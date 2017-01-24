Ligonier Valley boys earn signature win over Saltsburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Collin Smith and Aaron Tutino were a deadly passing combo during football season.

The two connected again late in Tuesday's Heritage Conference first-place showdown against Saltsburg, and Ligonier Valley held on for a thrilling 65-63 victory. It was the first loss of the season for Saltsburg (15-1, 8-1).

Ligonier Valley (14-4, 9-1) now has a 12-game winning streak.

The Rams, which led 53-41 late in the third quarter, were clinging to a 56-54 lead and having trouble making field goals while the visiting Trojans were inching closer behind the inspired play of Frank Plowman and Dan Shirley.

Smith pulled down a missed shot and then rifled a pass to a streaking Tutino for a layup to make it 58-54.

The play seemed to relax the Rams, who were able to hang on for the win. Tutino scored all 11 of his points in the second half after sitting with foul trouble, while Smith came off the bench to score 11.

“I felt we were able to hold our composure down the stretch,” Ligonier Valley coach Todd Hepner said. “We had won some games, but we needed a signature win. Now we have one.

“We knew Saltsburg would come back. I thought we played well defensively, but they made some unbelievable shots.”

Plowman finished with 23 points (seven in the fourth quarter) and Shirley had 18 (10 in the fourth), picking up the scoring slack after leading scorer Nick Porter (22 ppg) suffered an ankle injury. Porter scored 10 points in the first half, but landed awkwardly after making a jumper in the second quarter.

“Nick is probably one of the best guards in (Indiana) county,” Saltsburg coach Don Stitt said. “We could have quit, but I'm proud how we rallied. Ligonier Valley is very athletic, and I knew they could match up with our guards. Ligonier Valley was a little better.”

It was a quick paced game in the first quarter as Ligonier Valley grabbed a 22-19 lead on Josh Boyd's 3-pointer before the buzzer.

Things slowed down a bit in the second quarter, and the teams went to the locker room tied at 32 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Ligonier Valley took advantage of Saltsburg's cold shooting (4 for 18) and built a 53-43 after three quarters.

Ligonier Valley's 6-foot-5 sophomore, Marrek Paola, got hot in the third quarter, when he scored five of his team-high 15 points. He also had nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

“Marrek has really played well,” Hepner said. “Opponents are starting to take notice. The entire team is playing well. We're team-oriented. No one is worried about scoring; they're getting the ball to the opened man.”

Junior guard Jackson Daugherty, who finished with 13 points, hit a clutch free throw with 2.5 left to clinch the win.

“Ligonier Valley did a good job breaking our press,” Stitt said. “They did a good job overall.”

Saltsburg turned the ball over 16 times, Ligonier Valley 11.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.