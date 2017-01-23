Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Canon-McMillan girls edge Upper St. Clair

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 10:18 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Izzy Allen's putback as time expired sealed Canon-McMillan's 43-42 victory over Upper St. Clair in a Section 3-6A girls basketball game Monday night.

Allen had 11 points and Cheyenne Trest scored 16 for the Big Macs (7-8, 3-3). Kate Groninger had 11 points for Upper St. Clair (1-14, 0-6).

North Allegheny 54, Shaler 24 — Rachel Martindale had 17 points to pace No. 2 North Allegheny (16-1, 5-1) in a Section 1-6A win. Hailey Zeise added 14 points for the Tigers.

Pine-Richland 50, Seneca Valley 39 — Amanda Kalin scored 22 points to lead No. 1 Pine-Richland (17-0, 6-0) to a Section 1-6A victory. The Rams closed on a 50-39 run.

Mt. Lebanon 71, Baldwin 40 — McKenzie Bushee had 20 points and Kate Sramac added 15 to guide No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (13-4, 6-0) to a Section 3-6A victory. Lauren Gilbert had 15 points for Baldwin (7-8, 2-5).

Chartiers Valley 73, Lincoln Park 32 — Megan McConnell had 21 points to pace Chartiers Valley (9-7, 4-2) in a Section 1-5A victory.

Montour 67, West Allegheny 63 — Courtney Tomas had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and Amalia Esposito had 18 points to guide Montour (7-7, 3-3) to a Section 1-5A victory. Hannah Lindemuth scored 19 for West Allegheny (11-6, 4-2).

Avonworth 60, Steel Valley 43 — Hayden Robinson scored 19 points and had seven rebounds and Hunter Robinson scored 11 points and had 13 rebounds to lead Avonworth (9-5, 4-2) to a Section 3-3A win.

Bishop Canevin 59, Seton-La Salle 35 — Shamyjha Price had 17 points and Gillan Gustine scored 15 as No. 1 Bishop Canevin (12-4, 8-0) earned a Section 3-3A win. Alayna Ziegler had 13 points for the Rebels (4-11, 4-4).

Cornell 75, Union 21 — Daeja Quick had 16 points, 13 steals and 10 assists to lead No. 3 Cornell (11-4, 5-1) to a Section 1-A win.

Mars 45, Carlynton 40 — Lauren Wasylson had 18 points to lead Mars (11-5) to a nonsection win. Ashleigh Wilson's 14 points led Carlynton (9-5, 5-1).

Boys basketball

Bishop Canevin 77, Sto-Rox 26 — Kellan Gustine scored 22 points as No. 3 Bishop Canevin (11-3, 7-1) won a Section 3-AA game.

Football

Football coach Dave Vestal said he resigned his position at Seneca Valley on Monday. Vestal compiled a 13-9 record in two seasons with the Raiders. He was 92-59 over 14 seasons before that at Hopewell.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.