Miller keeping it together For Ligonier Valley girls basketball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Olivia Miller has been all-around contributor for the Ligonier Valley basketball team this season:

Ligonier Valley senior Olivia Miller doesn't believe any personal accomplishment takes the sting out of not putting a more notches in the win column.

Miller became the Rams' all-time leading scorer during a Jan. 16 loss to Tyrone, Ligonier Valley's ninth loss during an 11-game losing streak.

The Rams stopped the streak Friday with a 43-35 win over Northern Cambria, thanks to 29 points from Miller, who has 1,190 career points.

“It's definitely a bright spot,” said Miller about breaking the record. “I wish I could help more.”

It's an ambitious goal. Statistically, it would be difficult to accomplish.

Miller leads the Rams in scoring (19.3 points per game), rebounding (10.5) and steals (1.8).

“She's drawing double, triple and quadruple teams,” Ligonier Valley coach Tim Gustin said. “She's an athlete who finds a way to get to the basket, to the foul line and put up points.”

Ligonier Valley, as a whole, has struggled to score.

The Rams (4-13, 2-8 Heritage Conference) average 41.6 points per game.

They shoot 28 percent from the field and 16 percent from the 3-point line.

Sophomore Alexia Boyd is Ligonier Valley's second-leading scorer, averaging 4.8 points per game. Miller feels collectively the Rams' confidence on offense is starting to improve.

“When times get rough, they look for me to bump and score,” Miller said. “In the past couple games, they've been stepping up and not looking for me as much. I think it's really awesome because all of them can score. They've been taking more responsibility.”

Finding players to take responsibility isn't easy with a young group.

Miller is one of two seniors, along with Kacie Flickinger. on the roster.

Ligonier Valley took a hit when the it lost last year's leading scorer, Lexi Petrof, to an ankle injury before the season started.

Miller said not having any seniors on last year's team helped her and Flickinger.

“We've been learning to pick up what the seniors would have been doing last year,” Miller said. “A lot of directing on the floor, that's our position … and we have a lot of people on our team as a whole that are tough on themselves. We have to keep each other's heads up and stay positive.”

Miller handles the increased defensive attention is by crashing the boards. She has more than 750 career rebounds and has worked to get in the right position.

In the past, she tried to out-jump people.

“A lot of points have come from putbacks,” Miller said. “This year, I'm really focused on my inside game of boxing out. In past years, I haven't been good with that.”

What she has been good with is setting an example.

Helping the program isn't contained to what appears on the stat sheet.

“She goes after every rebound and dives for loose balls,” Gustin said. “It's contagious.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.