47, Yough 37 — Conner Watt's 21 points helped Derry (6-8, 3-4) to a Section 1-4A victory. Derry led 19-9 at halftime and held on for the win.

Southmoreland 71, Burgettstown 52 — Brandon Stone had 26 points and surpassed 1,000 points for his career as No. 4 Southmoreland (13-2, 6-1) captured a Section 4-3A victory. Tommy Pisula had 22 points and Mike Moresea scored 12 for the Scotties.

Jeannette 77, Summit Academy 50 — Mike Pompei had 28 points and Tre Cunningham added 18 as Jeannette (8-7, 6-1) won a Section 1-2A contest. Rylan Bumoskey added 10 points for the Jayhawks.

Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Springdale 38 — Neal McDermott had 22 points as No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (13-0, 7-0) earned a Section 1-2A victory.

Moon 76, Franklin Regional 37 — Jarrod Simmons had 20 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead No. 3 Moon (11-3) to a nonsection win over Franklin Regional (7-8).

Mt. Pleasant 75, Geibel 53 — Mt. Pleasant jumped out to an 18-8 lead but trailed 30-27 at halftime before going on a 48-23 second-half run to secure a nonsection win.

Keith Kalp had 29 points and Jason Beranek scored 21 for the Vikings (3-11), which has won two straight games for the first time this season.

Girls basketball

Ligonier Valley 43, Northern Cambria 35 — Olivia Miller had 29 points and 10 rebounds to guide Ligonier Valley (4-12, 2-6) to a Heritage Conference win.

Competitive spirit

The Norwin competitive spirit team advanced to Saturday's PIAA semifinal round after their performance Friday in the large division.

Other semifinalists are South Park in the large division, Seneca Valley, Freedom and Thomas Jefferson in the medium division.

Baldwin, Bethel Park, Butler, Hampton, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland, Shaler, South Fayette moved directly to Saturday's championship round.

Thursday's late highlights

*Marrek Paola scored 23 points to help lead Ligonier Valley boys basketball (12-4, 7-1) to a 76-38 win over Penns Manor in the Heritage Conference. The rams opened a 23-7 lead and didn't turn back.

*Olivia Sirnic netted 35 points to help Jeannette (5-8, 3-5) capture a 71-28 win at Bentworth in Section 3-2A.

*The Southmoreland girls (9-6, 2-6) were held to single-digit scoring each quarter in a 47-28 loss to No. 2-ranked Keystone Oaks in Section 3-4A. Carissa Cyphert had six points for the Scotties.

*In a PIHL Division II game, Stephen Kendrish, Adam Stasko, Max Nanney, Hunter Lias and James Cullen scored for Greensburg Central Catholic (1-12-1) in an 11-5 loss to Elizabeth Forward.

*Nolen Ferree made 36 saves and Trent Gray scored but Hempfield (7-8-1) dropped a 5-1 decision to Mars in a PIHL Class AA game.

*Joseph Vecchio had six assists and Nathan Mickey had four goals as Penn-Trafford (6-8) won a PIHL Class AA game.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.