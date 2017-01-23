High school scores, schedules for Jan. 23, 2017
Updated 2 hours ago
Basketball
Boys
Monday's results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 84, Jefferson-Morgan 53
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 77, Sto-Rox 26
Nonsection
Brownsville 76, Frazier 72
First Love Christian 75, Obama Academy 73
Freeport 78, Summit Academy 69
Seneca Valley 61, West Allegheny 41
Vincentian Academy 86, South Park 61
Tuesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carlynton at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.; California at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.; Holy Family Academy at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
St. Joseph at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Eden Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at United, 7:30 p.m.; Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.; Saltsburg at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.
City of Basketball Love State Basketball Rankings
(records through games of Jan. 8/OW-others to watch/NR-not ranked)
Class 6A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. William Allen (11) 15-0 1
2. Reading (3) 14-2 2
3. Roman Catholic (12) 14-2 3
4. Abington (1) 14-3 5
5. Pine-Richland (7) 15-0 6
6. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 14-2 7
7. Emmaus (11) 12-2 4
8. Archbishop Ryan (12) 13-3 8
9. Hazleton (2) 10-2 10
10. Coatesville (12) 12-3 NR
Class 5A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Archbishop Wood (12) 11-3 1
2. Abington Heights (2) 13-2 4
3. Archbishop Carroll (12) 12-4 3
4. Bangor (11) 14-1 2
5. Mastery Charter North (12) 19-0 NR
6. Chester (1) 11-3 6
7. Northeastern (3) 17-1 5
8. Whitehall (11) 13-3 7
9. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 12-3 8
10. Penncrest (1) 13-3 10
Class 4A
1. Imhotep Charter (12) 14-2 1
2. New Castle (7) 14-1 2
3. Quaker Valley (7) 13-1 3
4. Scranton Prep (2) 12-2 4
5. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 11-3 5
6. Universal Audenried (12) 12-3 6
7. Strong Vincent (10) 13-2 7
8. Lancaster Catholic (3) 13-2 8
9. Clearfield (9) 13-1 9
10. Middletown (3) 12-2 NR
Class 3A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 11-5 1
2. Del-Val Charter (12) 14-5 2
3. Lincoln Park (7) 11-4 3
4. York Catholic (3) 15-1 5
5. Valley Forge (1) 12-4 4
6. Trinity (3) 13-2 6
7. Lancaster Mennonite (3) 15-2 7
8. Greenville (10) 15-0 8
9. C.W. North Catholic (7) 11-4 9
10. Washington (7) 12-3 NR
Class 2A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 13-5 1
2. Constitution (12) 11-5 2
3. Greensburg C.C. (7) 14-0 3
4. Sewickley Academy (7) 10-3 5
5. Bishop Canevin (7) 10-3 6
6. Church Farm (1) 10-5 4
7. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 9-5 7
8. Marian Catholic (11) 11-2 8
9. Bishop McCort (6) 11-2 NR
10. Coudersport (9) 13-0 10
Class 1A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Kennedy Catholic (10) 13-1 1
2. St. John Neumann (4) 12-0 2
3. Elk County Catholic (9) 13-0 3
4. Monessen (7) 8-5 4
5. Saltsburg (6) 15-0 5
6. York Country Day (3) 12-3 6
7. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5) 14-1 7
8. Faith Christian (1) 12-2 9
9. Lourdes Regional (4) 11-5 8
10. Southern Fulton (5) 10-3 10
Girls
Monday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 39, North Hills 37
North Allegheny 54, Shaler 24
Pine-Richland 50, Seneca Valley 39
Section 3
Canon-McMillan 43, Upper St. Clair 42
Mt. Lebanon 71, Baldwin 40
Peters Township 52, Bethel Park 43
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 73, Lincoln Park 32
Montour 67, West Allegheny 63
South Fayette 63, Moon 30
Section 2
Thomas Jefferson 66, Gateway 49
West Mifflin 59, Woodland Hills 43
Section 3
Greensburg Salem 30, Uniontown 29
Ringgold 44, Connellsville 28
Trinity 71, Albert Gallatin 9
Section 4
Franklin Regional 34, Armstrong 33
Hampton 58, Indiana 28
Plum 38, Kiski Area 26
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 39, Knoch 37
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 58, Burrell 30
Freeport 51, Highlands 43
Section 2
Ambridge 57, Hopewell 33
Blackhawk 69, New Castle 34
Central Valley 56, Beaver 45
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 66, Yough 14
Keystone Oaks 56, Mt. Pleasant 51
South Park 55, Derry 41
Southmoreland 68, Belle Vernon 55
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 62, Freedom 41
Neshannock 41, Mohawk 30
Riverside 57, Laurel 48
Section 2
Charleroi 61, Brownsville 48
South Allegheny 37, McGuffey 22
South Side Beaver at East Allegheny, ppd.
