Penn Hills girls hold off Norwin

Norwin was off its game.

The Lady Knights were getting out-rebounded, missing layups and did not make a 3-pointer all night.

Yet there they were, within four points of Penn Hills with just over a minute to play, having cut into a 18-point deficit.

But the hopes proved hollow.

The box-and-one defense employed on Indians star Desiree Oliver lasted only so long, and the Temple recruit gave her team a late spark as No. 3 Penn Hills held off No. 5 Norwin, 57-49, on Tuesday night in a clash of Section 2-6A heavyweights.

Oliver scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth, including 7 of 13 free throws, to help the Indians protect a quivering lead.

Tayonna Robertson finished with 11 points, and DJ Whittington added 10 to aid Oliver.

Norwin committed four turnovers inside the final minute after a 9-0 run got the Knights within 51-47 with 1 minute, 37 seconds to play. Oliver scored the last five points for the Indians.

“We knew she'd come to the party at some point,” Penn Hills coach Robert Cash said of Oliver.

Penn Hills (13-2, 6-0), which already clinched a playoff spot, has won seven in a row. The Indians led 43-25 with 1:30 left in the third quarter, forcing Norwin to take tough shots and beating the Knights down the floor on the break.

“Give Penn Hills credit,” Norwin coach Brian Brozeski said. “They have a great team. We couldn't string enough together. We needed a few clutch shots to drop at the end.”

Norwin (10-5, 5-2) had a five-game win streak halted.

With Oliver held in check — she had two points through three quarters — “Other players showed they are good enough to make plays,” Cash said.

Penn Hills built a cushion in the third, and it's a good thing it did. Oliver hit a pull-up jumper to make it 37-21, but Danielle McMaster made back-to-back layups. Robertson followed with two layups of her own, and Adia Brisker made a slashing layup to stretch it to 43-25.

Norwin kept getting the lead down to single digits and, down the stretch, Abi Gabauer made four free throws in a row and Taylor Ingel made 1 of 2 to cut it to 51-47.

Despite three turnovers in the final, foul-plagued 1:48, the Indians escaped.

“We did what we had to do to win,” Cash said. “It's been a tough week for us and Desiree. Losing (football player Donovan Baynes in a car accident) was tough on everyone here, and Desiree's grandmother passed away last Tuesday. Our girls found a way to win.”

Norwin chipped away all game. It struggled during a slow-developing first quarter but improved in the second to cut an 11-point Penn Hills lead to four (22-18). But the Indians closed the first half on a 7-1 run to take a 29-19 advantage into halftime.

After Penn Hills broke a Norwin press, Nadya Coleman got open on the wing and hit a 3-pointer just before the break.

“Empty possessions are tough, and they hurt us,” Brozeski said. “Penn Hills doesn't give you a lot of space. But I was proud of our girls. They showed resilience and never stopped battling. I loved their effort.”

McMaster led Norwin with 13 points, Gabauer added 12 — eight in the fourth and six in the final 3:20 — and Magen Polczynski chipped in 10.

Norwin made 19 of 23 free throws and Penn Hills 15 of 22.

Penn Hills won the teams' first game of the season 53-49.

