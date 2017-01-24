Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Quaker Valley takes down No. 1 New Castle

Staff Reports | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 10:48 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Quaker Valley snapped New Castles 23-game winning streak Tuesday night as the No. 2 Quakers earned a 60-54 victory at home in Section 2-4A boys basketball action.

Ricky Guss scored 17 points, Coletrane Washington had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Wolf Moser tallied 11 points for the Quakers (14-1, 8-1), who have won nine straight games.

Marcus Hooker scored 20 points and Geno Stone had 13 points for No. 1 New Castle (14-2, 8-1), which defeated QV 54-53 at home on Dec. 23.

Central Valley 52, Beaver Falls 49 — Central Valley (10-6, 5-4) built a 33-15 halftime lead and held off a charge from Beaver Falls (6-7, 4-5) in a Section 2-4A game.

Tyler Walker had 12 points for the Warriors. Josh Creach led Beaver Falls with 18.

Butler 69, Shaler 51 — Joel Stutz had 18 points and Tyler Frederick had 16 as Butler (10-6, 4-4) won in Section 1-6A.

For Shaler (3-13, 0-8), Tyler Reinheimer scored 29 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career.

Pine-Richland 70, North Allegheny 55 — Phil Jurkovec had 28 points and went over 1,000 points for his career as No. 1 Pine-Richland (16-0, 7-0) earned a Section 1-6A win. Andrew Petcash added 26 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Rams.

Curtis Aiken had 24 points for No. 4 North Allegheny (10-5, 5-3).

Peters Township 71, Connellsville 69 (OT) — Michael Cortese had 17 points as Peters Township (12-5, 5-3) won a Section 2-6A game. Josh Maher had 25 points for Connellsville (7-9, 2-6).

Upper St. Clair 73, Bethel Park 51 — The Panthers used a 28-7 run in the second quarter to earn a Section 2-6A win. Kyle Meinert had 22 points for Upper St. Clair (10-6, 3-4).

Fox Chapel 60, Woodland Hills 53 — Jake Livingston's 22 points and 10 rebounds paced No. 3 Fox Chapel (15-1, 8-1) in a Section 3-6A victory. It was his seventh double-double this season.

Montour 83, Hampton 63 — Mike Mastroianni hit eight 3-pointers and had 28 points to help Montour (7-6, 3-4) upset No. 3 Hampton (11-6, 5-3) in a Section 2-5A contest.

Moon 56, Chartiers Valley 37 — Jared Simmons had 14 points and 14 rebounds and Nick Castelveter scored 17 points to carry No. 2 Moon (12-3, 5-2) to a Section 2-5A victory over No. 1 Chartiers Valley (11-4, 5-2).

Caleb Zajicek had 12 points for the Colts.

Dominic Sleva had 24 points and K.J. Rhodes added 18 points and 13 rebounds for Montour. Antonio Ionadi and Nick Schuit each had 13 points for Hampton.

Gateway 39, Kiski Area 36 — The Gators (7-8 6-0) kept their hold on first place in Class 5A Section 3 and also secured a WPIAL playoff berth with the victory. John Paul Kromka, 6-foot-8 junior, scored 14 points and collected 18 rebounds. Senior Jonathan Bracy led the second-place Cavaliers (9-6, 4-2) with 17 points and seven rebounds.

South Fayette 62, Elizabeth Forward 53 — Cameron Garland had 17 points and Matt Thomas scored 16 as South Fayette (9-5, 7-2) won a Section 3-4A game. Trey Mitchell tallied 24 for Elizabeth Forward (7-9, 5-4).

South Park 60, Belle Vernon 59 — Joey Torris' layup at the buzzer gave South Park (6-11, 4-5) a Section 3-4A win. Torris had 12 points, Damon Smith scored 16 and Jamar Jacobs added 18 for the Eagles.

Tommy Rodriguez scored 22 for Belle Vernon (11-4, 7-2).

Riverside 61, Aliquippa 59 — Austin Dambach had 19 points and Justin Baust and Dylan Speicher each scored 12 as Riverside (10-6, 4-2) won a Section 1-3A game. Thomas Perry had 19 points for Aliquippa (8-9, 4-2).

Seton-La Salle 49, Avonworth 47 — Matt Banbury and Jakob Richardson each scored 15 points to guide Seton-La Salle (6-9, 4-2) to a Section 2-3A win.

Matt Crilley had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Avonworth (10-6, 4-2).

Steel Valley 71, Apollo Ridge 55 — Chase Polak led Steel Valley (8-9, 3-3) with 23 points and hit seven 3-pointers, in a Section 3-3A win. Duane Brown led Apollo-Ridge (2-14, 1-5) with 19 points.

Sewickley Academy 68, Neshannock 39 — Coach Win Palmer earned his 600th victory as No. 2 Sewickley Academy (11-3, 8-1) earned a Section 3-2A win.

Girls basketball

Carlynton 63, Avonworth 44 — Ashleigh Wilson had 18 points and surpassed 1,000 career points to guide Carlynton (10-5, 6-1) to a Section 3-3A win.

