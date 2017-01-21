Westmoreland roundup: Penn-Trafford boys drop Jeannette at Shootout

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penn-Trafford boys basketball team (5-10) got its second win in a row as the Warriors made 10 3-pointers to defeat Jeannette (8-8), 68-48, in the Shootout at Seton Hill.

Sean Kelly scored a game-high 17 points, and Cam Seigfreid and Kevin Stinelli each scored 15 for the Warriors, who held Jeannette to six points in the second quarter.

Robert Kennedy scored 16, Tre Cunningham 11 and Mike Pompei 10 for Jeannette.

Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Norwin 48 — Class 2A No. 1 Greensburg Central (14-0) made a season-high eight 3-pointers to keep its record unblemished with a win over 6A Norwin (7-9) at the Shootout at Seton Hill.

Ben Hertzog scored 19 points, and Neal McDermott added 18 as the Centurions staved off the Knights in the third quarter.

Anthony DelleFemine led Norwin with 15 points, and Jake Williams added 11.

Hempfield 52, Indiana 48 — Hempfield (5-10) made 11 3-pointers and led by 16 at one point before holding off Indiana (11-5) in the Shootout at Seton Hill.

The Indians cut it to two, 48-46, with 22.2 seconds left on a layup by Carlos Carter, but Hempfield pulled away with late free throws.

Parker Lucas led the Spartans with 18 points, and Ryan Hoff scored 16 for the Indians.

Girls basketball

Hempfield 42, McKeesport 36 — Hempfield (10-3) jumped out to a first-half lead and held off a late comeback by McKeesport (7-9) in the opening game of the Shootout at Seton Hill.

Jessica Persin led the Spartans with nine points, and Ali Belgiovane and Michelle Burns had eight apiece in the victory.

Steel Valley 45, Jeannette 37 — Olivia Sirnic scored a game-high 22 points for Jeannette (5-9), but it wasn't enough as the Jayhawks fall to Steel Valley (4-10) in nonsection action.

Homer-Center 64, Ligonier Valley 42 — Alexis Leysock finished with 13 points, including two 3-pointers to lead Homer-Center (13-2, 9-2) to a Heritage Conference win over Ligonier Valley (4-13, 2-7). Olivia Miller recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the loss for Ligonier Valley.

Competitive Spirit PIAA CompetitiveSpirit Championships — Bethel Park captured the PIAA Competitive Spirit championship in the small squad division at the Giant Center in Hershey. Bethel Park scored 81.53 points, and Pine-Richland finished second (80.30).