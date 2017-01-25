Area girls basketball teams adapt to playing with thin bench

Leechburg faced a similar conundrum to professional hockey teams by the end of the its tip-off tournament game against Derry in mid-December.

Foul trouble plagued Leechburg all afternoon long. Star junior Mikayla Lovelace fouled out in the second quarter, and four of her teammates joined her in the second half, leaving the Blue Devils to finish the game at a 5-on-3 disadvantage.

Call it the nightmare scenario. But while this ranks as an outlier, Leechburg is getting used to being shorthanded. The Blue Devils are competing for a WPIAL Class AA playoff spot with a six-player rotation.

“It does (make things difficult), especially when you're trying to manage any kind of foul trouble,” Leechburg coach Joel Ceraso said. “It takes us out of the way we like to play, which is a pressure defense. We don't like to sit back, but sometimes we're forced to.”

Ceraso has plenty of company among Alle-Kiski Valley coaches. Burrell, Deer Lakes and Highlands, among others, are dealing with smaller rotations because of injuries, transfers or other factors.

In Leechburg's case, junior Alex Stump transferred to Deer Lakes before the season. Junior Hannah Berry, an experienced contributor, dislocated her shoulder and is out for the season after undergoing surgery.

“Ideally, (we'd use) seven or eight,” said Ceraso. “Our sixth one right now is a freshman (Maddie Ancosky) who doesn't have much experience, particularly with this group. So when she's in there, we are limited to our plays, our quick hits, our defenses. She just doesn't have it all in yet.”

Playing shorthanded is nothing new for Burrell, which made the PIAA playoffs each of the past four seasons, often while using a short bench. But when returning starters Brittany Dunn and Nicole Kristof suffered concussions early in the season, it forced the Bucs to draw from their junior varsity.

Dunn has returned from her injury, but Kristof remains out.

“It's been like that the last few years if you think about it,” coach Meghan Ziemianski said. “We've always played with like six. You get used to it. We're still waiting for Nicole (Kristof) to get back, so we have been playing without a starter. You just have to get girls in and get them acclimated. Bump them from JV to varsity real quick.”

Burrell's experience with smaller rosters helped the Bucs weather an early storm — they lost nine of their first 10 games — before climbing back into playoff contention (third place in Section 1-4A). Playing the whole game helped Burrell's starters build their conditioning enough to make their deep playoff runs in recent years.

“I'm pretty used to it,” senior point guard Eliza Oswalt said. “Having the short bench is like, OK, you need to go out and play your hardest. You need to make sure you're giving it your all out there. Obviously, there's six other girls on the bench, and most of them want to get into the game.

“You see teams like Norwin, they put five in and pull five out. It's crazy. I couldn't even imagine that. It's a lot different to me. With the amount of girls we've had come up each year, it's just never been like that for us.”

Most teams dealing with numbers crunches, however, are in rebuilding stages. Deer Lakes lost its top two scorers from last season. Highlands played with five players at times last season, and the Golden Rams' already-thin roster took a hit early this season when they were missing three starters, contributing to a 1-7 start.

Highlands is back to full strength — relatively speaking.

When Kiski Area coach Nick Ionadi took over in 2012, his varsity roster included five players, with just 20 in the entire district.

“The primary issue is you can't practice,” Ionadi said. “Most of those days are spent trying to teach kids the rules of the game instead of how to prepare to play someone else.”

The current Cavaliers have 16 varsity players and more than 100 at the youth levels.

“For my first three years, it was literally about trying to rebuild the program,” Ionadi said. “The varsity, we were just trying to get through the year. Now it's different. With the freshmen and sophomores, we've got six very skilled players. Now we can get out and execute things. We expect to compete for a playoff run next year because of the added depth.”

Though Kiski Area will miss the playoffs this season, the Cavaliers' increase in numbers shows it might be possible for other teams to grow in future seasons. And the success of teams like Burrell shows it might not matter to begin with.

“We're growing as a team,” Ceraso said. “We have girls that can play. ... It's just a matter of everybody taking a deep breath.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.