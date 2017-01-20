Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

High school scores, schedules for Jan. 20, 2017

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 10:54 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

High schools

Basketball

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 72, Shaler 60

North Hills 55, Butler 50

Seneca Valley 47, Central Catholic 27

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 37, Upper St. Clair 32

Connellsville 62, Baldwin 53

Peters Township 71, Bethel Park 54

Section 3

Fox Chapel 46, Hempfield 42

Latrobe 77, Woodland Hills 65

Penn Hills 52, Plum 47

Penn-Trafford 55, Norwin 53

Class 5A

Section 1

McKeesport 62, Laurel Highlands 52

Ringgold 61, Thomas Jefferson 59

Trinity 80, Albert Gallatin 58

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 90, Montour 81

Hampton 76, West Allegheny 32

Knoch 64, Mars 62

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 47, Yough 37

Freeport 53, Valley 38

Indiana 82, Deer Lakes 56

Section 2

Ambridge 86, Hopewell 60

Blackhawk 67, Beaver Falls 65

New Castle 63, Central Valley 39

Quaker Valley 93, Beaver 63

Section 3

Belle Vernon 66, South Fayette 60

Elizabeth Forward 65, Waynesburg 40

McGuffey 58, Keystone Oaks 55

Uniontown 65, South Park 61

Class 3A

Section 4

South Side Beaver 51, Beth-Center 37

Southmoreland 71, Burgettstown 52

Washington 82, Brownsville 35

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Springdale 38

Jeannette 77, Summit Academy 50

Leechburg 47, Riverview 39

Section 2

Bentworth 59, Frazier 52

California 75, Jefferson-Morgan 38

Fort Cherry 72, Carmichaels 51

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 61, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 48

Laurel 96, Northgate 33

Neshannock 55, Shenango 50

Sewickley Academy 94, Sto-Rox 53

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 73, Rochester 51

Quigley Catholic 57, Western Beaver 44

Vincentian Academy 77, Holy Family Academy 58

Nonsection

Armstrong 50, Shady Side Academy 48

Avonworth 66, Mohawk 48

Brentwood 45, South Allegheny 40

Clairton 41, West Mifflin 38

Eden Christian Academy 55, Serra Catholic 54

Kennedy Catholic 95, Aliquippa 62

Kiski Area 41, Burrell 37

Moon 76, Franklin Regional 37

Mt. Pleasant 75, Geibel 53

Pine-Richland 87, Steel Valley 60

Propel Andrew Street 63, Beaver County Christian 18

Saltsburg 56, St. Joseph 51

Union 77, New Brighton 33

West Shamokin 62, Apollo-Ridge 55

Cheswick Christian Academy 57, Trinity Christian 54

City League

Obama Academy 76, Brashear 35

Saturday's schedule

WPIAL

Shootout at New castle tournament

Allderdice at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth at Laurel, 8 p.m.

Shootout at Seton Hill University tournament

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Norwin, 7 p.m.; Indiana vs. Hempfield, 2 p.m.; Jeannette vs. Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.; Penn Hills vs. Highlands, 8:30 p.m.

Class 6A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Carmichaels at Avella, 1:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at Portersville Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Gateway at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 1:30 p.m.; Mars at Knoch, 12:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Hampton, 12:30 p.m.; Westinghouse at University, W.Va., 2:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Hempfield 41, Fox Chapel 31

Norwin 47, Penn-Trafford 34

Class 5A

Section 4

Hampton 50, Plum 40

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 49, Jefferson County Christian, Ohio 21

Avonworth 58, Sewickley Academy 32

Beaver County Christian at Propel Andrew Street, ppd.

Butler 55, Erie McDowell 38

Carlynton 61, Lincoln Park 33

Fort Cherry 43, Avella 23

Indiana 38, Dubois 32

McKeesport 51, Armstrong 22

North Allegheny 47, Altoona 42

Seneca Valley 47, Obama Academy 39

Serra Catholic 71, Mapletown 36

South Allegheny 44, Carrick 32

West Mifflin 61, Clairton 20

Westinghouse 26, Imani Christian 22

Winchester Thurston 58, West Greene 42

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 43, Northern Cambria 35

Purchase Line 41, United 35

Saturday's schedule

WPIAL

Shootout at Seton Hill University tournament

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Penn-Trafford, 3:30 p.m.; McKeesport vs. Hempfield, 12:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

South Side Beaver at Waynesburg, 2:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Geibel at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at West Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, 2:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Pine-Richland, 1:30 p.m.; Imani Christian at Farrell, 1 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Cumberland Valley, 2:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at State College, 2:30 p.m.; Northgate at Ellwood City, 12 p.m.; Slippery Rock at Bishop Canevin, 1 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at South Park, 1:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.

Hockey

Friday's result

Division II

Burrell 11, Trinity 3

Wrestling

Friday's result

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 47, United 18

Section tournaments

Wednesday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Semifinals

Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Armstrong at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

Upper St. Clair at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

Shaler at Butler, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley at Butler, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Semifinals

Moon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Waynesburg at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Montour at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Semifinals

Ellwood City at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.; Freedom vs. Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Laurel at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

Elizabeth Forward at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Derry vs. Beth-Center at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Mt. Pleasant at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

Valley at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Burrell vs. Keystone Oaks at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Summit at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

*Winners of semifinal matches will meet for section title at 7:30 p.m. Losing teams also will meet to decide third and fourth place. The top five finishers advance to the WPIAL tournament

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

