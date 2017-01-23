Mt. Pleasant comes up short against Keystone Oaks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Keystone Oaks coach Ron Muszynski kept yelling “mosquito” when his team ran down the floor.

That's the team's code word for full-court press. And it buzzed in Mt. Pleasant's ear all night.

The visiting Golden Eagles used intense pressure, especially in the decisive third quarter, to stave off the Vikings and avoid an upset with a 56-51 win Monday night in a Section 3-4A game.

Keystone Oaks (13-2, 9-0), ranked No. 2 in Class 4A by the Tribune-Review, ran its winning streak to seven, and Mt. Pleasant's ended at four in a row. The Golden Eagles inched closer to the section title despite shooting 5 for 15 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.

Mt. Pleasant, with flickering hopes of winning a section title, led 26-24 at halftime in a clash of teams that don't seem to belong in the same section but continue to feel one another out as the path to the playoffs clears.

It was a much different game than the teams' first meeting when Keystone Oaks rolled 59-39. But Mt. Pleasant (10-6, 6-3) struggled to get the ball down court in the third quarter when the Golden Eagles went on 20-2 run to build a 47-34 lead heading to the fourth.

Mt. Pleasant coach Scott Giacobbi thought his team played well, and the result was more self-inflicted.

“There was a four-minute stretch where we hurt ourselves,” Giacobbi said. “We had some turnovers and some flawed execution. What that press does is take away the good looks you want. We couldn't run a lot of our halfcourt stuff.”

Keystone Oaks outscored the Vikings, 23-8, in the third.

“We told the girls what was on the line,” Muszynski said. “They haven't really been in this position before, with teams gunning for them. They have to play all 32 minutes. At halftime we talked. We didn't yell. We talked, and the girls responded.”

Mt. Pleasant chipped away at the deficit, and senior guard Kerri Bungard, who scored a game-high 19 points, made a leaner to get the Vikings within 49-44 with 3 minutes, 51 seconds to play. Bungard put back a miss to make it 53-47, and junior guard Colleen Trainer made two free throws and followed with a layup to close the gap to 55-51 with 14 seconds left.

Jaylen Hoffman made two free throws for Keystone Oaks for her team's final points.

Senior guard Gabbi Keefer scored all nine of her points in the second quarter for Mt. Pleasant, which slowed things down to start the second half. But the Golden Eagles pushed the pace to make their key run.

Sophomore Gillian Piccolino led Keystone Oaks with 17 points, and senior Maleyah Agurs and sophomore Jaylen Hoffmann had 11 apiece.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.