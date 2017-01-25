High school scores, schedules for Jan. 25, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 101, Frazier 72

Armstrong 60, Freeport 48

Beth-Center 42, Carmichaels 34

Greensburg Salem 63, Ringgold 59

Laurel Highlands 89, Mt. Pleasant 51

South Fayette 58, Blackhawk 45

St. Joseph 83, Quigley Catholic 67

West Greene 76, Bentworth 40

West Mifflin 63, Uniontown 62

District 6

Nonsection

United 68, Glendale 50

District 8

City League

Obama Academy 68, Carrick 55

Perry Traditional Academy 69, Brashear 56

Westinghouse 57, Allderdice 40

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands at Mt. Pleasant, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Harvest Baptist, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

Riverview 59, Ellis School 43

Nonsection

Burrell 66, Leechburg 40

Charleroi 42, Ringgold 34

East Allegheny 55, Deer Lakes 42

Hempfield 37, Shaler 32

Lincoln Park 65, East Liverpool, Ohio 24

Mt. Pleasant at Burrell, ppd.

Trinity Christian, W.Va. 50, Waynesburg 18

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 56, United 23

Marion Center 52, Northern Cambria 32

City League

Allderdice 69, Westinghouse 14

Brashear 65, Perry Traditional Academy 17

Obama Academy 67, Carrick 19

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

McKeesport at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.; Shenango at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carmichaels at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at California, 7:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Propel Andrew Street, 6:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Union, 7:30 p.m.; Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at West Greene, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Imani Christian at Eden Christian Academy, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.; Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Obama Academy at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday's results

Butler 7, Knoch 0

Hempfield 7, Penn-Trafford 0

Norwin 7, Yough 0

Girls

Wednesday's results

Butler 7, Knoch 0

Hempfield 7, Penn-Trafford 0

Norwin 7, Yough 0

Hockey

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 6:40 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Cathedral Prep, 8:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Quaker Valley at Bishop Canevin, 8:40 p.m.

Class A

Bishop McCort at Franklin Regional, 8 p.m.; Norwin at Freeport, 9 p.m.; South Park at Chartiers Valley, 7:10 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Wheeling Catholic, 7:50 p.m.

Division II

Burrell at Blackhawk, 6:45 p.m.; Connellsville at Central Valley, 8:45 p.m.; John Marshall at Morgantown, 7:15 p.m.

