Basketball

Loss to No. 2 Keystone Oaks helps Mt. Pleasant girls gauge identity
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 9:33 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant's Christiana Czegan (15) scores in front of Keystone Oaks defender Gillian Piccolino (30) during the fourth quarter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Keystone Oaks won 56-51.
Mt. Pleasant's Colleen Trainer (11) attempts a shot over Keystone Oaks' Gillian Piccolino (30) during the first quarter on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.
Mt. Pleasant forward Kerri Bungard (32) scores on a 3-point shot early in the first quarter against Keystone Oaks on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.
Mt. Pleasant's Hannah Hempfield (22) is unable to save a ball from going out of bounds during the second quarter against Keystone Oaks on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.
Mt. Pleasant head coach Scott Giacobbi relays instructions to his team during the second quarter againstKeystone Oaks on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Mt. Pleasant leads 26-24 at halftime.
Mt. Pleasant's Kerri Bungard (32) hits a 3-point shot from the top of the key during the first quarter against Keystone Oaks on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School.
Mt. Pleasant's Christiana Czegan (15) makes a play to save the ball from going out of bounds in front Keystone Oaks' Maleyah Agurs (14) late in the game on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant High School. Keystone Oaks won 56-51.

Some basketball teams learn more from losses than wins, especially those wondering if they have what it takes to compete in the postseason.

The Mt. Pleasant girls are one of those teams, and they are seeking an identity, not in terms of their playing style, but rather where they belong among the better teams in Class 4A.

Despite triggering an upset alert, Mt. Pleasant (10-6, 6-3) could not knock off No. 2-ranked Keystone Oaks on Monday night, losing 56-51. The Vikings led by two at halftime and pared a 13-point deficit to four in the closing seconds before Keystone Oaks (13-2, 9-0) escaped Westmoreland County with a seventh straight win.

“We had a good plan coming in, and we executed that plan through the first half,” said Scott Giacobbi, whose team has won six of its last eight games. “We ended up beating ourselves.

“We generated a lot of good looks (early). We just had too many turnovers, got into some foul trouble and did not execute well (in the third quarter).”

Still, Mt. Pleasant has plenty to play for and is brimming with confidence after the near-upset of a team it lost to by 20 points just before Christmas.

“We have to just approach each game like it's the next one on our mind,” he said. “We aren't talking about what happened before or what might happen later on. We're focused on playing Elizabeth Forward (Thursday). If we're able to get a win there, maybe we can state our case (for the playoffs).”

And speaking of games that reveal character, the Vikings have had plenty of those.

“We had a rigorous schedule early with Hampton and some other teams,” Giacobbi said. “To me, those are the games that give you a true sense of where you are and who you are.”

The Vikings' other losses are to 6A Hampton and Thomas Jefferson, District 6 Blairsville (13-3) and Belle Vernon in section. They have wins over 5A Woodland Hills and Indiana.

Mt. Pleasant — and Derry and Southmoreland — are local teams that have had to adjust to new opponents in a new classification. The Vikings are up from Class AAA and playing in Class 4A with new opponents such as Keystone Oaks and South Park in Section 3.

“It's not the old Westmoreland County section any more,” Giacobbi said. “It was nice geographically before. But that has changed considerably.”

But the murky changes of the WPIAL's six-class system have not deterred the Vikings from shaping another winning season, one that could stretch into late February.

They are in third place with five section games left and have positioned themselves to secure their 10th consecutive playoff trip.

The top four teams in each section qualify.

The Vikings have four seniors, and they all play key roles, led by leading scorer Kerri Bungard, a 6-foot swing-guard who had 19 points in the loss to Keystone Oaks, including five 3-pointers.

The other senior leaders are guards Gabbi Keefer and Hannah Hempfield, and forward Aubrie Beranek.

“We were more ready for (Keystone Oaks) and had more confidence this time,” said Bungard, who has college interest from Waynesburg, Gannon and Penn State Fayette. “We gave into their pressure at times, but it is something that can help us later.”

Pressure, Bungard said, is the reason her team is quietly good.

“It starts with our full-court press,” Bungard said. “It's what we do best. Our gold press: it helps us score points and makes other teams have to work harder.”

Mt. Pleasant likes to spread the floor and move the ball, a byproduct of fast players who can hit from the perimeter or slash to the rim.

With the guard-oriented game sweeping high school hoops, however, the Vikings still like to use forwards in the traditional way.

Junior Colleen Trainer is among the players mixing it up in the paint.

Giacobbi said the return of multisport athlete Christiana Czegan has aided the frontcourt.

“She is a three-sport athlete and didn't play last year because she wanted to give her body a rest,” the coach said. “She has helped make us stronger.”

Mt. Pleasant has tallied double-digit wins in 11 consecutive seasons.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

