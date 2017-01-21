High school scores, schedules for Jan. 21, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Saturday's results
WPIAL
Shootout at New Castle Tournament
New Castle 41, Allderdice 40
Avonworth at Laurel (n)
Shootout at Seton Hill University tournament
Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Norwin 48
Hempfield 52, Indiana 48
Jeannette 68, Penn-Trafford 48
Penn Hills vs. Highlands (n)
Class 6A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 66, Upper St. Clair 56
Nonsection
Altoona 63, Gateway 56, OT
Carmichaels 51, Avella 38
Ellwood City 60, Portersville Christian 45
Laurel Highlands 82, Uniontown 60
Mt. Lebanon 52, Chartiers Valley 45
University, W.Va. 83, Westinghouse 50
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Ligonier Valley (n)
Girls
Saturday's results
WPIAL
Shootout at Seton Hill University tournament
Penn-Trafford 44, Greensburg Central Catholic 37
Hempfield 42, McKeesport 36
Class 3A
Section 2
South Side Beaver 77, Waynesburg 22
Class A
Section 2
Geibel 49, Avella 46
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin 63, Slippery Rock 37
Pine-Richland 41, Connellsville 33
Cumberland Valley 47, Mt. Lebanon 35
Ellwood City 47, Northgate 25
Imani Christian at Farrell (n)
North Allegheny 54, State College 42
Oakland Catholic 41, Chartiers Valley 33
Penn Hills 51, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 48
South Park 59, Upper St. Clair 42
Steel Valley 45, Jeannette 37
West Allegheny 64, Ambridge 57
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 64, Ligonier Valley 42
Competitive Spirit
Saturday's results
2017 PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships
at Hershey, Pa.
Large Division
1. Cumberland Valley, 84.13; 2. Springfield, 82.60; 3. Baldwin, 77.93; 4. Garnet Valley, 76.40; 5. Avon Grove, 72.33; 6. Central Bucks West, 71.40.
Medium Division
1. Haverford, 84.33; 2. Pennridge, 82.47; 3. St. Hubert's, 82.00; 4. North Allegheny, 81.30; 5. Shaler, 80:53; 6. Bishop McCort, 77.97; 7. Hazleton, 75.37; 8. Easton, 72.13; 9. Central Bucks South, 72.07, 10. Quakertown Community. 71.60; 11. Nazareth, 67.83; 12. Richland, 66.93.
Small Division
1. Bethel Park, 81.53; 2. Pine-Richland, 80.30; 3. Hampton, 79.93; 4. Butler, 79.53; 5. Upper Darby, 78.90; 6. Johnstown, 77.73; 7. Methacton, 76.30; 8. Lansdale Catholic, 72.10; 9. Archbishop Carroll, 71.90; 10. Wilson Area, 71.67; 11. Southern Lehigh, 70.90; 12. South Fayette, 68.90.
Wrestling
Saturday's results
Nonconference
Kiski 69, McDowell 6
Allegheny County Wrestling Championships, Fox Chapel
106
First: Frankie Bonura, Moon d. Tyler Kocak, Hampton, 13-6.
Third: Nathan Lukez, Pine-Richland p. Shane Kelley, Pittsburgh CC, 2:52.
Fifth: Ryan Sullivan, Shaler p. Jeremy MacPherson, North Hills, :43.
Seventh: Eddie Heuhn, Carlynton p. Tony Montgomery, Chartiers Valley, 1;52.
113
First: Amir Muhammad, Baldwin m.d. Jacob Downing, North Allegheny, 13-1.
Third: Zachary Macy, Chartiers Valley p. Cameron Wilson, Keystone Oaks, 1:57.
Fifth: Devyn Giovengo, Montour won by forfeit over Sam Hillegas, North Hills.
Seventh: Gavin James, Plum won by DQ over Ethan Shulak, Highlands, :59.
120
First: Alex Salas, Pine-Richland d. Dylan Winters, Shaler, 7-3.
Third: Zach Wright, Hampton m.d. Dan Kyle, Upper St. Clair, 20-6.
Fifth: Keenan Sheffield, Perry d. Gabe Falo, North Allegheny, 3-1.
Seventh: Nick Reconnu, Montour p. Jamil Prude, Allderdice, 2:19.
126
First: Justin Perkins, Penn Hills d. John Rocco-Kazalas, 8-1.
Third: Ian Scarberry, Shaler p. Joe Mwete, Brashear, 2:52.
Fifth: Brian Perri, Mt. Lebanon p. Mason Boehm, Gateway, 2:26.
Seventh: Tyler Curtiss, Upper St. Clair p. Liam Helon, Hampton, 2:21.
132
First: Hunter Baxter, Pine-Richland m.d. Garrett Reinsfelder, Shaler, 10-1.
