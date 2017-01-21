Penn-Trafford girls keep busy with victory over Greensburg Central Catholic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Playing back-to-back days can take a toll on basketball teams, especially when a spirited section game one night is followed by a good nonsection game the next afternoon.

But it didn't seem to bother the Penn-Trafford girls, who continued their high-energy play — chiefly on the defensive end — on the way to a 44-37 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic on Saturday afternoon in the Shootout at Seton Hill.

“It can be tough mentally,” Warriors coach John Giannikas said of playing on consecutive days. “But as the game went on, I thought we got better.”

Mackenzie Aunkst led the aggressive Warriors (8-6) with a game-high 17 points, and fellow junior guard Rachel Casper added 14, making a 3-pointer in each quarter and helping her team maintain control.

“She's a spot-up shooter, and she made some big shots,” Giannikas said of Casper. “I am happy for her. She works really hard for us.”

Playing on a college floor also can play mind games on teams, stamina and depth perception coming into play. It had an effect on both in the charity showcase game.

“We played a lot more girls than we usually do,” Giannikas said. “We went 10 deep.”

The Warriors lost to rival Norwin, 47-34, on Friday in section play.

Greensburg Central (10-4) had its win streak halted at six.

“We had some problems with their zone,” Centurions coach Joe Eisaman said. “We need to get better (on the larger floors). We had that at The Pete last year. It's still a regulation hoop, though. Our cardio was good on the bigger floor, but transition hurt us.

“We had two good quarters and two bad quarters. We played well in the first and fourth.”

Senior guard Haley Moore had 14 to lead the Centurions, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A, and senior Maddy Coddington had 10, including three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as Greensburg Central cut an 11-point Warriors lead to six with 1:20 to play. Senior 1,000-point scorer Brittany Stawovy was held to nine.

Greensburg Central put together an 8-0 run in the second quarter to take a 14-10 lead, but the Warriors came back to tied it 15-15 before taking an 18-17 lead into the break.

Penn-Trafford outscored the Warriors, 10-4, in the third quarter to take a 28-21 advantage as Casper and freshman Bella Long hit 3s.

Pace picked up in the fourth. Senior forward Taylor Wisniewski hit a turnaround jumper, Casper banked in a layup and Long made a 3 to put the Warriors ahead 35-24.

Long's drive and score through traffic made it a 12-point lead, but Stawovy and Coddington hit back-to-back 3s to make it 40-34. Long had all eight of her points in the second half.

Aunkst didn't have a field goal in the second half but went 6 for 6 from the foul line, including 4 of 4 in the last minute.

“Mackenzie was outstanding end-to-end for us again,” Giannikas said. “And Bella hit a couple of big 3s for us.”

Coddington's 3 with 11.5 seconds left made it 42-37.

“Down the road, we're going to have to keep grinding it out,” Eisaman said. “If we don't shoot it well, we're in trouble because we're small. I like where we're headed.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.