High school scores, schedules for Jan. 20, 2017
Updated 9 hours ago
High schools
Basketball
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 72, Shaler 60
North Hills 55, Butler 50
Seneca Valley 47, Central Catholic 27
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 37, Upper St. Clair 32
Connellsville 62, Baldwin 53
Peters Township 71, Bethel Park 54
Section 3
Fox Chapel 46, Hempfield 42
Latrobe 77, Woodland Hills 65
Penn Hills 52, Plum 47
Penn-Trafford 55, Norwin 53
Class 5A
Section 1
McKeesport 62, Laurel Highlands 52
Ringgold 61, Thomas Jefferson 59
Trinity 80, Albert Gallatin 58
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 90, Montour 81
Hampton 76, West Allegheny 32
Knoch 64, Mars 62
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 47, Yough 37
Freeport 53, Valley 38
Indiana 82, Deer Lakes 56
Section 2
Ambridge 86, Hopewell 60
Blackhawk 67, Beaver Falls 65
New Castle 63, Central Valley 39
Quaker Valley 93, Beaver 63
Section 3
Belle Vernon 66, South Fayette 60
Elizabeth Forward 65, Waynesburg 40
McGuffey 58, Keystone Oaks 55
Uniontown 65, South Park 61
Class 3A
Section 4
South Side Beaver 51, Beth-Center 37
Southmoreland 71, Burgettstown 52
Washington 82, Brownsville 35
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Springdale 38
Jeannette 77, Summit Academy 50
Leechburg 47, Riverview 39
Section 2
Bentworth 59, Frazier 52
California 75, Jefferson-Morgan 38
Fort Cherry 72, Carmichaels 51
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 61, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 48
Laurel 96, Northgate 33
Neshannock 55, Shenango 50
Sewickley Academy 94, Sto-Rox 53
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 73, Rochester 51
Quigley Catholic 57, Western Beaver 44
Vincentian Academy 77, Holy Family Academy 58
Nonsection
Armstrong 50, Shady Side Academy 48
Avonworth 66, Mohawk 48
Brentwood 45, South Allegheny 40
Clairton 41, West Mifflin 38
Eden Christian Academy 55, Serra Catholic 54
Kennedy Catholic 95, Aliquippa 62
Kiski Area 41, Burrell 37
Moon 76, Franklin Regional 37
Mt. Pleasant 75, Geibel 53
Pine-Richland 87, Steel Valley 60
Propel Andrew Street 63, Beaver County Christian 18
Saltsburg 56, St. Joseph 51
Union 77, New Brighton 33
West Shamokin 62, Apollo-Ridge 55
Cheswick Christian Academy 57, Trinity Christian 54
City League
Obama Academy 76, Brashear 35
Saturday's schedule
WPIAL
Shootout at New castle tournament
Allderdice at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth at Laurel, 8 p.m.
Shootout at Seton Hill University tournament
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Norwin, 7 p.m.; Indiana vs. Hempfield, 2 p.m.; Jeannette vs. Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.; Penn Hills vs. Highlands, 8:30 p.m.
Class 6A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Carmichaels at Avella, 1:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at Portersville Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Gateway at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 1:30 p.m.; Mars at Knoch, 12:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Hampton, 12:30 p.m.; Westinghouse at University, W.Va., 2:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Hempfield 41, Fox Chapel 31
Norwin 47, Penn-Trafford 34
Class 5A
Section 4
Hampton 50, Plum 40
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 49, Jefferson County Christian, Ohio 21
Avonworth 58, Sewickley Academy 32
Beaver County Christian at Propel Andrew Street, ppd.
Butler 55, Erie McDowell 38
Carlynton 61, Lincoln Park 33
Fort Cherry 43, Avella 23
Indiana 38, Dubois 32
McKeesport 51, Armstrong 22
North Allegheny 47, Altoona 42
Seneca Valley 47, Obama Academy 39
Serra Catholic 71, Mapletown 36
South Allegheny 44, Carrick 32
West Mifflin 61, Clairton 20
Westinghouse 26, Imani Christian 22
Winchester Thurston 58, West Greene 42
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 43, Northern Cambria 35
Purchase Line 41, United 35
Saturday's schedule
WPIAL
Shootout at Seton Hill University tournament
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Penn-Trafford, 3:30 p.m.; McKeesport vs. Hempfield, 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
South Side Beaver at Waynesburg, 2:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Geibel at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at West Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, 2:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Pine-Richland, 1:30 p.m.; Imani Christian at Farrell, 1 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Cumberland Valley, 2:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at State College, 2:30 p.m.; Northgate at Ellwood City, 12 p.m.; Slippery Rock at Bishop Canevin, 1 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at South Park, 1:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.
Hockey
Friday's result
Division II
Burrell 11, Trinity 3
Wrestling
Friday's result
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 47, United 18
Section tournaments
Wednesday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Semifinals
Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Armstrong at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
Upper St. Clair at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
Shaler at Butler, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley at Butler, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Semifinals
Moon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Waynesburg at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Montour at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Semifinals
Ellwood City at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.; Freedom vs. Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Laurel at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
Elizabeth Forward at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Derry vs. Beth-Center at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Mt. Pleasant at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
Valley at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Burrell vs. Keystone Oaks at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Summit at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
*Winners of semifinal matches will meet for section title at 7:30 p.m. Losing teams also will meet to decide third and fourth place. The top five finishers advance to the WPIAL tournament
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.