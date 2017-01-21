Westmoreland high school notebook: FR's Palamone excited for shot at playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Isi Palamone isn't used to all of this playoff talk.

The Franklin Regional junior basketball player transferred from Woodland Hills, which hasn't sent a girls basketball team to the playoffs since 2012 and has toiled through a 45-game section losing streak.

Franklin Regional (9-6, 4-3), on the other hand, is tied for third place in Section 4-5A and closing in on its first playoff berth since 2012-13.

“We never made it at Woodland Hills, but it's nice to know we have a chance this year, here,” said Palamone, who scored a team-high 15 points in a 56-40 win over Indiana on Thursday.

Franklin Regional is one of the teams benefitting from a move in classification. While the Panthers are in 5A, up from Quad-A, some former opponents with larger enrollment numbers jumped to 6A.

The Panthers seem comfortable in their new digs.

“At the beginning of the year, our seniors had a couple of meetings and talked about (playoffs),” Franklin Regional coach Courtney Callas said. “It's our No. 1 goal to not only get to the playoffs but to win there.”

Not that the Panthers are getting ahead of themselves.

“You need to be shortsighted,” said Callas, who played in a WPIAL Class AA championship game at Freeport when she was a senior. “You need to focus on each quarter and the game that's right in front of you. We talked about two must-wins (last) week, and the girls executed well. The short-term things can add up at the end.”

Callas will go against her former coach at Freeport on Monday when the Panthers travel to Armstrong, coached by Kirk Lorigan, who guided Freeport to a 23-5 mark in 2003-04.

Rams on a roll

The county boys basketball team nobody is talking about is Ligonier Valley. The Rams, who play outside the WPIAL in the Heritage Conference, have won nine straight games and are averaging 69.7 points.

The Rams (12-4) play their biggest game of the season Tuesday at home against conference-leading Saltsburg (13-0).

Orie to Navy

Hempfield senior multi-sport standout Samantha Orie has accepted an appointment to continue her throwing career at the Naval Academy. Orie is a state-qualifying shot-putter and a strong discus thrower.

But the sports don't stop there. She also is a standout scorer for the lacrosse team and a goalkeeper in soccer.

Player of the month

Hempfield sophomore forward Jared Gerger was named the PIHL Class AA Player of the Month for December. Gerger scored 11 goals and assisted on five more to lead the Spartans, who went 4-1 for the month.

Gerger, the second-leading scorer in Class AA, had two power-play goals and two shorthanded goals during that time.

Cartwright in SI

Greensburg Central Catholic standout soccer player Bailey Cartwright was featured last week in Sports Illustrated's “Faces in the Crowd” section after she broke the national record for career assists last season.

Cartwright, a Notre Dame recruit from Connellsville, finished with 159 assists to top the old mark set in 1989.

Cartwright's 230 goals are fourth all-time in girls high school soccer.

Scamardi to SHU

Norwin junior soccer defender Julia Scamardi committed to play at Seton Hill. Scamardi, who plays club soccer for the Allegheny Force, helped Norwin finish 21-1-1 last season, with a WPIAL Class AAAA championship and a spot in the PIAA quarterfinals.

Wildcats on the run

Latrobe senior track standout Anna Ramsey picked up her second win of the indoor season last weekend in the 800-meter run. Her mark of 2 minutes, 20.26 seconds at Edinboro is a state-qualifyng time and fifth best in the Tri-State Track Coaches Association.

Ramsey, a Xavier recruit, also teamed with Faith Mucci, Gabby Wirick, and Rachel Harter to win the 1,600-meter relay.

Also for Latrobe, Zakh Williams won the 400-meter dash.

Top mark

Greensburg Salem senior Riley Kwiatkowski has the top state time in the indoor 3,200 meters early in the winter season. Her time is 11:13.35.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.