High school scores, schedules for Jan. 23, 2017

Basketball

Boys

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 84, Jefferson-Morgan 53

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 77, Sto-Rox 26

Nonsection

Brownsville 76, Frazier 72

First Love Christian 75, Obama Academy 73

Freeport 78, Summit Academy 69

Seneca Valley 61, West Allegheny 41

Vincentian Academy 86, South Park 61

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.; California at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.; Holy Family Academy at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Eden Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at United, 7:30 p.m.; Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.; Saltsburg at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.

City of Basketball Love State Basketball Rankings

(records through games of Jan. 8/OW-others to watch/NR-not ranked)

Class 6A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. William Allen (11) 15-0 1

2. Reading (3) 14-2 2

3. Roman Catholic (12) 14-2 3

4. Abington (1) 14-3 5

5. Pine-Richland (7) 15-0 6

6. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 14-2 7

7. Emmaus (11) 12-2 4

8. Archbishop Ryan (12) 13-3 8

9. Hazleton (2) 10-2 10

10. Coatesville (12) 12-3 NR

Class 5A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 11-3 1

2. Abington Heights (2) 13-2 4

3. Archbishop Carroll (12) 12-4 3

4. Bangor (11) 14-1 2

5. Mastery Charter North (12) 19-0 NR

6. Chester (1) 11-3 6

7. Northeastern (3) 17-1 5

8. Whitehall (11) 13-3 7

9. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 12-3 8

10. Penncrest (1) 13-3 10

Class 4A

1. Imhotep Charter (12) 14-2 1

2. New Castle (7) 14-1 2

3. Quaker Valley (7) 13-1 3

4. Scranton Prep (2) 12-2 4

5. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 11-3 5

6. Universal Audenried (12) 12-3 6

7. Strong Vincent (10) 13-2 7

8. Lancaster Catholic (3) 13-2 8

9. Clearfield (9) 13-1 9

10. Middletown (3) 12-2 NR

Class 3A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 11-5 1

2. Del-Val Charter (12) 14-5 2

3. Lincoln Park (7) 11-4 3

4. York Catholic (3) 15-1 5

5. Valley Forge (1) 12-4 4

6. Trinity (3) 13-2 6

7. Lancaster Mennonite (3) 15-2 7

8. Greenville (10) 15-0 8

9. C.W. North Catholic (7) 11-4 9

10. Washington (7) 12-3 NR

Class 2A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 13-5 1

2. Constitution (12) 11-5 2

3. Greensburg C.C. (7) 14-0 3

4. Sewickley Academy (7) 10-3 5

5. Bishop Canevin (7) 10-3 6

6. Church Farm (1) 10-5 4

7. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 9-5 7

8. Marian Catholic (11) 11-2 8

9. Bishop McCort (6) 11-2 NR

10. Coudersport (9) 13-0 10

Class 1A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Kennedy Catholic (10) 13-1 1

2. St. John Neumann (4) 12-0 2

3. Elk County Catholic (9) 13-0 3

4. Monessen (7) 8-5 4

5. Saltsburg (6) 15-0 5

6. York Country Day (3) 12-3 6

7. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5) 14-1 7

8. Faith Christian (1) 12-2 9

9. Lourdes Regional (4) 11-5 8

10. Southern Fulton (5) 10-3 10

Girls

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 39, North Hills 37

North Allegheny 54, Shaler 24

Pine-Richland 50, Seneca Valley 39

Section 3

Canon-McMillan 43, Upper St. Clair 42

Mt. Lebanon 71, Baldwin 40

Peters Township 52, Bethel Park 43

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 73, Lincoln Park 32

Montour 67, West Allegheny 63

South Fayette 63, Moon 30

Section 2

Thomas Jefferson 66, Gateway 49

West Mifflin 59, Woodland Hills 43

Section 3

Greensburg Salem 30, Uniontown 29

Ringgold 44, Connellsville 28

Trinity 71, Albert Gallatin 9

Section 4

Franklin Regional 34, Armstrong 33

Hampton 58, Indiana 28

Plum 38, Kiski Area 26

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 39, Knoch 37

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 58, Burrell 30

Freeport 51, Highlands 43

Section 2

Ambridge 57, Hopewell 33

Blackhawk 69, New Castle 34

Central Valley 56, Beaver 45

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 66, Yough 14

Keystone Oaks 56, Mt. Pleasant 51

South Park 55, Derry 41

Southmoreland 68, Belle Vernon 55

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 62, Freedom 41

Neshannock 41, Mohawk 30

Riverside 57, Laurel 48

Section 2

Charleroi 61, Brownsville 48

South Allegheny 37, McGuffey 22

South Side Beaver at East Allegheny, ppd.

