Pittsburgh high school roundup: Canon-Mac wins 16th straight section title; PIAA approves pitch count rule

The Canon-McMillan wrestling team captured its 16th straight section championship Wednesday night with a 46-24 win over rival Waynesburg in the Section 4-AAA tournament finals.

Kiski Area (Section 1), Connellsville (Section 2) and North Allegheny (Section 3) also claimed titles in Class AAA. In Class AA, section winners were Freedom (1), McGuffey (2) and Burrell (3).

The top five teams in each section advanced to the WPIAL team tournament, which is expected to get underway Tuesday.

North Allegheny 45, Shaler 27 – No. 2 ranked North Allegheny (7-2) got pins from Derek Devine (106), Jake Hinkson (152), Jacob Fritch (195) and Jake Woodley (220) en route to claiming the Section 3-AAA title.

Boys basketball

Westinghouse 57, Allderdice 40 — Allderdice's 33-game City League win streak came to an end after a loss to Westinghouse (9-5, 4-1). Allderdice fell to 10-6, 4-1 in league play.

Albert Gallatin 101, Frazier 72 — Tavian Mozie had a school record 45 points and surpassed 1,000 points for his career as Albert Gallatin (5-12) won a nonsection game. Mozie had eight 3-pointers. Nate Bricker added 29 points and 15 rebounds for Albert Gallatin.

South Fayette 58, Blackhawk 45 — Matt Thomas had 17 points as South Fayette (9-6) earned a nonsection victory. For Blackhawk (7-9), Dawson Merry had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Trent Michael had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Girls basketball

East Allegheny 55, Deer Lakes 42 — Amani Johnson scored 33 to lead Class 3A No. 3 East Allegheny (16-0) to a nonsection win.

PIAA board approves pitch count rule

Following a mandate from the National Federation of State High School Associations, the PIAA Board of Directors voted Wednesday to establish a pitch limit for high school pitchers around the state. Each state was allowed to set its own one-day limit and the PIAA chose 100 pitches.

In previous seasons, high school pitchers were limited by innings rather than pitches.

In the works since summer, the new PIAA guidelines also established how much rest pitchers will need between outings. Three calendars days are needed for 76-100 pitches, two days for 51-75 and one day for 26-50.

No rest is required for fewer than 26 pitches, but a player cannot pitch more than two consecutive days.

If a pitcher reaches the 100-pitch limit in the middle of an at bat, he can finish pitching to that batter but cannot face another. A pitcher cannot throw more than 200 pitches in a calendar week, from Sunday through Saturday.