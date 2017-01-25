High school scores, schedules for Jan. 25, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 101, Frazier 72
Armstrong 60, Freeport 48
Beth-Center 42, Carmichaels 34
Greensburg Salem 63, Ringgold 59
Laurel Highlands 89, Mt. Pleasant 51
South Fayette 58, Blackhawk 45
St. Joseph 83, Quigley Catholic 67
West Greene 76, Bentworth 40
West Mifflin 63, Uniontown 62
District 6
Nonsection
United 68, Glendale 50
District 8
City League
Obama Academy 68, Carrick 55
Perry Traditional Academy 69, Brashear 56
Westinghouse 57, Allderdice 40
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands at Mt. Pleasant, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Harvest Baptist, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2
Riverview 59, Ellis School 43
Nonsection
Burrell 66, Leechburg 40
Charleroi 42, Ringgold 34
East Allegheny 55, Deer Lakes 42
Hempfield 37, Shaler 32
Lincoln Park 65, East Liverpool, Ohio 24
Mt. Pleasant at Burrell, ppd.
Trinity Christian, W.Va. 50, Waynesburg 18
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 56, United 23
Marion Center 52, Northern Cambria 32
City League
Allderdice 69, Westinghouse 14
Brashear 65, Perry Traditional Academy 17
Obama Academy 67, Carrick 19
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
McKeesport at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Avonworth at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.; Shenango at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Carmichaels at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at California, 7:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Propel Andrew Street, 6:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Union, 7:30 p.m.; Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at West Greene, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Imani Christian at Eden Christian Academy, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.; Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Obama Academy at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Wednesday's results
Butler 7, Knoch 0
Hempfield 7, Penn-Trafford 0
Norwin 7, Yough 0
Girls
Wednesday's results
Butler 7, Knoch 0
Hempfield 7, Penn-Trafford 0
Norwin 7, Yough 0
Hockey
Thursday's schedule
Class AAA
Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 6:40 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Cathedral Prep, 8:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Quaker Valley at Bishop Canevin, 8:40 p.m.
Class A
Bishop McCort at Franklin Regional, 8 p.m.; Norwin at Freeport, 9 p.m.; South Park at Chartiers Valley, 7:10 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Wheeling Catholic, 7:50 p.m.
Division II
Burrell at Blackhawk, 6:45 p.m.; Connellsville at Central Valley, 8:45 p.m.; John Marshall at Morgantown, 7:15 p.m.
Swimming
Boys
Wednesday's result
Section 1-AAA
Penn-Trafford 90, Kiski Area 79
Girls
Wednesday's result
Section 1-AAA
Penn-Trafford 94, Kiski Area 81
Wrestling
Section tournaments
WednesdayÃs results
Class AAA
Section 1
Semifinals
Franklin Regional 65, Armstrong 15
Kiski Area 61, Greensburg Salem 12
Finals
Kiski Area 55, Franklin Regional 12
Third place match
Greensburg Salem 69, Armstrong 9
Fifth-place match
Penn-Trafford 64, Plum 12
Section 2
Semifinals
Belle Vernon 39, Upper St. Clair 28
Connellsville 38, Peters Township 28
Finals
Connellsville 39, Belle Vernon 34
Third place match
Upper St. Clair 45, Peters Township 24
Fifth-place match
Albert Gallatin 48, Ringgold 24
Section 3
Semifinals
North Allegheny 51, Seneca Valley 11
Shaler 42, Butler 36
Finals
North Allegheny 39, Shaler 27
Third place match
Seneca Valley 37, Butler 31
Fifth-place match
North Hills 48, Pine-Richland 32
Section 4
Semifinals
Canon-McMillan 62, Moon 6
Waynesburg 41, West Allegheny 33
Finals
Canon-McMillan 46, Waynesburg 24
Third place match
West Allegheny 59, Moon 18
Fifth-place match
Trinity 49, Montour 30
Class AA
Section 1
Semifinals
Burgettstown 42, Ellwood City 22
Freedom 58, Chartiers-Houston 12
Finals
Freedom 45, Burgettstown 27
Third place match
Chartiers-Houston 51, Ellwood City 30
Fifth-place match
Fort Cherry 37, Laurel 36
Section 2
Semifinals
Derry 47, Beth-Center 10
McGuffey 54, Elizabeth Forward 18
Finals
McGuffey 35, Derry 33
Third place match
Beth-Center 63, Elizabeth Forward 8
Fifth-place match
Bentworth 39, Mt. Pleasant 33
Section 3
Semifinals
Burrell 70, Keystone Oaks 12
South Fayette 37, Valley 31
Finals
Burrell 41, South Fayette 25
Third place match
Valley 60, Keystone Oaks 24
Fifth-place match
Summit 33, South Allegheny 31
*Winners of semifinal matches will meet for section title at 7:30 p.m. Losing teams also will meet to decide third and fourth place. The top five finishers advance to the WPIAL tournament
Section 1-A
Penn Hills 36, Woodland Hills 6
Nonsection
Gateway 45, Blackhawk 16
Summaries
Section 1-AAA
Semifinal
Franklin Regional 65, Armstrong 15
106: Chris Chavira (A) wbf.
