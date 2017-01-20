Pittsburgh high school roundup: Blackhawk upsets No. 5 Beaver Falls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mackenzie Kuzbicki hit a shot at the buzzer to lift Blackhawk to a 67-65 win over No. 5 Beaver Falls in a Section 2-4A boys basketball game Friday night.

Dawson Merry had 22 points and Trent Michael added 20 to lead Blackhawk (5-9, 3-5).

Josh Creach and Malik Shephard had 15 points apiece for Beaver Falls (6-6, 4-4).

North Hills 55, Butler 50 — Nick Smith scored 22 points to guide No. 5 North Hills (12-3, 5-2) to a Section 1-6A victory. Ethan Morton scored 16 to pace Butler (9-6, 3-4).

Peters Township 71, Bethel Park 54 — Dax Ploskina and Conor Pederson each scored 18 points to help Peters Township (11-5, 4-3) to a Section 2-6A win.

Penn Hills 52, Plum 47 — Daivon Stephens scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds to guide No. 2 Penn Hills (13-1, 8-0) to a Section 3-6A victory.

Quaker Valley 93, Beaver 63 — Danny Conlan scored 26 points and led five players in double figures for No. 2 Quaker Valley (13-1, 7-1) in a Section 2-4A win. Darius Wise had 25 points for Beaver (6-8, 3-5).

Laurel 96, Northgate 33 — Mason Mraz had a school-record 48 points, including four 3-pointers, as No. 5 Laurel (12-3, 5-3) won a Section 3-2A contest. Laurel led 36-8 in the first quarter.

Avonworth 66, Mohawk 48 — Matt Crilley had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks as Avonworth (9-5) won a nonsection game.

Moon 76, Franklin Regional 37 — Jarrod Simmons had 20 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead No. 3 Moon (11-3) to a nonsection win over Franklin Regional (7-8).

Pine-Richland 87, Steel Valley 60 — Andrew Petcash scored 32 points as Class 6A No. 1 Pine-Richland (15-0) to a nonsection win. Ja'Mier Fletcher had 37 points for Steel Valley (7-9).

Girls basketball

Hampton 50, Plum 40 — Jenna Lafko scored 22 points to guide No. 1 Hampton (13-1, 7-0) to a Section 4-5A win. Maria Lawhorne had 18 points for Plum (6-10, 2-5).

Serra Catholic 71, Mapletown 36 — Aaliyah Coleman had eight 3-pointers and 44 points to guide Serra Catholic (7-7) to a nonsection win.

Winchester Thurston 58, West Greene 42 — Gia Thorpe had 27 points to lead Class A No. 1 Winchester Thurston (11-0) to a nonsection win over No. 4 West Greene (12-3). McKenna Lampe had 22 points for West Greene.

Wrestling

Seven Shaler wrestlers earned quarterfinal-round victories Friday night at the Allegheny County wrestling tournament to give the Titans a narrow advantage over North Allegheny atop the team standings.

Shaler has 100.5 points to North Allegheny's 97 entering Saturday's competition at Fox Chapel High School.

Montour (88), North Hills (87) and Mt. Lebanon (77) round out the top five.

Competitive spirit

The Norwin and South Park competitive spirit teams advanced to Saturday's PIAA semifinal round after their performance Friday in the large division.

Other semifinalists are Seneca Valley, Freedom and Thomas Jefferson in the medium division.

Baldwin, Bethel Park, Butler, Hampton, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland, Shaler, South Fayette moved directly to Saturday's championship round.