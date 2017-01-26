Jeannette boys move ahead without high-scoring guard Johnson

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anthony Johnson did not win his appeal, but the sophomore basketball standout plans to help his team win on the court — even if it's from the bench.

And Jeannette is trying to resume the business-as-usual approach it has exhibited for weeks.

The PIAA upheld the WPIAL's decision to make Johnson ineligible because the league believed his transfer from Allderdice was suspicious.

He is allowed to sit on the bench during games and is permitted to practice. He can't play a game again until Dec. 19, a year from the date he enrolled at Jeannette.

“I'll still be rooting for my teammates,” said Johnson, who also attended three other schools in less than two years' time. “I'll still be around. We have a good team.”

The PIAA believed Johnson, who was dismissed from the team at Allderdice at the start of the season, violated a state rule that doesn't allow a student-athlete to transfer and play for another team if they were excised from a team at their previous school.

He was ruled ineligible by the WPIAL on Jan. 4 and that decision was endorsed by the state on Wednesday.

No dice for Johnson.

Jeannette has been without Johnson for seven games. The team was 3-1 with him and 5-2 without him.

The Jayhwaks can move forward now that they know Johnson's status. But it has been a restless challenge sitting in the waiting room.

“If he had come back, it would have been a bonus,” Jayhawks coach Adrian Batts said. “But we can't stop playing. We have to do what we do. Lace 'em up and play.”

Johnson played four games — and missed one with a sprained ankle — and shined for the Jayhawks. He scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in his debut, a 64-48 win against Summit Academy.

He followed with 19-, 28- and 30-point games.

Johnson, a 6-foot-4 guard, has been practicing with the team since the WPIAL ruling. Well, except for an emotionally draining Wednesday when he skipped practice after the two-plus-hour trip home from the hearing in Mechanicsburg and worked out at the gym instead.

Rather than view the matter as a distraction, Jeannette tried to put it on the back burner.

“I hate to say it's been the elephant in the room ... you just didn't know what was going to happen,” Batts said. “You can't spend any time worrying about it if you don't know what's going to happen. We know he can make us that much better, but if he wasn't going to come back, we have to play with the guys we have.”

Jeannette (8-8, 6-1) wonders if the result against top-ranked Greensburg Central Catholic (14-0, 7-0) might have been different with Johnson in the lineup. The teams' rivalry was rekindled with the WPIAL going to a six-classification format, and the Centurions took the first meeting 65-49.

The teams play again Feb. 10 at Jeannette.

“We've been in every game,” Batts said. “In the GCC game, if some shots fall, it might have been different. I don't know. You look at Summit Academy. We beat them by 16 with Anthony and by 27 without him.”

Jeannette has lost two of its last three games after winning five in a row.

The Jayhawks host improved Springdale (8-5, 3-4) on Friday night.

Johnson scored 30 against the Dynamos in his team's 80-53 win earlier this season.

“He's been practicing and to be honest, he's been one of the best kids,” Batts said. “He's been an excellent pump-up guy, even with all of this looming. He could have been way different and taken a negative approach after what happened. It's a unique situation. Trust me, he wants to play.”

It's been bittersweet for teammates who were just getting to know Johnson as a player.

He made the team better but also altered some of the things the Jayhawks do offensively. A big-bodied guard can grab rebounds and block shots but can be a game-changer as a scorer.

“With Anthony you have another guy who can score,” said Jayhawks senior guard Mike Pompei, who often is the team's high scorer. “And that makes him another guy to guard. It's been tough not knowing if we're going to have him or not. And for the past several weeks it's been different. We've actually gotten used to not having him.”

Johnson's situation has added pros and cons to a team looking to become more consistent. Jeannette had only five practices as a team before its first game, following another lengthy football season, and took weeks to find chemistry.

Batts said the team still is looking for the right mix of talent that can win and get the team back to the WPIAL playoffs.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.