Third: Grant Walnoha, Upper St. Clair d. Ken Azzerallo, Avonworth, 4-2.
Fifth: Vincent Schmitt, Hampton d. Cameron Allegeir, Baldwin, 4-0.
Seventh: Jackson Gray, Mt. Lebanon, t.f. Alec Paree, Chartiers Valley, 15-0 (1:49).
138
First: Nick Acuna, Moon d. Garrett Burnham, Pine-Richland, 3-0.
Third: John MacPherson, North Hills d. Eric Warren, Shaler, 3-2 (OT).
Fifth: Alex Weber, Thomas Jefferson won by forfeit over Dom Means, Pittsburgh CC.
Seventh: Jason Stevans, South Allegheny d. Ian Kobistek, Carlynton, 5-0.
145
First: Dallas Bulsak, South Park d. Dom Davido, Plum, 4-0.
Third: Mike Nagy, Pittsburgh CC d. Justice Jones, Carrick, 7-6.
Fifth: Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park d. Ben Sales, Pine-Richland, 7-2.
Seventh: Alim Kapitonov, Mt. Lebanon p. Austin Dohl, Quaker Valley, 2:50.
152
First: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Jake Polllak, Shaler, 3-1 (OT).
Third: Nick Geyer, Pine-Richland d. Logan Witwicki, Carlynton, 1-0.
Fifth: Jon Hoover, North Allegheny won by forfeit over Hunter Kernan, Bethel Park.
Seventh: Nico Marisco, Montour t.f. Connor Sidoruk, Baldwin, 18-3 (4:23).
160
First: Eric Hong, North Allegheny m.d. Jason Montgomery, Bethel Park, 11-3.
Third: Nathan Mankey, North Hills d. Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson, 3-2.
Fifth: Turner Gray, Mt. Lebanon p. Vincent Rauso, Pittsburgh CC, 2:12.
Seventh: Cody Jenkins, South Allegheny t.f. L.J. Orbovich, Carrick, 16-0 (3:43).
170
First: Gehrig Hutchinson, Baldwin d. Dante Presutti, Montour, 4-2.
Third: Billy Myers, Fox Chapel d. Rich Harris, Woodland Hills, 3-1.
Fifth: Collin Eger, Chartiers Valley d. Jon Frazier, Shaler, 7-1.
Seventh: Damon Thompson, North Hills won by forfeit over Tyree White, Penn Hills.
182
First: Nino Bonaccorsi, Bethel Park t.d. Mike Mahon, Fox Chapel, 20-5 (5:00).
Third: Jake Stotz, North Hills d. Austin McConaghy, Moon, 5-2.
Fifth: Jacob Fritsch, North Allegheny d. Collin Funkhouser, Montour, 2-0.
Seventh: Luke Petruzzi, Thomas Jefferson p. Logan Moller, McKeesport, :50.
195
First: Jake Woodley, North Allegheny m.d. Eli Grape, Upper St. Clair, 14-4.
Third: Max Marraccini, South Allegheny p. Keyshawn Smith, Plum, 3:16.
Fifth: Alec Yochym, Moon p. Brian Fulton, North Hills, :57.
Seventh: Lou Worrall, Carlynton d. Sam Kniola, Mt. Lebanon, 5-2.
220
First: Ron D'Amico, Shaler d. Shamil Zaynullaev, Chartiers Valley, 11-8.
Third: Jake Slinger, Upper St. Clair d. Dustin Lanning, Thomas Jefferson, 3-0.
Fifth: Nathan Hoaglund, Mt. Lebanon p. Donovan Cutchember, Fox Chapel, 2:11.
Seventh: Brendan Scheller, Pine-Richland p. Karrson Ewing, Plum, 1:22.
285
First: Roman Macek, Montour d. Sean Bright, North Hills, 3-1.
Third: Gerald Brown, West Mifflin d. Derek Devine, North Allegheny, 8-1.
Fifth: Jared Pegher, Fox Chapel p. Jesse Berzonski, Hempton, 1:35.
Seventh: Deshawn Butler, Penn Hills p. Tyler Caragein, Keystone Oaks, 3:31.
Section tournaments
Wednesday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Semifinals
Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Armstrong at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
Upper St. Clair at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
Shaler at Butler, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley at Butler, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Semifinals
Moon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Waynesburg at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Montour at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Semifinals
Ellwood City at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.; Freedom vs. Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Laurel at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
Elizabeth Forward at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Derry vs. Beth-Center at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Mt. Pleasant at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
Valley at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Burrell vs. Keystone Oaks at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Summit at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
*Winners of semifinal matches will meet for section title at 7:30 p.m. Losing teams also will meet to decide third and fourth place. The top five finishers advance to the WPIAL tournament