113: Zach McCann (FR) p. Brandon Reyes, 3:08.
*120: Colton Camacho (FR) wbf.
126: Mark Prucnal (FR) p. Mayce Wonderling, 3:42.
132: Jeremy Maley (FR) p. Jameson Barker, :23
138: Nate Smith (FR) p. Shamier Carmona, :54.
145: James ONeil (FR) wbf.
152: Max McCann (FR) p. Josh Shaner, 1:27.
160: Danny Contraguerro (FR) p. Ridinger, 1:21
170: Peter Klein (FR) t.f. Isaac Robb, 24-9.
182: Safan Rahim (FR) p. Garrett Kelley, :35.
195: Gram Hepner (A) p. Colin Pedrosky, 3:03.
220: Ogden Atwood (A) d. Logan Miller, 2-1.
285: Eric Festa (FR) p. Mike Cornman, 1:51.
Greensburg Salem 69, Armstrong 9
106: Mason Jobe (GS) p. Chris Chavira, 1:44.
113: Brandon Reyes (A) wbf.
120: Vinny Clark (GS) wbf.
126: Dajauhn Hertzog (GS) p. Mayce Wonderling, 1:14.
132: Jake Alwine (GS) p. Jameson Barker, 1:05.
138: Ian Ewing (GS) p. Shamier Carmona 1:30.
145: Joseph Williams (GS) wbf.
152: Luke Ewing (GS) t.f. Josh Shaner, 18-3.
160: Jesse Quatse (GS) p. Isaac Ridinger, 3:16.
170: Alec Shaw (GS) p. Isaac Robb, 3:50.
182: Teegan Hahn (GS) p. Garrett Kelley, 1:20.
195: Tommy McChesney (GS) m.d. Gram Hepner, 15-4.
220: Trent Patrick (GS) p. Ogden Atwood 1:45.
285: Mike Cornman (A) d. William Gongaware, 3-1.
Kiski Area 61, Greensburg Salem 12
106: Darren Miller (KA) p. Mason Jobe, :47.
113: Jared Curcio (KA) wbf.
*120: Matt Siszka (KA) p. Vinny Clark, :27.
126: Noah Levett (KA) p. Dajauhn Hertzog, 2:22.
132: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Jake Alwine, 1:16.
138: Cam Connor (KA) P. Ian Ewing, 2:45.
145: Nick Delp (KA) p. Joey Williams, 4:51.
152: Joey Blumer (KA) m.d. Luke Ewing, 12-3.
160: Jesse Quatse (GS) dec. Logan Pollick, 1-0.
170: Alec Shaw (GS) p. Troy Kuhn, 5:48.
182: Teegan Hahn (GS) d. Brad Nagy, 9-3.
195: Danny Starr (KA) d. Tommy McChesney, 6-2.
220: Tom Starr (KA) p. Trent Patrick, 1:30.
285: Isacc Reid (KA) p. William Gongaware, 1:23.
Kiski Area 55, Franklin Regional 12
106: Darren Miller (KA) wbf.
