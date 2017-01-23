Pittsburgh high school roundup: Canon-McMillan girls edge Upper St. Clair

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Izzy Allen's putback as time expired sealed Canon-McMillan's 43-42 victory over Upper St. Clair in a Section 3-6A girls basketball game Monday night.

Allen had 11 points and Cheyenne Trest scored 16 for the Big Macs (7-8, 3-3). Kate Groninger had 11 points for Upper St. Clair (1-14, 0-6).

North Allegheny 54, Shaler 24 — Rachel Martindale had 17 points to pace No. 2 North Allegheny (16-1, 5-1) in a Section 1-6A win. Hailey Zeise added 14 points for the Tigers.

Pine-Richland 50, Seneca Valley 39 — Amanda Kalin scored 22 points to lead No. 1 Pine-Richland (17-0, 6-0) to a Section 1-6A victory. The Rams closed on a 50-39 run.

Mt. Lebanon 71, Baldwin 40 — McKenzie Bushee had 20 points and Kate Sramac added 15 to guide No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (13-4, 6-0) to a Section 3-6A victory. Lauren Gilbert had 15 points for Baldwin (7-8, 2-5).

Chartiers Valley 73, Lincoln Park 32 — Megan McConnell had 21 points to pace Chartiers Valley (9-7, 4-2) in a Section 1-5A victory.

Montour 67, West Allegheny 63 — Courtney Tomas had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and Amalia Esposito had 18 points to guide Montour (7-7, 3-3) to a Section 1-5A victory. Hannah Lindemuth scored 19 for West Allegheny (11-6, 4-2).

Avonworth 60, Steel Valley 43 — Hayden Robinson scored 19 points and had seven rebounds and Hunter Robinson scored 11 points and had 13 rebounds to lead Avonworth (9-5, 4-2) to a Section 3-3A win.

Bishop Canevin 59, Seton-La Salle 35 — Shamyjha Price had 17 points and Gillan Gustine scored 15 as No. 1 Bishop Canevin (12-4, 8-0) earned a Section 3-3A win. Alayna Ziegler had 13 points for the Rebels (4-11, 4-4).

Cornell 75, Union 21 — Daeja Quick had 16 points, 13 steals and 10 assists to lead No. 3 Cornell (11-4, 5-1) to a Section 1-A win.

Mars 45, Carlynton 40 — Lauren Wasylson had 18 points to lead Mars (11-5) to a nonsection win. Ashleigh Wilson's 14 points led Carlynton (9-5, 5-1).

Boys basketball

Bishop Canevin 77, Sto-Rox 26 — Kellan Gustine scored 22 points as No. 3 Bishop Canevin (11-3, 7-1) won a Section 3-AA game.

Football

Football coach Dave Vestal said he resigned his position at Seneca Valley on Monday. Vestal compiled a 13-9 record in two seasons with the Raiders. He was 92-59 over 14 seasons before that at Hopewell.