Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Ligonier Valley boys earn signature win over Saltsburg
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 9:48 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Students storm the court as Ligonier Valley boys basketball celebrates their 65-63 win over Saltsburg on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley and Saltsburg are reflected into the hardwood during warmups on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at Ligonier Valley High School. Ligonier Valley won 65-63 against Saltsburg.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley and Saltsburg are reflected into the hardwood during warmups on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at Ligonier Valley High School. Ligonier Valley won 65-63 against Saltsburg.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Collin Smith brings his team together for a huddle before playing Saltsburg on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at Ligonier Valley High School. Ligonier Valley won 65-63 against Saltsburg.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Saltsburg fans cheer during player introductions on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at Ligonier Valley High School. Ligonier Valley won 65-63 against Saltsburg.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Saltsburg's Dan Shirley blocks the shot of Ligonier Valley's Trent Hepner on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at Ligonier Valley High School. Ligonier Valley won 65-63 against Saltsburg.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Fans stand for the national anthem before a boys basketball game between Saltsburg and Ligonier Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at Ligonier Valley High School. Ligonier Valley won 65-63 against Saltsburg.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Jaxon Ludwig reacts on the bench after a basket against Saltsburg on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Ligonier Valley won 65-63 against Saltsburg.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Saltsburg's DeShawn Wofford reacts after his basket against Ligonier Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Ligonier Valley won 65-63 against Saltsburg.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Michael Marinchak passes the ball away from Saltsburg's Dan Shirley on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Ligonier Valley won 65-63 against Saltsburg.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Michael Marinchak dives for the ball with Saltsburg's Dan Shirley on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Ligonier Valley won 65-63 against Saltsburg.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Collin Smith blocks the shot of Saltsburg's Dan Shirley on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Ligonier Valley won 65-63 against Saltsburg.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Saltsburg's Jake Roman motions for a timeout while pressured by Ligonier Valley's Aaron Tutino on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Ligonier Valley won 65-63 against Saltsburg.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Saltsburg head coach Don Stitt reacts during a good Ligonier Valley foul shot on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Ligonier Valley won 65-63 against Saltsburg.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Aaron Tutino shoots against Saltsburg's Jordan Booth on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Ligonier Valley won 65-63 against Saltsburg.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Saltsburg's Jake Roman is bombarded by Ligonier Valley's Aaron Tutino and Marrell Paola during a loose ball scramble on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Ligonier Valley won 65-63 against Saltsburg.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Josh Boyd reacts after his basket against Saltsburg on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Ligonier Valley won 65-63 against Saltsburg.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Jackson Daugherty (12) is congratulates by Collin Smith (center) and other teammates after his basket against Saltsburg on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Ligonier Valley won 65-63 against Saltsburg.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Students storm the court as Ligonier Valley boys basketball celebrates their 65-63 win over Saltsburg on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Collin Smith and Aaron Tutino were a deadly passing combo during football season.

The two connected again late in Tuesday's Heritage Conference first-place showdown against Saltsburg, and Ligonier Valley held on for a thrilling 65-63 victory. It was the first loss of the season for Saltsburg (15-1, 8-1).

Ligonier Valley (14-4, 9-1) now has a 12-game winning streak.

The Rams, which led 53-41 late in the third quarter, were clinging to a 56-54 lead and having trouble making field goals while the visiting Trojans were inching closer behind the inspired play of Frank Plowman and Dan Shirley.

Smith pulled down a missed shot and then rifled a pass to a streaking Tutino for a layup to make it 58-54.

The play seemed to relax the Rams, who were able to hang on for the win. Tutino scored all 11 of his points in the second half after sitting with foul trouble, while Smith came off the bench to score 11.

“I felt we were able to hold our composure down the stretch,” Ligonier Valley coach Todd Hepner said. “We had won some games, but we needed a signature win. Now we have one.

“We knew Saltsburg would come back. I thought we played well defensively, but they made some unbelievable shots.”

Plowman finished with 23 points (seven in the fourth quarter) and Shirley had 18 (10 in the fourth), picking up the scoring slack after leading scorer Nick Porter (22 ppg) suffered an ankle injury. Porter scored 10 points in the first half, but landed awkwardly after making a jumper in the second quarter.

“Nick is probably one of the best guards in (Indiana) county,” Saltsburg coach Don Stitt said. “We could have quit, but I'm proud how we rallied. Ligonier Valley is very athletic, and I knew they could match up with our guards. Ligonier Valley was a little better.”

It was a quick paced game in the first quarter as Ligonier Valley grabbed a 22-19 lead on Josh Boyd's 3-pointer before the buzzer.

Things slowed down a bit in the second quarter, and the teams went to the locker room tied at 32 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Ligonier Valley took advantage of Saltsburg's cold shooting (4 for 18) and built a 53-43 after three quarters.

Ligonier Valley's 6-foot-5 sophomore, Marrek Paola, got hot in the third quarter, when he scored five of his team-high 15 points. He also had nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

“Marrek has really played well,” Hepner said. “Opponents are starting to take notice. The entire team is playing well. We're team-oriented. No one is worried about scoring; they're getting the ball to the opened man.”

Junior guard Jackson Daugherty, who finished with 13 points, hit a clutch free throw with 2.5 left to clinch the win.

“Ligonier Valley did a good job breaking our press,” Stitt said. “They did a good job overall.”

Saltsburg turned the ball over 16 times, Ligonier Valley 11.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.