Swimming

Boys

Wednesday's result

Section 1-AAA

Penn-Trafford 90, Kiski Area 79

Girls

Wednesday's result

Section 1-AAA

Penn-Trafford 94, Kiski Area 81

Wrestling

Section tournaments

WednesdayÃ­s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Semifinals

Franklin Regional 65, Armstrong 15

Kiski Area 61, Greensburg Salem 12

Finals

Kiski Area 55, Franklin Regional 12

Third place match

Greensburg Salem 69, Armstrong 9

Fifth-place match

Penn-Trafford 64, Plum 12

Section 2

Semifinals

Belle Vernon 39, Upper St. Clair 28

Connellsville 38, Peters Township 28

Finals

Connellsville 39, Belle Vernon 34

Third place match

Upper St. Clair 45, Peters Township 24

Fifth-place match

Albert Gallatin 48, Ringgold 24

Section 3

Semifinals

North Allegheny 51, Seneca Valley 11

Shaler 42, Butler 36

Finals

North Allegheny 39, Shaler 27

Third place match

Seneca Valley 37, Butler 31

Fifth-place match

North Hills 48, Pine-Richland 32

Section 4

Semifinals

Canon-McMillan 62, Moon 6

Waynesburg 41, West Allegheny 33

Finals

Canon-McMillan 46, Waynesburg 24

Third place match

West Allegheny 59, Moon 18

Fifth-place match

Trinity 49, Montour 30

Class AA

Section 1

Semifinals

Burgettstown 42, Ellwood City 22

Freedom 58, Chartiers-Houston 12

Finals

Freedom 45, Burgettstown 27

Third place match

Chartiers-Houston 51, Ellwood City 30

Fifth-place match

Fort Cherry 37, Laurel 36

Section 2

Semifinals

Derry 47, Beth-Center 10

McGuffey 54, Elizabeth Forward 18

Finals

McGuffey 35, Derry 33

Third place match

Beth-Center 63, Elizabeth Forward 8

Fifth-place match

Bentworth 39, Mt. Pleasant 33

Section 3

Semifinals

Burrell 70, Keystone Oaks 12

South Fayette 37, Valley 31

Finals

Burrell 41, South Fayette 25

Third place match

Valley 60, Keystone Oaks 24

Fifth-place match

Summit 33, South Allegheny 31

*Winners of semifinal matches will meet for section title at 7:30 p.m. Losing teams also will meet to decide third and fourth place. The top five finishers advance to the WPIAL tournament

Section 1-A

Penn Hills 36, Woodland Hills 6

Nonsection

Gateway 45, Blackhawk 16

Summaries

Section 1-AAA

Semifinal

Franklin Regional 65, Armstrong 15

106: Chris Chavira (A) wbf.

113: Zach McCann (FR) p. Brandon Reyes, 3:08.

*120: Colton Camacho (FR) wbf.

126: Mark Prucnal (FR) p. Mayce Wonderling, 3:42.

132: Jeremy Maley (FR) p. Jameson Barker, :23

138: Nate Smith (FR) p. Shamier Carmona, :54.

145: James ONeil (FR) wbf.

152: Max McCann (FR) p. Josh Shaner, 1:27.

160: Danny Contraguerro (FR) p. Ridinger, 1:21

170: Peter Klein (FR) t.f. Isaac Robb, 24-9.

182: Safan Rahim (FR) p. Garrett Kelley, :35.

195: Gram Hepner (A) p. Colin Pedrosky, 3:03.

220: Ogden Atwood (A) d. Logan Miller, 2-1.

285: Eric Festa (FR) p. Mike Cornman, 1:51.

Greensburg Salem 69, Armstrong 9

106: Mason Jobe (GS) p. Chris Chavira, 1:44.

113: Brandon Reyes (A) wbf.

120: Vinny Clark (GS) wbf.

126: Dajauhn Hertzog (GS) p. Mayce Wonderling, 1:14.

132: Jake Alwine (GS) p. Jameson Barker, 1:05.

138: Ian Ewing (GS) p. Shamier Carmona 1:30.

145: Joseph Williams (GS) wbf.

152: Luke Ewing (GS) t.f. Josh Shaner, 18-3.

160: Jesse Quatse (GS) p. Isaac Ridinger, 3:16.

170: Alec Shaw (GS) p. Isaac Robb, 3:50.

182: Teegan Hahn (GS) p. Garrett Kelley, 1:20.

195: Tommy McChesney (GS) m.d. Gram Hepner, 15-4.

220: Trent Patrick (GS) p. Ogden Atwood 1:45.

285: Mike Cornman (A) d. William Gongaware, 3-1.

Kiski Area 61, Greensburg Salem 12

106: Darren Miller (KA) p. Mason Jobe, :47.

113: Jared Curcio (KA) wbf.

*120: Matt Siszka (KA) p. Vinny Clark, :27.

126: Noah Levett (KA) p. Dajauhn Hertzog, 2:22.

132: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Jake Alwine, 1:16.

138: Cam Connor (KA) P. Ian Ewing, 2:45.

145: Nick Delp (KA) p. Joey Williams, 4:51.

152: Joey Blumer (KA) m.d. Luke Ewing, 12-3.

160: Jesse Quatse (GS) dec. Logan Pollick, 1-0.

170: Alec Shaw (GS) p. Troy Kuhn, 5:48.

182: Teegan Hahn (GS) d. Brad Nagy, 9-3.

195: Danny Starr (KA) d. Tommy McChesney, 6-2.

220: Tom Starr (KA) p. Trent Patrick, 1:30.

285: Isacc Reid (KA) p. William Gongaware, 1:23.

Kiski Area 55, Franklin Regional 12

106: Darren Miller (KA) wbf.

113: Zach McCann (FR) p. Jared Curcio, 5:55.