Section 3
Avonworth 60, Steel Valley 43
Bishop Canevin 59, Seton-La Salle 35
Shady Side Academy 36, Apollo-Ridge 28
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 67, Washington 29
Fort Cherry 57, New Brighton 35
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 56, Burgettstown 22
Shenango 49, Aliquippa 25
Section 2
Brentwood 39, Sto-Rox 33
Leechburg 71, Ellis School 33
Northgate 43, Springdale 24
Vincentian Academy 79, Riverview 40
Section 3
Beth-Center 40, Carmichaels 27
California 39, Jeannette 24
Frazier 76, Bentworth 18
Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Serra Catholic 41
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 75, Union 21
Quigley Catholic 49, Sewickley Academy 42
Rochester 57, Propel Andrew Street 2
Section 2
Avella 50, Monessen 18
Mapletown 37, Geibel 34
West Greene 61, Jefferson-Morgan 18
Section 3
St. Joseph 50, Clairton 14
Winchester Thurston 64, Eden Christian Academy 8
Nonsection
Mars 45, Carlynton 40
Quaker Valley 56, Ellwood City 46
District 6
Heritage
United 47, Purchase Line 40
Tuesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.; Norwin at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Oakland Catholic at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Avonworth at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Imani Christian at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Hempfield at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Cornell, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Hillcrest Christian School at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.
@PAGirlsHoops state rankings
Class 6A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Pine-Richland (WPIAL) 16-0 2
2. Cardinal O'Hara (12) 10-4 1
3. North Allegheny (WPIAL) 15-1 3
4. Cumberland Valley (3) 13-3 4
5. Cedar Crest (3) 16-0 6
6. North Penn (1) 13-2 7
7. Penn Hills (WPIAL) 12-2 9
8. Central Bucks West (1) 12-3 5
9. Easton (11) 13-2 8
10. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 14-0 NR
Class 5A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Archbishop Wood (12) 8-5 1
2. Southern Lehigh (11) 14-0 2
3. Hampton (WPIAL) 13-1 3
4. Trinity (WPIAL) 14-1 4
5. Archbishop Ryan (12) 16-1 5
6. Harrisburg (3) 14-2 7
7. Warren (10) 12-1 9
8. Springfield-Delco (1) 14-1 10
9. Archbishop Carroll (12) 10-4 6
10. Fort LeBoeuf (10) 12-2 8
Class 4A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. C.W. North Catholic (WPIAL) 13-2 1
2. Villa Maria (10) 10-4 2
3. Greater Nanticoke (2) 12-0 4
4. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 12-2 3
5. Northern Lebanon (3) 15-1 5
6. Lancaster Catholic (3) 12-2 7
7. Athens (4) 13-0 8
8. Forest Hills (6) 13-1 6
9. Mercyhurst Prep (10) 11-2 9
10. Montoursville (4) 12-1 10
Class 3A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 12-3 1
2. Dunmore (2) 12-0 2
3. Neshannock (WPIAL) 15-1 3
4. Mount Carmel (4) 14-1 4
5. St. Basil Academy (1) 17-0 5
6. New Hope—Solebury (1) 16-0 6
7. East Allegheny (WPIAL) 14-0 8
8. Holy Redeemer (2) 10-3 9
9. Holy Cross (2) 11-2 7
10. Bishop Canevin (WPIAL) 11-4 10
Class 2A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Minersville (11) 16-0 1
2. Mahanoy Area (4) 12-1 2
3. California (WPIAL) 15-1 3
4. Bishop McCort (6) 11-2 4
5. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 13-2 5
6. Bellwood-Antis (6) 13-2 6
7. Camp Hill (3) 13-3 8
8. Chartiers-Houston (WPIAL) 14-2 10
9. Sayre (4) 14-2 7
10. Coudersport (9) 12-1 9
Class 1A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Kennedy Catholic (10) 13-0 2
2. Jenkintown (1) 13-2 1
3. Bishop Carroll (6) 12-3 3
4. Winchester-Thurston (WPIAL) 11-0 6
5. Linden Hall (3) 13-1 8
6. Lebanon Catholic (3) 11-5 7
7. Our Lady Lourdes Regional (4) 11-4 4
8. North Clarion (9) 12-2 5
9. Halifax (3) 13-2 9
10. West Greene (WPIAL) 12-3 10
Hockey
Monday's results
Class AAA
North Allegheny 4, Peters Township 1
Class AA
Moon 5, North Hills 0
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford (n)
Mars at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Class A
Indiana 3, Kiski Area 1
Montour 2, South Fayette 2 (OT)
Serra Catholic 7, Greensburg Salem 3
Beaver at Sewickley Academy (n)
Division II
Carrick at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (n)
Trinity at Greensburg Catholic (n)
Tuesday's schedule
Class AAA
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Class AA
West Allegheny at Shaler
Division II
Meadville at Kennedy Catholic, 8:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday's result
District 6
Nonsection
Bishop McCort 48, Ligonier Valley 24
Section tournaments
Wednesday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Semifinals
Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Armstrong at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
Upper St. Clair at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
Shaler at Butler, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley at Butler, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Semifinals
Moon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Waynesburg at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Montour at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Semifinals
Ellwood City at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.; Freedom vs. Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Laurel at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
Elizabeth Forward at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Derry vs. Beth-Center at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Mt. Pleasant at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
Valley at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Burrell vs. Keystone Oaks at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Summit at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
*Winners of semifinal matches will meet for section title at 7:30 p.m. Losing teams also will meet to decide third and fourth place. The top five finishers advance to the WPIAL tournament
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.