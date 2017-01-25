Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Canon-Mac wins 16th straight section title; PIAA approves pitch count rule

Staff Reports | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 11:06 p.m.

Updated 38 minutes ago

The Canon-McMillan wrestling team captured its 16th straight section championship Wednesday night with a 46-24 win over rival Waynesburg in the Section 4-AAA tournament finals.

Kiski Area (Section 1), Connellsville (Section 2) and North Allegheny (Section 3) also claimed titles in Class AAA. In Class AA, section winners were Freedom (1), McGuffey (2) and Burrell (3).

The top five teams in each section advanced to the WPIAL team tournament, which is expected to get underway Tuesday.

North Allegheny 45, Shaler 27 – No. 2 ranked North Allegheny (7-2) got pins from Derek Devine (106), Jake Hinkson (152), Jacob Fritch (195) and Jake Woodley (220) en route to claiming the Section 3-AAA title.

Boys basketball

Westinghouse 57, Allderdice 40 — Allderdice's 33-game City League win streak came to an end after a loss to Westinghouse (9-5, 4-1). Allderdice fell to 10-6, 4-1 in league play.

Albert Gallatin 101, Frazier 72 — Tavian Mozie had a school record 45 points and surpassed 1,000 points for his career as Albert Gallatin (5-12) won a nonsection game. Mozie had eight 3-pointers. Nate Bricker added 29 points and 15 rebounds for Albert Gallatin.

South Fayette 58, Blackhawk 45 — Matt Thomas had 17 points as South Fayette (9-6) earned a nonsection victory. For Blackhawk (7-9), Dawson Merry had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Trent Michael had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Girls basketball

East Allegheny 55, Deer Lakes 42 — Amani Johnson scored 33 to lead Class 3A No. 3 East Allegheny (16-0) to a nonsection win.

PIAA board approves pitch count rule

Following a mandate from the National Federation of State High School Associations, the PIAA Board of Directors voted Wednesday to establish a pitch limit for high school pitchers around the state. Each state was allowed to set its own one-day limit and the PIAA chose 100 pitches.

In previous seasons, high school pitchers were limited by innings rather than pitches.

In the works since summer, the new PIAA guidelines also established how much rest pitchers will need between outings. Three calendars days are needed for 76-100 pitches, two days for 51-75 and one day for 26-50.

No rest is required for fewer than 26 pitches, but a player cannot pitch more than two consecutive days.

If a pitcher reaches the 100-pitch limit in the middle of an at bat, he can finish pitching to that batter but cannot face another. A pitcher cannot throw more than 200 pitches in a calendar week, from Sunday through Saturday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.