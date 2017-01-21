Greensburg Central Catholic boys basketball rides 3s to win over Norwin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Central Catholic made eight 3-pointers Saturday night, the most the undefeated Centurions have made in a game all season.

“Eight is a lot for us,” coach Greg Bisignani said. “We don't usually attempt eight 3s in a game.”

Five players hit from behind the arc, including senior guard Alvin Ross, who made a trio from long range as the Class 2A No. 1-ranked Centurions got past Norwin, 67-48, in the Shootout at Seton Hill's McKenna Center.

“We want him to shoot more,” Bisignani said of Ross, nicknamed “LA” for “Little Alvin.”

LA helped GCC continue its showtime.

The 3s allowed the Centurions to build a double-digit lead by halftime, as sophomore guard Asa Klimchock made a pair from deep, and they allowed them to pad their advantage late.

“I am always looking to get us a better shot,” said Ross, who transferred from Frazier two years ago. “No one on this team is selfish.”

Seniors continued to light the way with Ben Hertzog scoring a game-high 19 points and Neal McDermott adding 18 for GCC (14-0), which has beaten three 6A teams, two from 4A and a 3A team.

“Any time you play a 6A team, you know it's going to be challenging,” Bisignani said. “Norwin came out and played hard. That was one of the better teams we played all year.

“We're getting better every game. We shot the ball well tonight.”

Norwin, a 6A school looking to shake off two disappointing losses from the week — by a combined three points — fought back in the third.

Anthony DelleFemine, who just made tipoff after making a visit to Robert Morris for football, and Josh Ratesic made 3-pointers to help the Knights cut the lead to six (39-33).

GCC led 44-37 after three quarters. DelleFemine led Norwin with 15 points, and Jake Williams added 11.

The Centurions didn't show panic when their grasp weakened.

“We played our game,” Hertzog said. “We play teams with good guards and a good big man, so we're used to it. We knew Norwin would go on runs. But we knew we could make shots if we got to the rim.”

In the fourth, Ross made two 3s, McDermott scored seven points and Hertzog chipped in six as the lead ballooned to 20.

“We always play good defense, and everyone in our offense can score,” Ross said.

Ross and Jack Liberatore each had nine points, and Klimchock had eight.

“They have so many pieces,” Norwin coach Lynn Washowich said of GCC.

“There aren't a lot of teams that have so many guys who can handle the ball like that from all spots on the floor. They're one of the better teams we'll play in terms of size.”

Norwin has lost three in a row and six of its last seven.

“There are only so many games left,” Washowich said. “We're going to get them or not get them. You only get so many more chances.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.