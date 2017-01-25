Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Jeannette basketball transfer Johnson remains ineligible
Chris Harlan | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Anthony Johnson after the game against Penn-Trafford on Saturday at Seton Hill.

Updated 2 hours ago

Jeannette transfer Anthony Johnson will remain ineligible to play basketball this season after the PIAA on Wednesday upheld the WPIAL's earlier decision.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore, who's enrolled at his fourth school in two school years, had his appeal heard Wednesday morning by the PIAA. But the panel concurred with the WPIAL board, which ruled Jan. 4 that his transfer from Allderdice was motivated at least partially by athletics.

Johnson was declared ineligible for one year from his Dec. 19 transfer date. Before being sidelined by the WPIAL, he'd played four games with the Jayhawks this season and scored 28, 19, 28 and 30 points.

At issue was whether Johnson switched schools to avoid discipline at Allderdice, which is not allowed under transfer rules.

