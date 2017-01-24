Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Latrobe rallies past Penn-Trafford

Staff Reports | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 9:36 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Nick Vieceli blocks a shot by Penn Hills' Daivon Stephens during their game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Penn Hills.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Nick Vieceli battles Penn Hills' Daivon Stephens for a loose ball during their game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Penn Hills.

The No. 5-ranked Latrobe boys basketball team rallied from a five-point third-quarter deficit to earn a 76-57 victory over Penn-Trafford in a Section 3-6A game Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (13-3, 7-2) closed the game on a 29-5 run.

Austin Butler had 26 points and Jake Biss scored 25, including four 3-pointers, for Latrobe, which has won three straight after back-to-back losses to Fox Chapel and Penn Hills.

Sean Kelly had 18 points and Kevin Stinelli added 17 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Warriors (5-11, 1-8).

Penn Hills 76, Norwin 48 — No. 2 Penn Hills (15-1, 9-0) only led 28-25 at halftime but used a 48-point second half to cruise past visiting Norwin (7-10, 2-7) in a Section 3-6A game. Chavar Williamson scored 17 points to lead 11 Indians' scorers. Nick Vieceli had 20 points and Josh Ratesic added 13 for Norwin.

Hempfield 56, Plum 53 — Zach Queen had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead four scorers in double figures as Hempfield earned a win in Section 3-6A. Zak Mesich had 11 points, and Justin Sliwoski and Reed Hipps each scored 10 for the Spartans (6-10, 3-6), who have won three of their past four games. Kevin Brown had 18 points for Plum (7-8, 2-7).

Plum made a 25-15 run in the fourth quarter, but Hempfield held on for the win.

Armstrong 49, Greensburg Salem 28 — Marvel McGowan had 12 points, but Greensburg Salem (5-10, 0-6) dropped a contest in Section 3-5A. Nate Baillie had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Armstrong (8-7, 3-3), which led 23-7 at halftime.

Franklin Regional 53, Highlands 48 — The Panthers (8-8, 3-3) moved to .500 in section play with a key Section 3-5A victory at home.

Deer Lakes 57, Yough 25 — Josh Solomon had 17 points as Deer Lakes (7-8, 3-5) cruised to a Section 1-4A win. The Lancers held Yough (1-16, 0-8) to single-digit point totals in each quarter. Jarett Bach and John McClaren had seven points each for the Cougars.

Mt. Pleasant 58, Derry 44 — Jake Newill hit 8 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter and had 17 points to guide Mt. Pleasant (4-11, 3-4) to a win in Section 1-4A. Conner Watt had 15 points, including four 3-pointers, for Derry (7-9, 4-5).

Southmoreland 82, Beth-Center 27 — Brandon Stone scored 30 points, including five 3-pointers, and Tommy Pisula had 19 as Southmoreland (14-2, 7-1) captured a Section 4-3A win. The Scotties opened a 30-6 lead in the first quarter.

Greensburg C.C. 61, Leechburg 54 — Jack Liberatore scored 19 points, and Neal McDermott had 17 as No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (15-0, 8-0) won in Section 1-2A.

Girls basketball

Penn-Trafford 66, Latrobe 59 — Kylie Grabowski scored 16 points to pace Penn-Trafford (9-6, 3-4) in a Section 2-6A win. Laura Graytok scored 31 points for the Wildcats (4-12, 0-6).

Greensburg Central Catholic 43, Fox Chapel 35 — Haley Moore had 15 points as Class AA No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (12-4) won a nonsection contest. GCC closed the game on a 12-2 run.

Southmoreland 68, Jeannette 41 — Olivia Porter scored 23 points, and Brooke Corley added 15 as Southmoreland (11-6) won a nonsection game. Olivia Sirnic scored 31 for Jeannette (5-11).

Monday's late highlights

• Kassidy Hubert scored 12 points as Franklin Regional (10-6, 5-3) won 35-34 over Armstrong in a Section 4-5A girls basketball game.

• Garison Andolina, Tristan Moyer and Hunter Addison scored for Greensburg Salem (1-13) in a 7-3 loss to Serra Catholic in a PIHL Class A hockey game.

• Nathan Mickey had two goals and two assists and Joseph Vecchio had a goal and two assists, as Penn-Trafford (7-8) defeated Hempfield (7-9-1), 4-2, in a PIHL Class AA Eastern Division game. Christian Gorscak had a goal and assist, and Nick Koziara also scored for Hempfield.

• Andy Gorr made 28 saves and Stephen Kendrish and Nick Ruggeri scored for Greensburg Central Catholic (1-13-1), which dropped an 11-2 decision to Trinity in a PIHL Division II game.

