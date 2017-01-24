High school scores, schedules for Jan. 24, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 69, Shaler 51
Central Catholic 53, North Hills 50
Pine-Richland 70, North Allegheny 55
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 55, Canon-McMillan 44
Peters Township 71, Connellsville 69 (OT)
Upper St. Clair 73, Bethel Park 51
Section 3
Fox Chapel 60, Woodland Hills 53
Hempfield 56, Plum 53
Latrobe 76, Penn-Trafford 57
Penn Hills 76, Norwin 48
Class 5A
Section 1
Ringgold 40, West Mifflin 36
Thomas Jefferson 66, Albert Gallatin 58
Trinity 56, McKeesport 48
Section 2
Knoch at West Allegheny, ppd.
Montour 83, Hampton 63
Moon 56, Chartiers Valley 47
Section 3
Armstrong 49, Greensburg Salem 28
Franklin Regional 53, Highlands 48
Gateway 39, Kiski Area 36
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 57, Yough 25
Indiana 73, Valley 56
Mt. Pleasant 58, Derry 44
Section 2
Beaver 64, Ambridge 60
Blackhawk 60, Hopewell 36
Central Valley 52, Beaver Falls 49
Quaker Valley 60, New Castle 54
Section 3
Keystone Oaks 96, Waynesburg 54
McGuffey 60, Uniontown 51
South Fayette 62, Elizabeth Forward 53
South Park 60, Belle Vernon 59
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 59, New Brighton 34
Lincoln Park 80, Mohawk 33
Riverside 61, Aliquippa 59
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 72, Freedom 42
Carlynton 30, Brentwood 28
Seton-La Salle 49, Avonworth 47
Section 3
East Allegheny 42, Burrell 38
Shady Side Academy 58, South Allegheny 11
Steel Valley 71, Apollo-Ridge 55
Section 4
Burgettstown 56, Charleroi 55
Southmoreland 82, Beth-Center 27
Washington 69, South Side Beaver 48
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Leechburg 54
Serra Catholic 75, Riverview 52
Summit Academy 61, Springdale 52
Section 2
Bentworth 65, Jefferson-Morgan 54
California 52, Fort Cherry 44
Chartiers-Houston 80, Carmichaels 39
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 77, Northgate 30
Laurel 83, Sto-Rox 49
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 65, Shenango 49
Sewickley Academy 68, Neshannock 39
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 69, Western Beaver 33
Rochester 67, Holy Family Academy 22
Union 72, Quigley Catholic 40
Section 2
Clairton 92, Mapletown 10
Monessen 90, Avella 29
West Greene 73, Geibel 51
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy 70, Winchester Thurston 62
Imani Christian 80, St. Joseph 68
Propel Andrew Street 70, Trinity Christian 40
Nonsection
Allderdice 47, Mars 45
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 65, Saltsburg 63
United 61, Blairsville 54
Wednesday's schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
United at Glendale, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.; Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Penn Hills 57, Norwin 49
Penn-Trafford 66, Latrobe 59
Class 5A
Section 2
Oakland Catholic 49, McKeesport 44
Class 3A
Section 3
Carlynton 63, Avonworth 44
Class A
Section 3
Winchester Thurston 54, Imani Christian 23
Nonsection
Beaver at Mohawk, ppd.
Belle Vernon 67, Laurel Highlands 42
Cheswick Christian 62, Westmoreland Christian 23
Cornell 72, South Side Beaver 40
Greensburg Central Catholic 43, Fox Chapel 35
Mapletown 38, Waynesburg 25
Southmoreland 68, Jeannette 41
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Aquinas Academy 57, Hillcrest Christian School 19
Wednesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2
Riverview at Ellis School, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Clairton at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.; East Liverpool at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian, W.Va. at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at United, 7:30 p.m.; Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; Saltsburg at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Carrick at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan 6, Bethel Park 5 (OT)
Class AA
North Hills at Hempfield (n)
West Allegheny at Shaler (n)
Division II
Meadville at Kennedy Catholic (n)
Rifle
Tuesday's results
Avella 796-56x, Washington 791-44x
Butler 798-58x, Indiana 777-32x
Swimming
Boys
Tuesday's results
Belle Vernon 56, West Mifflin 47
Plum 89, Norwin 81
South Fayette 96, Blackhawk 60
Girls
Tuesday's results
Plum 95, Norwin 73
South Fayette 94, Blackhawk 67
West Mifflin 94, Belle Vernon 72
Wrestling
Section tournaments
Wednesday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Semifinals
Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Armstrong at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
Upper St. Clair at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
Shaler at Butler, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley at Butler, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Semifinals
Moon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Waynesburg at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Montour at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Semifinals
Ellwood City at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.; Freedom vs. Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Laurel at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
Elizabeth Forward at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Derry vs. Beth-Center at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Mt. Pleasant at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
Valley at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Burrell vs. Keystone Oaks at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place match
Summit at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
*Winners of semifinal matches will meet for section title at 7:30 p.m. Losing teams also will meet to decide third and fourth place. The top five finishers advance to the WPIAL tournament
