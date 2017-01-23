Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Porter's 31 sparks victory for Southmoreland girls

Staff Reports | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 9:48 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Olivia Porter erupted for a game-high 31 points and hit all 10 of her free throws to carry Southmoreland to a 68-55 victory over Belle Vernon in a Section 3-4A girls basketball game Monday night.

Carissa Cyphert added 12 points for the Scotties (10-6, 3-6).

Ashley Russell scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Kelsey Green had 12 for Belle Vernon (8-7, 4-4).

Greensburg Salem 30, Uniontown 29 — The Greensburg Salem girls basketball team moved to .500 on the season with a Section 3-5A win. The Golden Lions, now 6-2 in section play, have won three of their past four games.

Elizabeth Forward 66, Yough 14 — Sierra Dawson and Julia Jenkins each scored 13 points to lead Elizabeth Forward (8-9, 5-4) to a Section 3-4A win.

Yough (1-14, 0-9) fell behind 17-3 in the first quarter.

South Park 55, Derry 41 — Brittany Andrews had 16 points to lead South Park (9-6, 7-2) to a Section 3-4A win.Morgan Kelly scored eight points for Derry (6-8, 1-7).

California 39, Jeannette 24 — Jenna Miller scored 16 points to help No. 4 California (15-1, 7-1) earn a Section 3-2A win. Olivia Sirnic scored 15 points for the Jayhawks (5-10, 3-6), who will play Southmoreland in a nonsection game Tuesday at home.

Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Serra Catholic 41 — The No. 2 Centurions (11-4, 9-0) opened a 19-5 lead and rolled to a Section 3-2A win.

Brittany Stawovy had 15 points, Haley Moore scored 14, Maddy Coddington added 12 and Anna Eisaman tallied 11 for Greensburg Central Catholic.

Aaliyah Coleman scored 24 points and 11 rebounds for Serra Catholic (7-8, 3-6).

