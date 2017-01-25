West Allegheny girls on cusp of playoff berth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Allegheny has never won a section title in girls basketball.

The Indians are hoping to change that.

“Hopefully, this group of girls can get that first one. We're still in the running,” said Reggie Wells, West Allegheny's third-year coach. “Our main goal is try to get in the WPIAL and state playoffs, and go as far as possible. I think we're moving in the right direction, at least.”

West Allegheny opened the week one game behind South Fayette in the Section 1 standings.

However, on Monday, the Indians (11-6, 4-2) dropped a 67-62 section decision at Montour while the South Fayette girls were rolling by Moon, 63-30, giving the Lions (10-3, 6-0) a two-game lead in the section race.

West Allegheny has not had a winning season since 2008-09, and has not advanced to the WPIAL playoffs since 2010-11. That all appears to be in the Indians' rear-view mirror at this time.

WA has won eight of its past 10 games; the loss to Montour snapped a three-game winning streak.

The Indians have lost only twice in the month of January. They opened the new year with a four consecutive wins, defeating Montour, Chartiers Valley, Baldwin (nonsection) and Moon.

“We have so much talent. We're starting to do some things that are helping us compete better in the games,” said Wells, who previously coached the South Park girls team and compiled a 176-62 record in nine years, winning two WPIAL championships and one PIAA title and finishing as WPIAL runner-up once.

The Indians were 7-15 and 9-13 in Wells' first two years at West Allegheny, leading to this year's turnaround season.

“I really felt we were going to be a playoff team,” Wells said. “We're in a good position, but we're so young. We're making too many turnovers; we're getting better at (eliminating mistakes). We still have a lot of work to do.”

Wells' approach to a season is basic and fundamental.

“I try to keep it simple,” he said. “My coaching philosophy focuses on developing the players and helping them get better; getting them to be as good as they can be, from summer to fall, after each session. Then, hopefully during the season, it all comes together.

“We want to develop all-around skills, but our main attention is to the defense, on the defensive end of the floor. We're starting to mesh better defensively.”

The are no seniors on the West Allegheny team. The Indians are led by junior co-captains Ashley Seamon, a 5-foot-10 forward, and Melina Lynn, a 5-7 guard.

Seamon, who was averaging 11.7 points following her team's 64-57 nonsection win against Ambridge last weekend, and Lynn (10 ppg) are the only juniors on the squad.

“Ashley's one of the best players I've ever coached,” Wells said. “The reason I say that is she's the kind of player you can build a program around. She does everything so well. She never gives up on a play; she's just unbelievably competitive.

“Melina has a dogged determination. She comes to play every day, and is a great leader by example. Offensively, she's a great shooter, and she attacks the basket well. And she gives 100 percent effort on defense.”'

West Allegheny presents a balanced offensive attack, as all five starters on the team average double figures.

Seamon and Lynn are complemented by a trio of sophomores in 5-7 point guard Hannah Lindemouth, who leads the Indians in scoring with a 12.8 ppg average; 5-8 guard/forward Grace Faulk (11.3 ppg) and 5-8 guard/forward Patience Ashaolu (10.3 ppg).

Lindemouth has been the team's most consistent scorer from her “quarterback” position in the Indians' backcourt. She has attained double figures 13 times with a season-high 20-point total against Lincoln Park, followed by a 19-point performance against Canon-McMillan.

“Hannah's a highly talented basketball player, and she getting stronger,” Wells said. “She's really blossoming this year. She's a great shooter, and her all-around game has gotten so much better.”

There are eight sophomores and one freshman on the varsity team. The Indians' top reserves consist of sophomores Claire Mercurio, a 5-4 guard; Emily Fullard, a 5-10 forward; and Amikas Joanis, a 5-8 forward.

Two other sophomore reserves are 5-6 guard McKenzie Reed and 5-9 forward Bella Maltony. Kennedy Reed, a 5-7 guard, is a freshman prospect.

Through last week's action, the Indians were scoring at a 58.1 clip; Lindemouth, Seamon, Faulk, Ashaolu and Lynn were averaging 55.4 ppg as a group.

Wells, who also coached the boys team at South Park for five seasons, is considered one of the top district college basketball players to ever play in Western Pennsylvania. He was an NAIA All-American at Clarion University, where he played from 1976-79 and finished with a then-school record 2,011 career points.

A retired Pennsylvania state policeman, Wells was inducted into the Western Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.