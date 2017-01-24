Kromka's triple-double leads Gateway past Kiski Area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's easy to say that John Paul Kromka has been the difference-maker for Gateway this season.

With the 6-foot-8 junior in the lineup, the Gators are 6-0 in the section. Without him in December, they went 1-6.

Kromka showed his prowess again Tuesday night with 14 points, 18 rebounds and 10 blocked shots as Gateway (7-8, 6-0) held on to defeat Kiski Area, 39-36.

The victory secures a WPIAL Class 5A playoff berth from Section 3 for the Gators, their 20th in school history.

“He's a big-time player, and big-time players do big-time things,” Gateway coach Daryn Freedman said. “He made free throws down the stretch, and he made other big plays. The first half, he tried to distribute the ball. The second half, they went man-to-man, and we took advantage of that and made some big buckets.”

“He's such a good talent,” Cavaliers coach Joe Tutchstone said of Kromka. “It's tough, but we try to limit his touches. When he doesn't touch the ball, he can't score. But he's so big and so athletic, it's tough to get around him.”

Despite the loss, Kiski Area (9-6, 4-2) is alone in second place in Section 3. Both losses have come to the Gators.

Tuesday's setback ended the first five-game winning streak for the Cavaliers in four seasons.

Gateway took a 20-10 lead on a shot by Mark Bozicevic with 2 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first half.

Kiski Area used two three-point plays to get back into the game early in the third quarter, courtesy of Kyle Harris and Nick Bisceglia.

A putback by Jonathan Bracy late in the third quarter cut the Gateway lead to 24-23, but Kromka's basket put the Gators in front by three as the quarter ended.

Gateway hit 9 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to ice the decision.

A 3-pointer by Connor Martin, who played most of the game in foul trouble, brought the Cavaliers to within 30-28, but that was as close as Kiski Area would get.

“In the past in these close games, we've hit some shots,” Tutchstone said. “But tonight, those shots didn't go down. We couldn't get that big bucket. But they went to their guy, Kromka.”

“This is what high school basketball is all about,” Freedman said. “Two teams that are playing well; first and second place in the section, and that's what you got.”

Bracy had 17 points for the Cavaliers and pulled down seven rebounds. D.J. Franklin also contributed seven rebounds as Kiski Area was 10 of 12 in free throws.

George Guido is a freelance writer.