120: Colton Camacho (FR) d. Matt Siszka, 2-1, OT.

*126: Noah Levett (KA) p. Marc Prucnal, 3:24.

132: Jack Blumer (KA) d. Nate Smith, 7-3.

138: Cam Connor (KA) p. Jeremy Malley, :53.

145: Joey Blumer (KA) d. James ONeil, 7-4.

152: Nick Delp (KA) m.d. Max McCann, 8-0.

160: Danny Contraguerro (FR) d. Logan Pollick, 6-2.

170: Brad Nagy (KA) p. Steven Yaniga (FR), 3:30.

182: Vinny Romano (KA) p. Safan Rahim, 2:25.

195: Danny Starr (KA) p. Colin Pedrosky, 1:29.

220: Tom Starr (KA) d. Logan Miller, 3-0.

285: Isacc Reid (KA) p. Eric Festa, :47.

Penn-Trafford 64, Plum 12

106: Brett Ginther (P-T) p. Cole Yocca, 1:45.

113: Rylan Cramer (P) wbf.

120: Tony Zona (P-T) d. Gavin James, 5-3.

126: Nick Coy (P-T) p. Talon Auth, 1:35.

132: Job Chishko (P-T) p. Joe Delpino, 0:57.

138: Chris Risnear (P-T) m.d. Mike Delpino, 9-1.

145: Dom Davido (P) p. Nick Kosan, 1:47.

152: Cam Coy (P-T) wbf.

160: Dom Deluca (P-T) t.f. Denny Ayres, 16-1 (4:25).

170: John Bachar (P-T) wbf.

182: Connor Shirey (P-T) wbf.

195: Matt McGillick (P-T) m.d. Keyshawn Smith, 20-8 (2:20).

220: Peyton Kelly (P-T) p. Karson Ewing, 2:21.

285: Josh Maglicco (P-T) wbf.

Section 2-AA

Derry Area 42, Beth-Center 16

106: Kace Sabedra (DA) wbf.

113: Colton McCallen (DA) d. Richard LaRose, 5-2.

120: Jason Baker (DA) d. Jim Gwyer, 6-0.

126: Shawn Broadway (DA) d. Dylan Swarrow, 9-2.

132: Todd Fisher (BC) d. Ty Miller, 6-0.

138: Trey Weinell (DA) d. Timmy Welsh, 7-2.

145: Dom Jellison (DA) d. Jacob Housel, 2-0.

152: Gannon Lenhart (DA) p. Shane Belmont, 3:13.

160: Colton Nemcheck (DA) p. Joe Berish, 5:42.

170: Jacob Baker (BC) m.d. Hunter Hebenthal, 11-0.

182: Dominic Fundy (BC) d. Dom DeLuca, 3-2.

195: Garrett Dillon (BC) wbf.

*220: Hunter Edmiston (DA) d. Dylan Dingle, 9-2.

285: Noah Weincek (DA) p. David Headlee, 2:42.

McGuffey 35, Derry Area 33

106: Kace Sabedra (DA) wbf.

113: Seth Burgdolt (M) m.d. Garrett Lenhart, 12-3.

120: Jason Baker (DA) p. Jake Garrety, 3:09.

126: Jeff Pattison (M) d. Shawn Broadway, 5-2.

132: Teague Nicolella (M) p. Ty Miller, 1:59.

138: Trey Winell (DA) p. Mason Burgdolt, 2:55.

145: Jeff McConn (M) d. Dom Jellison, 7-1.

152: Bryton Johnson (M) p. Gannon Lenhart, 1:30.

160: Dustin Bedillion (M) wbf.

170: Christian Clutter (M) m.d. Colton Nemcheck, 15-2.

182: Dom DeLuca (DA) p. Luke Shingle, 1:47.

195: Matthew Marron (DA) d. Marshall Mounts, 7-1.

220: Noah Cline (M) d. Hunter Edmiston, 4-2.

*285: Noak Weincek (DA) p. Ed Shingle, 2:56.

Section 3-AA tournament

Final

Burrell 41, South Fayette 25

106: Trent Valovchik (B) p. Noah Broyles, 3:53.

