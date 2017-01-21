Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Penn-Trafford girls keep busy with victory over Greensburg Central Catholic
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Mackenzie Aunkst (2) goes up for a layup on a fast break and draws a blocking foul against Greensburg Central Catholic in the third quarter on Saturday at Seton Hill.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic circles up before their game against Penn-Trafford on Saturday at Seton Hill
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Brittany Stawovy (11) passes off the ball to a teammate against Penn-Trafford in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Seton Hill.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Haley Moore (14) puts up a shot against Penn-Trafford in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Seton Hill.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Mackenzie Aunkst (2) forces a jump ball with Greensburg Central Catholic’s Caroline Perz in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Seton Hill.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Athena Biondi (5) knocks the ball away from Greensburg Central Catholic’s Maddy Coddington (15) in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Seton Hill.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Bella Long (11) shoots and makes a three point basket against Greensburg Central Catholic in the third quarter on Saturday at Seton Hill.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford huddles up during a timeout against Greensburg Central Catholic in the third quarter on Saturday at Seton Hill.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Sarah Nguyen (4) controls a loose ball against Greensburg Central Catholic in the third quarter on Saturday at Seton Hill.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Taylor Wisniewski (33) reacts to a shot against Greensburg Central Catholic in the third quarter on Saturday at Seton Hill.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Playing back-to-back days can take a toll on basketball teams, especially when a spirited section game one night is followed by a good nonsection game the next afternoon.

But it didn't seem to bother the Penn-Trafford girls, who continued their high-energy play — chiefly on the defensive end — on the way to a 44-37 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic on Saturday afternoon in the Shootout at Seton Hill.

“It can be tough mentally,” Warriors coach John Giannikas said of playing on consecutive days. “But as the game went on, I thought we got better.”

Mackenzie Aunkst led the aggressive Warriors (8-6) with a game-high 17 points, and fellow junior guard Rachel Casper added 14, making a 3-pointer in each quarter and helping her team maintain control.

“She's a spot-up shooter, and she made some big shots,” Giannikas said of Casper. “I am happy for her. She works really hard for us.”

Playing on a college floor also can play mind games on teams, stamina and depth perception coming into play. It had an effect on both in the charity showcase game.

“We played a lot more girls than we usually do,” Giannikas said. “We went 10 deep.”

The Warriors lost to rival Norwin, 47-34, on Friday in section play.

Greensburg Central (10-4) had its win streak halted at six.

“We had some problems with their zone,” Centurions coach Joe Eisaman said. “We need to get better (on the larger floors). We had that at The Pete last year. It's still a regulation hoop, though. Our cardio was good on the bigger floor, but transition hurt us.

“We had two good quarters and two bad quarters. We played well in the first and fourth.”

Senior guard Haley Moore had 14 to lead the Centurions, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A, and senior Maddy Coddington had 10, including three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as Greensburg Central cut an 11-point Warriors lead to six with 1:20 to play. Senior 1,000-point scorer Brittany Stawovy was held to nine.

Greensburg Central put together an 8-0 run in the second quarter to take a 14-10 lead, but the Warriors came back to tied it 15-15 before taking an 18-17 lead into the break.

Penn-Trafford outscored the Warriors, 10-4, in the third quarter to take a 28-21 advantage as Casper and freshman Bella Long hit 3s.

Pace picked up in the fourth. Senior forward Taylor Wisniewski hit a turnaround jumper, Casper banked in a layup and Long made a 3 to put the Warriors ahead 35-24.

Long's drive and score through traffic made it a 12-point lead, but Stawovy and Coddington hit back-to-back 3s to make it 40-34. Long had all eight of her points in the second half.

Aunkst didn't have a field goal in the second half but went 6 for 6 from the foul line, including 4 of 4 in the last minute.

“Mackenzie was outstanding end-to-end for us again,” Giannikas said. “And Bella hit a couple of big 3s for us.”

Coddington's 3 with 11.5 seconds left made it 42-37.

“Down the road, we're going to have to keep grinding it out,” Eisaman said. “If we don't shoot it well, we're in trouble because we're small. I like where we're headed.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.