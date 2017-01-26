Height disadvantage inside not slowing A-K Valley teams

Technically speaking, Evan Schaffhauser plays center — even if he doesn't necessarily look the part.

The Freeport senior stands 6-foot-2, not exactly comparable to the size of some of the post players he runs into during Section 1-4A games. But as the tallest player in the Yellowjackets' rotation — by a smidge over junior Ben Beale — necessity pushes him into the role of “big man.”

Not that it's hurting Freeport much. The Yellowjackets (11-6, 6-1) head into Friday's clash with first-place Indiana winners of seven of their past eight games, including five straight victories in section contests.

“We're a team that we're so undersized, we have to shoot well to win games,” said Schaffhauser, Freeport's second-leading scorer behind Beale. “It's our energy and our shooting that keeps us in these games, and whenever we shoot well, we're a tough team to beat.”

The changing face of basketball at all levels — even in the NBA, teams are moving away from centers like Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon and toward multifaceted “post players” like Draymond Green and Karl-Anthony Towns, who can play inside and outside — is being reflected in Alle-Kiski Valley boys basketball.

One of Freeport's section rivals, Deer Lakes (7-8, 3-5), also goes with a smaller lineup. So, too, does Leechburg (6-8, 3-5), whose group of Wyatt Libitzer, Tyler Leech and Jake Blumer stand around 6-1 or 6-2.

St. Joseph has a traditional post player it can rely on in Mitchell Kuczynski, but the Spartans (10-5, 3-3) at times turn to a small-ball lineup of five guards.

What these teams lack in size, they make up for in strategy.

While Beale and Schaffhauser are Freeport's tallest players, they also can play effectively on the perimeter on offense with their shooting and driving ability.

In the Yellowjackets' section game last week against Valley, Beale hit three 3-pointers and Schaffhauser added two more.

“We really felt in our locker room that we had mismatches on the perimeter, and we had to find those mismatches,” Freeport coach Mike Beale said. “I think we did that with our dribble-drive. We just had to capitalize on them.”

Schaffhauser turned in perhaps the biggest play of the game with a drive, converting a layup and drawing a blocking foul midway through the third quarter with Valley holding onto a four-point lead. The ensuing three-point play kick-started a 13-0 run that gave the Yellowjackets control of the game.

“I'm a really undersized big man, but I like to use my speed to my advantage,” Schaffhauser said. “Normally whenever those big guys close out on me, I just blow right past them. It's just a matter if I'm able to finish the layup or not.”

At 6-5, Leechburg coach Corey Smith played in the post when he attended Kiski Area before graduating in 2002, and he admits it's strange to not have anyone his size on the Blue Devils' roster.

But Leechburg emphasizes its guard play, particularly on offense, using the speed of J.B. Burtick, Christian Hack and Corey Nulph.

“Those guards are very important to our team,” Smith said. “I use my bigs to screen a lot. We practice screening on all of our sets, and I explain to them that they have to know their role. They have to know they have to rebound, screen very well and play good defense.”

The Blue Devils ran into their biggest problem — literally — in a 49-42 loss to Springdale on Jan. 10, as they struggled to get shots off over Dynamos' 6-foot-9 center David Yost.

“Sometimes we get some offensive rebounds where we should get them, but they jump right over us and we're just too small,” Smith said. “The defensive end, it affects us where we can't get the defensive rebound, and they get second and third chances.”

Smith works daily with his post players on defense and rebounding, and he emphasizes rebounding with his guards as well.

“I know we don't have any bigs, so we all have to work together,” he said.

Ultimately, Mike Beale said, teamwork plays the biggest role in Freeport's success, as well. Size doesn't matter — synergy does.

“You always want to play your best basketball in January, and I think we are,” Beale said after the Valley victory. “We have four starters who were inexperienced last year, but they've gained a lot of experience over the last (17) games. They just believe in one another. We talk about believing in one another and just doing your job and everyone else will be there, and they do. They're very unselfish.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.