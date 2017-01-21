Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

High school scores, schedules for Jan. 21, 2017

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 11:09 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

High schools

Basketball

Saturday's results

WPIAL

Shootout at New Castle Tournament

New Castle 41, Allderdice 40

Avonworth at Laurel (n)

Shootout at Seton Hill University tournament

Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Norwin 48

Hempfield 52, Indiana 48

Jeannette 68, Penn-Trafford 48

Penn Hills vs. Highlands (n)

Class 6A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 66, Upper St. Clair 56

Nonsection

Altoona 63, Gateway 56, OT

Carmichaels 51, Avella 38

Ellwood City 60, Portersville Christian 45

Laurel Highlands 82, Uniontown 60

Mt. Lebanon 52, Chartiers Valley 45

University, W.Va. 83, Westinghouse 50

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Ligonier Valley (n)

Girls

Saturday's results

WPIAL

Shootout at Seton Hill University tournament

Penn-Trafford 44, Greensburg Central Catholic 37

Hempfield 42, McKeesport 36

Class 3A

Section 2

South Side Beaver 77, Waynesburg 22

Class A

Section 2

Geibel 49, Avella 46

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin 63, Slippery Rock 37

Pine-Richland 41, Connellsville 33

Cumberland Valley 47, Mt. Lebanon 35

Ellwood City 47, Northgate 25

Imani Christian at Farrell (n)

North Allegheny 54, State College 42

Oakland Catholic 41, Chartiers Valley 33

Penn Hills 51, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 48

South Park 59, Upper St. Clair 42

Steel Valley 45, Jeannette 37

West Allegheny 64, Ambridge 57

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 64, Ligonier Valley 42

Competitive Spirit

Saturday's results

2017 PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships

at Hershey, Pa.

Large Division

1. Cumberland Valley, 84.13; 2. Springfield, 82.60; 3. Baldwin, 77.93; 4. Garnet Valley, 76.40; 5. Avon Grove, 72.33; 6. Central Bucks West, 71.40.

Medium Division

1. Haverford, 84.33; 2. Pennridge, 82.47; 3. St. Hubert's, 82.00; 4. North Allegheny, 81.30; 5. Shaler, 80:53; 6. Bishop McCort, 77.97; 7. Hazleton, 75.37; 8. Easton, 72.13; 9. Central Bucks South, 72.07, 10. Quakertown Community. 71.60; 11. Nazareth, 67.83; 12. Richland, 66.93.

Small Division

1. Bethel Park, 81.53; 2. Pine-Richland, 80.30; 3. Hampton, 79.93; 4. Butler, 79.53; 5. Upper Darby, 78.90; 6. Johnstown, 77.73; 7. Methacton, 76.30; 8. Lansdale Catholic, 72.10; 9. Archbishop Carroll, 71.90; 10. Wilson Area, 71.67; 11. Southern Lehigh, 70.90; 12. South Fayette, 68.90.

Wrestling

Saturday's results

Nonconference

Kiski 69, McDowell 6

Allegheny County Wrestling Championships, Fox Chapel

106

First: Frankie Bonura, Moon d. Tyler Kocak, Hampton, 13-6.

Third: Nathan Lukez, Pine-Richland p. Shane Kelley, Pittsburgh CC, 2:52.

Fifth: Ryan Sullivan, Shaler p. Jeremy MacPherson, North Hills, :43.

Seventh: Eddie Heuhn, Carlynton p. Tony Montgomery, Chartiers Valley, 1;52.

113

First: Amir Muhammad, Baldwin m.d. Jacob Downing, North Allegheny, 13-1.

Third: Zachary Macy, Chartiers Valley p. Cameron Wilson, Keystone Oaks, 1:57.

Fifth: Devyn Giovengo, Montour won by forfeit over Sam Hillegas, North Hills.

Seventh: Gavin James, Plum won by DQ over Ethan Shulak, Highlands, :59.

120

First: Alex Salas, Pine-Richland d. Dylan Winters, Shaler, 7-3.

Third: Zach Wright, Hampton m.d. Dan Kyle, Upper St. Clair, 20-6.

Fifth: Keenan Sheffield, Perry d. Gabe Falo, North Allegheny, 3-1.

Seventh: Nick Reconnu, Montour p. Jamil Prude, Allderdice, 2:19.

126

First: Justin Perkins, Penn Hills d. John Rocco-Kazalas, 8-1.

Third: Ian Scarberry, Shaler p. Joe Mwete, Brashear, 2:52.

Fifth: Brian Perri, Mt. Lebanon p. Mason Boehm, Gateway, 2:26.

Seventh: Tyler Curtiss, Upper St. Clair p. Liam Helon, Hampton, 2:21.

132

First: Hunter Baxter, Pine-Richland m.d. Garrett Reinsfelder, Shaler, 10-1.