113: Colin Dunn (SF) p. Bryan Gaul, 3:11.

120: Trent Bechtold (B) d. Gary Loeffler, 11-4.

126: Dillan Jeffrey (B) tech. fall Eli Brinsky, 25-10 (5:59).

132: Ethan Awes (B) t.f. Cort Blatz, 16-0 (4:18).

*138: Daniel McCarthy (B) p. Nick Carter, 1:22.

145: Mike Cusick (SF) major dec. Sean Stuben, 14-1.

152: Corey Christie (B) d. Camden Hoover, 4-1.

160: Austin Mele (B) m.d. Michael Dedi, 15-5.

170: Joe Bastaroli (SF) d. Colton Moorhead, 3-0.

182: Anthony Marra (B) p. Kirk Hegarty, 4:47.

195: Mark Kurchenna (SF) p. Mason Slahtovsky, 4:45.

220: Jake Walker (SF) won by forfeit.

285: Phil Coutch (B) d. Quentin Franklin, 1-0.

*Opening bout.

Third place

Valley 60, Keystone Oaks 24

106: Travis Lasko (V) p. Rocky Summerson, :53.

113: Cam Wilson (KO) won by forfeit.

120: Kain Stone (V) wbf.

126: Tran Trong (KO) p. Jeniah Allen, 3:54.

132: Nick Banko (V) p. Jeremy Wytiaz, 2:23.

*138: Domenic Nerone (KO) p. Evan McGinnis, 2:34.

145: Brandon O'Sullivan (V) p. Colby Rockacy, 1:24.

152: Savian Smith (V) p. Zack Bradley, 1:23.

160: Noah Hutcherson (V) p. Dominic Kimmerle, 3:01.

170: Chris O'Sullivan (V) p. Nick Whittington, :59.

182: Braden Simpson (V) wbf.

195: Dan Black (KO) wbf.

220: Joe Ayala (V) wbf.

285: David Schuffert p. Nick Callas, 1:30.

*Opening bout.

Semifinals

Burrell 70, Keystone Oaks 12

106: Trent Valovchik (B) p. Rocky Summerson, :52.

113: Bryan Gaul (B) p. Cam Wilson, 3:08.

120: Trent Bechtold (B) p. Tran Trong, :18.

126: Ben Britton (B) won by forfeit.

*132: Dillan Jeffrey (B) p. Jeremy Wytiaz, :53.

138: Ethan Awes (B) major dec. Domenic Nerone, 16-2.

145: Daniel McCarthy (B) p. Colby Rockacy, 1:21.

152: Corey Christie (B) p. Zack Bradley, 1:37.

160: Austin Mele (B) p. Dominic Kimmerle, 2:29.

170: Nick Whittington (KO) p. Colton Moorhead, 2:56.

182: Anthony Marra (B) wbf.

195: Mason Slahtovsky (B) wbf.

220: Phil Coutch (B) p. Nick Wachter, 1:52.

285: Tyler Caragein (KO) wbf.

*Opening bout

South Fayette 37, Valley 31

106: Travis Lasko (V) d. Noah Broyles, 4-2 (OT).

113: Colin Dunn (SF) won by forfeit.

120: Kain Stone (V) p. Gary Loeffler, 3:23.

126: Cort Blatz (SF) p. Jeniah Allen, :16.

*132: Nick Banko (V) d. Eli Brinsky, 9-4.

138: Nick Carter (SF) p. Evan McGinnis, :44.

145: Mike Cusick (SF) major dec. Brandon O'Sullivan, 13-5.

152: Savian Smith (V) d. Camden Hoover, 6-3.

160: Noah Hutcherson (V) p. Eamon Horowitz, 1:04.

170: Chris O'Sullivan (V) m.d. Joe Bastaroli, 16-3.

182: Kirk Hegarty (SF) d. Braden Simpson, 7-6.

195: Mark Kurchenna (SF) wbf.

220: Jake Walker (SF) p. Joe Ayala, 2:25.

285: Dave Schuffert (V) p. Quentin Franklin, :21.

*Opening bout

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.