113: Zach McCann (FR) p. Jared Curcio, 5:55.
120: Colton Camacho (FR) d. Matt Siszka, 2-1, OT.
*126: Noah Levett (KA) p. Marc Prucnal, 3:24.
132: Jack Blumer (KA) d. Nate Smith, 7-3.
138: Cam Connor (KA) p. Jeremy Malley, :53.
145: Joey Blumer (KA) d. James ONeil, 7-4.
152: Nick Delp (KA) m.d. Max McCann, 8-0.
160: Danny Contraguerro (FR) d. Logan Pollick, 6-2.
170: Brad Nagy (KA) p. Steven Yaniga (FR), 3:30.
182: Vinny Romano (KA) p. Safan Rahim, 2:25.
195: Danny Starr (KA) p. Colin Pedrosky, 1:29.
220: Tom Starr (KA) d. Logan Miller, 3-0.
285: Isacc Reid (KA) p. Eric Festa, :47.
Penn-Trafford 64, Plum 12
106: Brett Ginther (P-T) p. Cole Yocca, 1:45.
113: Rylan Cramer (P) wbf.
120: Tony Zona (P-T) d. Gavin James, 5-3.
126: Nick Coy (P-T) p. Talon Auth, 1:35.
132: Job Chishko (P-T) p. Joe Delpino, 0:57.
138: Chris Risnear (P-T) m.d. Mike Delpino, 9-1.
145: Dom Davido (P) p. Nick Kosan, 1:47.
152: Cam Coy (P-T) wbf.
160: Dom Deluca (P-T) t.f. Denny Ayres, 16-1 (4:25).
170: John Bachar (P-T) wbf.
182: Connor Shirey (P-T) wbf.
195: Matt McGillick (P-T) m.d. Keyshawn Smith, 20-8 (2:20).
220: Peyton Kelly (P-T) p. Karson Ewing, 2:21.
285: Josh Maglicco (P-T) wbf.
Section 2-AA
Derry Area 42, Beth-Center 16
106: Kace Sabedra (DA) wbf.
113: Colton McCallen (DA) d. Richard LaRose, 5-2.
120: Jason Baker (DA) d. Jim Gwyer, 6-0.
126: Shawn Broadway (DA) d. Dylan Swarrow, 9-2.
132: Todd Fisher (BC) d. Ty Miller, 6-0.
138: Trey Weinell (DA) d. Timmy Welsh, 7-2.
145: Dom Jellison (DA) d. Jacob Housel, 2-0.
152: Gannon Lenhart (DA) p. Shane Belmont, 3:13.
160: Colton Nemcheck (DA) p. Joe Berish, 5:42.
170: Jacob Baker (BC) m.d. Hunter Hebenthal, 11-0.
182: Dominic Fundy (BC) d. Dom DeLuca, 3-2.
195: Garrett Dillon (BC) wbf.
*220: Hunter Edmiston (DA) d. Dylan Dingle, 9-2.
285: Noah Weincek (DA) p. David Headlee, 2:42.
McGuffey 35, Derry Area 33
106: Kace Sabedra (DA) wbf.
113: Seth Burgdolt (M) m.d. Garrett Lenhart, 12-3.
120: Jason Baker (DA) p. Jake Garrety, 3:09.
126: Jeff Pattison (M) d. Shawn Broadway, 5-2.
132: Teague Nicolella (M) p. Ty Miller, 1:59.
138: Trey Winell (DA) p. Mason Burgdolt, 2:55.
145: Jeff McConn (M) d. Dom Jellison, 7-1.
152: Bryton Johnson (M) p. Gannon Lenhart, 1:30.
160: Dustin Bedillion (M) wbf.
170: Christian Clutter (M) m.d. Colton Nemcheck, 15-2.
182: Dom DeLuca (DA) p. Luke Shingle, 1:47.
195: Matthew Marron (DA) d. Marshall Mounts, 7-1.
220: Noah Cline (M) d. Hunter Edmiston, 4-2.
*285: Noak Weincek (DA) p. Ed Shingle, 2:56.
Section 3-AA tournament
Final
Burrell 41, South Fayette 25
106: Trent Valovchik (B) p. Noah Broyles, 3:53.
