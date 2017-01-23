Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Mt. Pleasant comes up short against Keystone Oaks

Bill Beckner | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 9:54 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant's Colleen Trainer (center) has her shot altered by Keystone Oaks' Isabella Bogdan (left) and Gillian Piccolino (30) during the first quarter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.
Mt. Pleasant's Gabby Keefer (right) attempts a shot and is fouled by Keystone Oaks' Linda Washburn (34) during the first quarter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.
Mt. Pleasant's Colleen Trainer (11) makes a no-look pass to the corner as Keystone Oaks' Jaylen Hoffmann (22) and Maleyah Agurs (14) defend during the first quarter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.
Mt. Pleasant's Colleen Trainer (11) drives to the basket on Keystone Oaks' Jaylen Hoffmann (22) during the first quarter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.
Keystone Oaks' Linda Washburn (34 takes a shot off a rebound as Mt. Pleasant's Aubrie Beranek (14) defends during the second quarter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.
Mt. Pleasant's Hannah Hempfield (22) takes a shot in front of Keystone Oaks' Keagan Brownlee (32) during the first quarter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.
Mt. Pleasant's Hannah Hempfield (22) is unable to save a ball from going out of bounds during the second quarter against Keystone Oaks on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.
Mt. Pleasant head coach Scott Giacobbi relays instructions to his team during the second quarter againstKeystone Oaks on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.
Mt. Pleasant's Christiana Czegan (15) makes a play to save the ball from going out of bounds in front Keystone Oaks' Maleyah Agurs (14) late in the game on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Keystone Oaks won 56-51.
Mt. Pleasant's Colleen Trainer (center) puts up a shot off a rebound during the final minute of play against Keystone Oaks on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Keystone Oaks won 56-51.
Mt. Pleasant's Christiana Czegan (15) scores in front of Keystone Oaks defender Gillian Piccolino (30) during the fourth quarter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Keystone Oaks won 56-51.
Mt. Pleasant's Hannah Hempfield (22) breaks to the basket off a steal as Keystone Oaks' Gillian Piccolino (30) gives chase late in the game on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Keystone Oaks won 56-51.
Keystone Oaks' Gillian Piccolino (30) grabs a defensive rebound in front of Mt. Pleasant's Christiana Czegan (15) late in the game on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Keystone Oaks won 56-51.
Mt. Pleasant's Colleen Trainer (11) attempts a shot over Keystone Oaks' Gillian Piccolino (30) during the first quarter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.
Mt. Pleasant's Colleen Trainer (11) grabs a loose ball in front of Keystone Oaks' Keagan Brownlee (32) during the second quarter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.
Mt. Pleasant forward Kerri Bungard (32) scores on a 3-point shot early in the first quarter against Keystone Oaks on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.
Keystone Oaks' Keagan Brownlee (32) misses on a 3-point shot attempt during the second quarter against Mt. Pleasant on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.
Mt. Pleasant's Christiana Czegan (15) and Keystone Oaks' Linda Washburn (34) tie-up the ball during the second quarter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.
Mt. Pleasant's Kerri Bungard (32) hits a 3-point shot from the top of the key during the first quarter against Keystone Oaks on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.
Keystone Oaks' Maleyah Agurs (14) attempts a 3-point shot during the second quarter against Mt. Pleasant on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.

Keystone Oaks coach Ron Muszynski kept yelling “mosquito” when his team ran down the floor.

That's the team's code word for full-court press. And it buzzed in Mt. Pleasant's ear all night.

The visiting Golden Eagles used intense pressure, especially in the decisive third quarter, to stave off the Vikings and avoid an upset with a 56-51 win Monday night in a Section 3-4A game.

Keystone Oaks (13-2, 9-0), ranked No. 2 in Class 4A by the Tribune-Review, ran its winning streak to seven, and Mt. Pleasant's ended at four in a row. The Golden Eagles inched closer to the section title despite shooting 5 for 15 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.

Mt. Pleasant, with flickering hopes of winning a section title, led 26-24 at halftime in a clash of teams that don't seem to belong in the same section but continue to feel one another out as the path to the playoffs clears.

It was a much different game than the teams' first meeting when Keystone Oaks rolled 59-39. But Mt. Pleasant (10-6, 6-3) struggled to get the ball down court in the third quarter when the Golden Eagles went on 20-2 run to build a 47-34 lead heading to the fourth.

Mt. Pleasant coach Scott Giacobbi thought his team played well, and the result was more self-inflicted.

“There was a four-minute stretch where we hurt ourselves,” Giacobbi said. “We had some turnovers and some flawed execution. What that press does is take away the good looks you want. We couldn't run a lot of our halfcourt stuff.”

Keystone Oaks outscored the Vikings, 23-8, in the third.

“We told the girls what was on the line,” Muszynski said. “They haven't really been in this position before, with teams gunning for them. They have to play all 32 minutes. At halftime we talked. We didn't yell. We talked, and the girls responded.”

Mt. Pleasant chipped away at the deficit, and senior guard Kerri Bungard, who scored a game-high 19 points, made a leaner to get the Vikings within 49-44 with 3 minutes, 51 seconds to play. Bungard put back a miss to make it 53-47, and junior guard Colleen Trainer made two free throws and followed with a layup to close the gap to 55-51 with 14 seconds left.

Jaylen Hoffman made two free throws for Keystone Oaks for her team's final points.

Senior guard Gabbi Keefer scored all nine of her points in the second quarter for Mt. Pleasant, which slowed things down to start the second half. But the Golden Eagles pushed the pace to make their key run.

Sophomore Gillian Piccolino led Keystone Oaks with 17 points, and senior Maleyah Agurs and sophomore Jaylen Hoffmann had 11 apiece.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

