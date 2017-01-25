Westmoreland roundup: Penn-Trafford wrestling clinches playoff berth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penn-Trafford wrestling team earned a spot in the WPIAL playoff field Wednesday night after a 64-12 win over Plum in the Section 1-AAA tournament's fifth-place match.

Brett Ginther (106 pounds), Nick Coy (126), Job Chishko (132), and Peyton Kelly (220) all had pins, and Cam Coy (152), John Bachar (170), Connor Shirey (182) and Josh Maglicco (285) won by forfeit for the Warriors (4-2).

The WPIAL Class AAA team tournament is expected to get underway Tuesday.

Bentworth 39, Mt. Pleasant 33 — With only eight wrestlers in the lineup, Mt. Pleasant (6-5) dropped its Section 2-AA fifth-place match and fell short of a WPIAL playoff berth. Huck Teeters (126 pounds), Alex Miscovich (138) and Zach Presock (160) had pins for the Vikings, and Austin Mihalchik (132) won by technical fall. Damian George (106) won by major decision, and Ryan Gadagno (152) and Cody Vokes (285) won by decision.

Mt. Pleasant forfeited six bouts, which awarded 36 points to Bentworth.

Boys basketball

Greensburg Salem 63, Ringgold 59 — Greensburg Salem built a 30-17 lead and held off a Ringgold charge to secure a nonsection win. Marvel McGowan had 25 points and AJ Sharp added 18 for the Golden Lions (6-10), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Clay Palmer had 14 rebounds in the win. Anthony Pampena had 16 points for Ringgold (9-10).

Laurel Highlands 89, Mt. Pleasant 51 — Bryce Laskey had 24 points and David Runco scored 19 to lead Laurel Highlands (12-5) to a nonsection win. Jason Beranek tallied 13 and Johnny Yester had 10 for Mt. Pleasant (4-12).

Girls basketball

Hempfield 37, Shaler 32 — Allison Podkul scored 14 points to pace Hempfield (11-3) in a nonsection victory. The Spartans closed the game on a 13-7 run after trailing 25-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Men's college basketball

Penn Highlands CC 101, Westmoreland CCC 94 — Jalen Stephens had 24 points, Daniel King scored 20, Jordan Johnson tallied 19 and Rodderick Barney had 18 but the Wolfpack (8-9, 5-3) dropped a Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference game.

IUP 88, Seton Hill 73 — No. 6 IUP (18-2, 13-1) ran its winning streak to nine games as the Crimson Hawks rolled past Seton Hill (8-10, 5-9) in Greensburg. Jacobo Diaz led the way with 27 points and 12 rebounds.

Seton Hill cut the lead to 52-49 with 15:40 to play in the second half but IUP surged late in the half to post the win.

Fernand Salsamendi scored 24 points, Spencer Casson added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Noah Davis chipped in 12 points for the Griffins.

IUP hit 11 3-pointers.

Women's college basketball

IUP 72, Seton Hill 51 — Led by Greensburg Central Catholic product Carolyn Appleby, IUP (13-5, 11-3) used a big fourth quarter to surge past host Seton Hill (11-9, 7-7) in a PSAC game at the McKenna Center. The Crimson Hawks outscored the Griffins, 28-8, in the final quarter while shooting 73 percent from the field (11 for 15). Appleby, a sophomore point guard, scored a game-high 24 points and made 5 of 8 3-pointers. Jenna Kaufman scored 14 and Chrisanna Green added 10 and grabbed 11 rebounds for Seton Hill.

Westmoreland CCC 76, Penn Highlands CC 16 — Rachel Garris had 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and Brooke Kalp added 16 points to guide the Wolfpack (11-6, 6-2) to a Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference victory.

Washington & Jefferson 75, St. Vincent 73 — Freshman Paige Montrose had 16 points and six rebounds, and Jazz Weems added 14 points and seven rebounds but St. Vincent (10-8, 7-4) lost a PAC contest.

Mt. Aloysius 72, Pitt-Greensburg 64 — Colleen Murphy scored 16 points but UPG (6-13, 5-7) lost an AMCC game. Sylvia Stuart had 16 points and five rebounds, Jenna Cole had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kelsey Oddis scored 12 for the Bobcats.

Recruiting

Norwin senior wide receiver Anthony DelleFemine made a verbal commitment Robert Morris on Wednesday, choosing the Colonials over offers from St. Francis (Pa.) and Sacred Heart.

“I just knew it was a perfect fit for me,” DelleFemine said. “The coaching staff is really what drew my attention right off the start. They are great men and they all care. They have done a terrific job bringing in the best of the best WPIAL recruits.”