Section 3

Avonworth 60, Steel Valley 43

Bishop Canevin 59, Seton-La Salle 35

Shady Side Academy 36, Apollo-Ridge 28

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 67, Washington 29

Fort Cherry 57, New Brighton 35

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 56, Burgettstown 22

Shenango 49, Aliquippa 25

Section 2

Brentwood 39, Sto-Rox 33

Leechburg 71, Ellis School 33

Northgate 43, Springdale 24

Vincentian Academy 79, Riverview 40

Section 3

Beth-Center 40, Carmichaels 27

California 39, Jeannette 24

Frazier 76, Bentworth 18

Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Serra Catholic 41

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 75, Union 21

Quigley Catholic 49, Sewickley Academy 42

Rochester 57, Propel Andrew Street 2

Section 2

Avella 50, Monessen 18

Mapletown 37, Geibel 34

West Greene 61, Jefferson-Morgan 18

Section 3

St. Joseph 50, Clairton 14

Winchester Thurston 64, Eden Christian Academy 8

Nonsection

Mars 45, Carlynton 40

Quaker Valley 56, Ellwood City 46

District 6

Heritage

United 47, Purchase Line 40

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.; Norwin at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Oakland Catholic at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Avonworth at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Imani Christian at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Hempfield at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Cornell, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Hillcrest Christian School at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.

@PAGirlsHoops state rankings

Class 6A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Pine-Richland (WPIAL) 16-0 2

2. Cardinal O'Hara (12) 10-4 1

3. North Allegheny (WPIAL) 15-1 3

4. Cumberland Valley (3) 13-3 4

5. Cedar Crest (3) 16-0 6

6. North Penn (1) 13-2 7

7. Penn Hills (WPIAL) 12-2 9

8. Central Bucks West (1) 12-3 5

9. Easton (11) 13-2 8

10. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 14-0 NR

Class 5A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 8-5 1

2. Southern Lehigh (11) 14-0 2

3. Hampton (WPIAL) 13-1 3

4. Trinity (WPIAL) 14-1 4

5. Archbishop Ryan (12) 16-1 5

6. Harrisburg (3) 14-2 7

7. Warren (10) 12-1 9

8. Springfield-Delco (1) 14-1 10

9. Archbishop Carroll (12) 10-4 6

10. Fort LeBoeuf (10) 12-2 8

Class 4A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. C.W. North Catholic (WPIAL) 13-2 1

2. Villa Maria (10) 10-4 2

3. Greater Nanticoke (2) 12-0 4

4. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 12-2 3

5. Northern Lebanon (3) 15-1 5

6. Lancaster Catholic (3) 12-2 7

7. Athens (4) 13-0 8

8. Forest Hills (6) 13-1 6

9. Mercyhurst Prep (10) 11-2 9

10. Montoursville (4) 12-1 10

Class 3A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 12-3 1

2. Dunmore (2) 12-0 2

3. Neshannock (WPIAL) 15-1 3

4. Mount Carmel (4) 14-1 4

5. St. Basil Academy (1) 17-0 5

6. New Hope—Solebury (1) 16-0 6

7. East Allegheny (WPIAL) 14-0 8

8. Holy Redeemer (2) 10-3 9

9. Holy Cross (2) 11-2 7

10. Bishop Canevin (WPIAL) 11-4 10

Class 2A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Minersville (11) 16-0 1

2. Mahanoy Area (4) 12-1 2

3. California (WPIAL) 15-1 3

4. Bishop McCort (6) 11-2 4

5. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 13-2 5

6. Bellwood-Antis (6) 13-2 6

7. Camp Hill (3) 13-3 8

8. Chartiers-Houston (WPIAL) 14-2 10

9. Sayre (4) 14-2 7

10. Coudersport (9) 12-1 9

Class 1A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Kennedy Catholic (10) 13-0 2

2. Jenkintown (1) 13-2 1

3. Bishop Carroll (6) 12-3 3

4. Winchester-Thurston (WPIAL) 11-0 6

5. Linden Hall (3) 13-1 8

6. Lebanon Catholic (3) 11-5 7

7. Our Lady Lourdes Regional (4) 11-4 4

8. North Clarion (9) 12-2 5

9. Halifax (3) 13-2 9

10. West Greene (WPIAL) 12-3 10

Hockey

Monday's results

Class AAA

North Allegheny 4, Peters Township 1

Class AA

Moon 5, North Hills 0

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford (n)

Mars at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Class A

Indiana 3, Kiski Area 1

Montour 2, South Fayette 2 (OT)

Serra Catholic 7, Greensburg Salem 3

Beaver at Sewickley Academy (n)

Division II

Carrick at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (n)

Trinity at Greensburg Catholic (n)

Tuesday's schedule

Class AAA

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Class AA

West Allegheny at Shaler

Division II

Meadville at Kennedy Catholic, 8:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday's result

District 6

Nonsection

Bishop McCort 48, Ligonier Valley 24

Section tournaments

Wednesday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Semifinals

Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Armstrong at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

Upper St. Clair at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

Shaler at Butler, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley at Butler, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Semifinals

Moon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Waynesburg at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Montour at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Semifinals

Ellwood City at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.; Freedom vs. Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Laurel at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

Elizabeth Forward at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Derry vs. Beth-Center at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Mt. Pleasant at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

Valley at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Burrell vs. Keystone Oaks at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Summit at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

*Winners of semifinal matches will meet for section title at 7:30 p.m. Losing teams also will meet to decide third and fourth place. The top five finishers advance to the WPIAL tournament

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.