Basketball

No. 2 Trinity shuts down Greensburg Salem girls
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Megan Kallock dodges several Trinity defenders on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at Greensburg Salem High School. Trinity won 60-38.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's reacts after a three-pointer against Trinity on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at Greensburg Salem High School. Trinity won 60-38.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Liz Rullo gets a finger in her face while defended by Trinity's Rachel Lemons on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at Greensburg Salem High School. Trinity won 60-38.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Emily Monahan battles Trinity's Jayme Britton for the ball on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at Greensburg Salem High School. Trinity won 60-38.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Emily Monahan shoots a three pointer against Trinity on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at Greensburg Salem High School. Trinity won 60-38.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Nikki Mellinger congratulates Emily Monahan on her three pointer against Trinity on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at Greensburg Salem High School. Trinity won 60-38.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's bench reacts during a play against Trinity on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at Greensburg Salem High School. Trinity won 60-38.

Updated 57 minutes ago

Trinity cast a long shadow that quickly crept over Greensburg Salem when the top two teams in Section 3-5A met Thursday night.

With a size advantage and sharpshooting guard Sierra Kotchman leading way, the No. 2-ranked Hillers jumped out to an early double-digit lead and rolled to a 60-38 win over the host Golden Lions.

Trinity (16-1, 9-0) blocked eight shots — four in the first quarter — and Kotchman, a Fairmont State recruit, scored a game-high 25, including five 3-pointers.

She shot 9 of 18 from the field.

“They are such a well-rounded team and (Kotchman) is so tough; we lost her a couple times tonight,” Greensburg Salem coach Lisa Mankins said. “She has such a quick shot. They're size did bother us, just like when we played them before.”

Greensburg Salem (8-9, 6-3), which made a few runs but could not contain the Hillers defensively, remains in the playoff hunt.

“We're still very upbeat,” Mankins said.

While its best days could lie ahead, the team is seeking its sixth postseason trip in a row.

Lions sophomore guard Megan Kallock, averaging 20 points and one of the county's top scorers, finished with 16, and sophomore Emily Monahan added 11, including three 3s.

The Golden Lions tried a matchup zone but could not close out quickly enough on shooters. Trinity, which had already clinched a playoff berth, made eight shots from behind the arc on the way to its 11th consecutive win.

Kotchman is Trinity's girls all-time leading scorer with more than 1,400 career points.

“(Kotchman) is such a good shooter and gets her shot off so quickly,” Trinity coach Bob Miles said. “I thought we rebounded well. We knew (Greensburg Salem) would try to slow us down; we ended up switching to a zone.”

Greensburg Salem didn't back down after falling behind 14-2 after the first quarter. It was 2-2 before the Hillers went on a 12-0 run, and Greensburg Salem missed 10 straight shots.

But after Trinity took a 23-8 lead, the Lions scored eight of the next 13 points to close the gap to 28-16 at the half.

Monahan made a 3-pointer and sophomore Shay Stevens followed two free throws with a foul-line jumper to cut it to 26-16 with 32 seconds to play in the first half.

Stevens had eight points.

The lead quickly swelled to 22, however, in the third as Kotchman scored in transition and Alayna Cappelli, who had 16 points, made a 3 to make it 40-18.

Monahan hit a 3 for Greensburg Salem to make it 42-27, but the Hillers used an 18-4 surge to built the lead to 60-31.

Another positive note for the Golden Lions: they ended the game on a 7-0 run.

“We talked about our toughness,” Mankins said. “One of the things we want to do is be tough. They gave it their all.”

Trinity beat the Golden Lions, 58-20, in first meeting.

“We didn't want to give up those points in the fourth quarter,” Miles said. “Our goal is to hold teams to 35 or less.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