113: Colin Dunn (SF) p. Bryan Gaul, 3:11.
120: Trent Bechtold (B) d. Gary Loeffler, 11-4.
126: Dillan Jeffrey (B) tech. fall Eli Brinsky, 25-10 (5:59).
132: Ethan Awes (B) t.f. Cort Blatz, 16-0 (4:18).
*138: Daniel McCarthy (B) p. Nick Carter, 1:22.
145: Mike Cusick (SF) major dec. Sean Stuben, 14-1.
152: Corey Christie (B) d. Camden Hoover, 4-1.
160: Austin Mele (B) m.d. Michael Dedi, 15-5.
170: Joe Bastaroli (SF) d. Colton Moorhead, 3-0.
182: Anthony Marra (B) p. Kirk Hegarty, 4:47.
195: Mark Kurchenna (SF) p. Mason Slahtovsky, 4:45.
220: Jake Walker (SF) won by forfeit.
285: Phil Coutch (B) d. Quentin Franklin, 1-0.
*Opening bout.
Third place
Valley 60, Keystone Oaks 24
106: Travis Lasko (V) p. Rocky Summerson, :53.
113: Cam Wilson (KO) won by forfeit.
120: Kain Stone (V) wbf.
126: Tran Trong (KO) p. Jeniah Allen, 3:54.
132: Nick Banko (V) p. Jeremy Wytiaz, 2:23.
*138: Domenic Nerone (KO) p. Evan McGinnis, 2:34.
145: Brandon OÃSullivan (V) p. Colby Rockacy, 1:24.
152: Savian Smith (V) p. Zack Bradley, 1:23.
160: Noah Hutcherson (V) p. Dominic Kimmerle, 3:01.
170: Chris OÃSullivan (V) p. Nick Whittington, :59.
182: Braden Simpson (V) wbf.
195: Dan Black (KO) wbf.
220: Joe Ayala (V) wbf.
285: David Schuffert p. Nick Callas, 1:30.
*Opening bout.
Semifinals
Burrell 70, Keystone Oaks 12
106: Trent Valovchik (B) p. Rocky Summerson, :52.
113: Bryan Gaul (B) p. Cam Wilson, 3:08.
120: Trent Bechtold (B) p. Tran Trong, :18.
126: Ben Britton (B) won by forfeit.
*132: Dillan Jeffrey (B) p. Jeremy Wytiaz, :53.
138: Ethan Awes (B) major dec. Domenic Nerone, 16-2.
145: Daniel McCarthy (B) p. Colby Rockacy, 1:21.
152: Corey Christie (B) p. Zack Bradley, 1:37.
160: Austin Mele (B) p. Dominic Kimmerle, 2:29.
170: Nick Whittington (KO) p. Colton Moorhead, 2:56.
182: Anthony Marra (B) wbf.
195: Mason Slahtovsky (B) wbf.
220: Phil Coutch (B) p. Nick Wachter, 1:52.
285: Tyler Caragein (KO) wbf.
*Opening bout
South Fayette 37, Valley 31
106: Travis Lasko (V) d. Noah Broyles, 4-2 (OT).
113: Colin Dunn (SF) won by forfeit.
120: Kain Stone (V) p. Gary Loeffler, 3:23.
126: Cort Blatz (SF) p. Jeniah Allen, :16.
*132: Nick Banko (V) d. Eli Brinsky, 9-4.
138: Nick Carter (SF) p. Evan McGinnis, :44.
145: Mike Cusick (SF) major dec. Brandon OÃSullivan, 13-5.
152: Savian Smith (V) d. Camden Hoover, 6-3.
160: Noah Hutcherson (V) p. Eamon Horowitz, 1:04.
170: Chris OÃSullivan (V) m.d. Joe Bastaroli, 16-3.
182: Kirk Hegarty (SF) d. Braden Simpson, 7-6.
195: Mark Kurchenna (SF) wbf.
220: Jake Walker (SF) p. Joe Ayala, 2:25.
285: Dave Schuffert (V) p. Quentin Franklin, :21.
*Opening bout