Third: Grant Walnoha, Upper St. Clair d. Ken Azzerallo, Avonworth, 4-2.

Fifth: Vincent Schmitt, Hampton d. Cameron Allegeir, Baldwin, 4-0.

Seventh: Jackson Gray, Mt. Lebanon, t.f. Alec Paree, Chartiers Valley, 15-0 (1:49).

138

First: Nick Acuna, Moon d. Garrett Burnham, Pine-Richland, 3-0.

Third: John MacPherson, North Hills d. Eric Warren, Shaler, 3-2 (OT).

Fifth: Alex Weber, Thomas Jefferson won by forfeit over Dom Means, Pittsburgh CC.

Seventh: Jason Stevans, South Allegheny d. Ian Kobistek, Carlynton, 5-0.

145

First: Dallas Bulsak, South Park d. Dom Davido, Plum, 4-0.

Third: Mike Nagy, Pittsburgh CC d. Justice Jones, Carrick, 7-6.

Fifth: Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park d. Ben Sales, Pine-Richland, 7-2.

Seventh: Alim Kapitonov, Mt. Lebanon p. Austin Dohl, Quaker Valley, 2:50.

152

First: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Jake Polllak, Shaler, 3-1 (OT).

Third: Nick Geyer, Pine-Richland d. Logan Witwicki, Carlynton, 1-0.

Fifth: Jon Hoover, North Allegheny won by forfeit over Hunter Kernan, Bethel Park.

Seventh: Nico Marisco, Montour t.f. Connor Sidoruk, Baldwin, 18-3 (4:23).

160

First: Eric Hong, North Allegheny m.d. Jason Montgomery, Bethel Park, 11-3.

Third: Nathan Mankey, North Hills d. Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson, 3-2.

Fifth: Turner Gray, Mt. Lebanon p. Vincent Rauso, Pittsburgh CC, 2:12.

Seventh: Cody Jenkins, South Allegheny t.f. L.J. Orbovich, Carrick, 16-0 (3:43).

170

First: Gehrig Hutchinson, Baldwin d. Dante Presutti, Montour, 4-2.

Third: Billy Myers, Fox Chapel d. Rich Harris, Woodland Hills, 3-1.

Fifth: Collin Eger, Chartiers Valley d. Jon Frazier, Shaler, 7-1.

Seventh: Damon Thompson, North Hills won by forfeit over Tyree White, Penn Hills.

182

First: Nino Bonaccorsi, Bethel Park t.d. Mike Mahon, Fox Chapel, 20-5 (5:00).

Third: Jake Stotz, North Hills d. Austin McConaghy, Moon, 5-2.

Fifth: Jacob Fritsch, North Allegheny d. Collin Funkhouser, Montour, 2-0.

Seventh: Luke Petruzzi, Thomas Jefferson p. Logan Moller, McKeesport, :50.

195

First: Jake Woodley, North Allegheny m.d. Eli Grape, Upper St. Clair, 14-4.

Third: Max Marraccini, South Allegheny p. Keyshawn Smith, Plum, 3:16.

Fifth: Alec Yochym, Moon p. Brian Fulton, North Hills, :57.

Seventh: Lou Worrall, Carlynton d. Sam Kniola, Mt. Lebanon, 5-2.

220

First: Ron D'Amico, Shaler d. Shamil Zaynullaev, Chartiers Valley, 11-8.

Third: Jake Slinger, Upper St. Clair d. Dustin Lanning, Thomas Jefferson, 3-0.

Fifth: Nathan Hoaglund, Mt. Lebanon p. Donovan Cutchember, Fox Chapel, 2:11.

Seventh: Brendan Scheller, Pine-Richland p. Karrson Ewing, Plum, 1:22.

285

First: Roman Macek, Montour d. Sean Bright, North Hills, 3-1.

Third: Gerald Brown, West Mifflin d. Derek Devine, North Allegheny, 8-1.

Fifth: Jared Pegher, Fox Chapel p. Jesse Berzonski, Hempton, 1:35.

Seventh: Deshawn Butler, Penn Hills p. Tyler Caragein, Keystone Oaks, 3:31.

Section tournaments

Wednesday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Semifinals

Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Armstrong at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

Upper St. Clair at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

Shaler at Butler, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley at Butler, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Semifinals

Moon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Waynesburg at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Montour at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Semifinals

Ellwood City at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.; Freedom vs. Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Laurel at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

Elizabeth Forward at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Derry vs. Beth-Center at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Mt. Pleasant at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

Valley at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Burrell vs. Keystone Oaks at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Summit at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

*Winners of semifinal matches will meet for section title at 7:30 p.m. Losing teams also will meet to decide third and fourth place. The top five finishers advance to the WPIAL tournament

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.