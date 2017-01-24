Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

High school scores, schedules for Jan. 24, 2017

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 10:57 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 69, Shaler 51

Central Catholic 53, North Hills 50

Pine-Richland 70, North Allegheny 55

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 55, Canon-McMillan 44

Peters Township 71, Connellsville 69 (OT)

Upper St. Clair 73, Bethel Park 51

Section 3

Fox Chapel 60, Woodland Hills 53

Hempfield 56, Plum 53

Latrobe 76, Penn-Trafford 57

Penn Hills 76, Norwin 48

Class 5A

Section 1

Ringgold 40, West Mifflin 36

Thomas Jefferson 66, Albert Gallatin 58

Trinity 56, McKeesport 48

Section 2

Knoch at West Allegheny, ppd.

Montour 83, Hampton 63

Moon 56, Chartiers Valley 47

Section 3

Armstrong 49, Greensburg Salem 28

Franklin Regional 53, Highlands 48

Gateway 39, Kiski Area 36

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 57, Yough 25

Indiana 73, Valley 56

Mt. Pleasant 58, Derry 44

Section 2

Beaver 64, Ambridge 60

Blackhawk 60, Hopewell 36

Central Valley 52, Beaver Falls 49

Quaker Valley 60, New Castle 54

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 96, Waynesburg 54

McGuffey 60, Uniontown 51

South Fayette 62, Elizabeth Forward 53

South Park 60, Belle Vernon 59

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 59, New Brighton 34

Lincoln Park 80, Mohawk 33

Riverside 61, Aliquippa 59

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 72, Freedom 42

Carlynton 30, Brentwood 28

Seton-La Salle 49, Avonworth 47

Section 3

East Allegheny 42, Burrell 38

Shady Side Academy 58, South Allegheny 11

Steel Valley 71, Apollo-Ridge 55

Section 4

Burgettstown 56, Charleroi 55

Southmoreland 82, Beth-Center 27

Washington 69, South Side Beaver 48

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Leechburg 54

Serra Catholic 75, Riverview 52

Summit Academy 61, Springdale 52

Section 2

Bentworth 65, Jefferson-Morgan 54

California 52, Fort Cherry 44

Chartiers-Houston 80, Carmichaels 39

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 77, Northgate 30

Laurel 83, Sto-Rox 49

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 65, Shenango 49

Sewickley Academy 68, Neshannock 39

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 69, Western Beaver 33

Rochester 67, Holy Family Academy 22

Union 72, Quigley Catholic 40

Section 2

Clairton 92, Mapletown 10

Monessen 90, Avella 29

West Greene 73, Geibel 51

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy 70, Winchester Thurston 62

Imani Christian 80, St. Joseph 68

Propel Andrew Street 70, Trinity Christian 40

Nonsection

Allderdice 47, Mars 45

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 65, Saltsburg 63

United 61, Blairsville 54

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

United at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.; Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Penn Hills 57, Norwin 49

Penn-Trafford 66, Latrobe 59

Class 5A

Section 2

Oakland Catholic 49, McKeesport 44

Class 3A

Section 3

Carlynton 63, Avonworth 44

Class A

Section 3

Winchester Thurston 54, Imani Christian 23

Nonsection

Beaver at Mohawk, ppd.

Belle Vernon 67, Laurel Highlands 42

Cheswick Christian 62, Westmoreland Christian 23

Cornell 72, South Side Beaver 40

Greensburg Central Catholic 43, Fox Chapel 35

Mapletown 38, Waynesburg 25

Southmoreland 68, Jeannette 41

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Aquinas Academy 57, Hillcrest Christian School 19

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

Riverview at Ellis School, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Clairton at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.; East Liverpool at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian, W.Va. at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at United, 7:30 p.m.; Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; Saltsburg at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Carrick at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan 6, Bethel Park 5 (OT)

Class AA

North Hills at Hempfield (n)

West Allegheny at Shaler (n)

Division II

Meadville at Kennedy Catholic (n)

Rifle

Tuesday's results

Avella 796-56x, Washington 791-44x

Butler 798-58x, Indiana 777-32x

Swimming

Boys

Tuesday's results

Belle Vernon 56, West Mifflin 47

Plum 89, Norwin 81

South Fayette 96, Blackhawk 60

Girls

Tuesday's results

Plum 95, Norwin 73

South Fayette 94, Blackhawk 67

West Mifflin 94, Belle Vernon 72

Wrestling

Section tournaments

Wednesday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Semifinals

Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Armstrong at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

Upper St. Clair at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

Shaler at Butler, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley at Butler, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Semifinals

Moon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Waynesburg at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Montour at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Semifinals

Ellwood City at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.; Freedom vs. Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Laurel at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

Elizabeth Forward at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Derry vs. Beth-Center at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Mt. Pleasant at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

Valley at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Burrell vs. Keystone Oaks at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place match

Summit at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

*Winners of semifinal matches will meet for section title at 7:30 p.m. Losing teams also will meet to decide third and fourth place. The top five finishers advance to the WPIAL tournament

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.